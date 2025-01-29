Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutors seek dismissal of campaign finance case against ex-Nebraska congressman Fortenberry

Jan 29, 2025, 11:01 AM

FILE - U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, March ...

FILE - U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, March 16, 2022. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday asked a judge to dismiss their case against Fortenberry, a former Nebraska congressman who resigned in 2022 and who was charged with lying to authorities about a foreign billionaire’s illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign. A one-page court filing doesn't explain why the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C., is seeking the dismissal of charges. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday asked a judge to dismiss their case against a former Nebraska congressman charged with lying to authorities about a foreign billionaire’s illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign.

A one-page court filing doesn’t explain why the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., is seeking the dismissal of charges against former U.S. Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry, a Republican who resigned after a related conviction in 2022.

Ed Martin, a conservative activist, has served as the top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia since President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Martin also has overseen the dismissal of nearly 1,600 cases stemming from the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

A spokesperson for Martin’s office declined to elaborate on its move to end Fortenberry’s case. Attorneys for Fortenberry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A jury trial for Fortenberry in Washington was scheduled to start in July.

In 2022, a Los Angeles jury convicted Fortenberry of lying to the FBI about receiving illicit funds from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent. A person who cooperated with the FBI investigation repeatedly told Fortenberry about the illegal contributions, according to his indictment.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Fortenberry’s conviction, ruling that the case should not have been tried in Los Angeles. Fortenberry was subsequently charged in May with two counts: falsifying and concealing material facts and making false statements.

After his 2022 conviction, Fortenberry announced his resignation from the office that he had held since 2005.

Chagoury, who lived in Paris at the time, made the $30,000 contribution to Fortenberry through middlemen at a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles, the former congressman’s indictment says. Foreign nationals are prohibited from directly contributing money to candidates for federal offices in the U.S.

Fortenberry’s trial was the first for a sitting member of Congress since Rep. Jim Traficant, an Ohio Democrat, was convicted of bribery and other felony charges in 2002.

National News

This photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows 16-year-old student Dawn Momohara who w...

Associated Press

Grim memories resurface after DNA advances lead to arrest of suspect in Hawaii teen’s 1977 murder

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Hawaii lawmaker Suzanne Chun Oakland remembers arriving at school one morning in 1977 to an eerie buzz. The 15-year-old had met up with girlfriends as usual before class at Honolulu’s McKinley High School when she learned a student named Dawn Momohara had been found dead on the second floor of a […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, officials said, as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot in the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of […]

10 minutes ago

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in the Vice P...

Associated Press

US aid agency is in upheaval during foreign assistance freeze and staff departures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration changes have upended the U.S. agency charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas, with dozens of senior officials put on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and a sweeping freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the pause on foreign assistance […]

14 minutes ago

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ron...

Associated Press

What to know about the NTSB and the investigation into the DC plane cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people brought renewed focus on the federal agency charged with investigating aviation disasters. National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Hommendy described the investigation into the crash Wednesday night as an “all-hands-on-deck event” for the […]

17 minutes ago

In this photo provided by Kaitlin Marie Sells, Sam Lilley, left, pilots a small airplane that took ...

Associated Press

Crews in midair crash included 2nd-generation pilot and flight attendant ‘full of life’

ATLANTA (AP) — Sam Lilley knew he wanted to fly and began training to be a pilot, like his father, right out of college. “You don’t really expect to meet people that find their purpose so early on in life, and Sam found his in flying,” said Kaitlin Sells, who met Lilley while they were […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - Gunnar Kaasen and with his dog Balto, the heroic dogsled team leader, sit for a portrait in ...

Associated Press

Mushers and dogs braved a horrific Alaska winter to deliver lifesaving serum 100 years ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Gold Rush town of Nome faced a bleak winter. It was hundreds of miles from anywhere, cut off by the frozen sea and unrelenting blizzards, and under siege from a contagious disease known as the “strangling angel” for the way it suffocated children. Now, 100 years later, Nome is […]

18 minutes ago

Prosecutors seek dismissal of campaign finance case against ex-Nebraska congressman Fortenberry