NATIONAL NEWS

Powell says Trump’s comments won’t affect interest rate decisions by the Fed

Feb 12, 2025, 8:16 AM | Updated: 10:20 am

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025,...

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s calls for lower interest rates won’t lead the central bank to change its rate decisions.

“People can be confident that we’ll continue to keep our heads down, do our work, and make our decisions based on what’s happening in the economy,” Powell said, under questioning from members of the House Financial Services Committee. Powell spoke on the second day of his semiannual testimony to Congress.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said on social media that “Interest Rates should be lowered, something which would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!!”

Yet Powell indicated during a press conference last month that the Fed, after cutting its key rate three times late last year, would hold off on further cuts as it waited for evidence that inflation is moving closer to its 2% target.

And many Fed officials want to wait and see how Trump’s policies, including the tariffs he has proposed and those he has put in place, affect the economy. Most economists worry that tariffs will at least temporarily push up inflation.

On Wednesday, the government reported that inflation picked up last month, with consumer prices rising 3% in January from a year earlier, up from a 3 1/2 year low of 2.4% in September. The uptick makes it even less likely the Fed will cut its key rate anytime soon. The Fed’s rate influences borrowing costs throughout the economy, including mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards.

The Fed cut its key rate three times last year, to about 4.3% from 5.3%, but said in January that it would keep its rate unchanged until inflation declined further. Fed officials in December had forecast that they would implement two cuts this year, but some economists now think the Fed may be on hold all year.

