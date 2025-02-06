Close
NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Providence and hospital doctors reach tentative agreement in Oregon’s 27-day health care strike

Feb 6, 2025, 10:23 AM | Updated: 10:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Providence and dozens of doctors at a hospital in Portland, Oregon, have reached a tentative agreement after 27 days of strike, bringing what has been described as the state’s largest health care strike closer to a potential end, depending on union ratification.

The tentative agreement with hospital doctors and palliative care physicians working with patients with serious illness or injury at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center was announced by the Oregon Nurses Association union and Providence in news releases late Wednesday night.

Key provisions of the tentative agreement include pay raises, more sick time and a commitment to reform staffing models, the union said.

Ratification votes will begin Thursday, the union said. If ratified, it would be the first contract for the hospital physicians, who formed their union in 2023.

This week, Providence also reached a tentative agreement with nurses at its eight Oregon hospitals. That ratification vote opened Thursday as well.

The developments came after Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek had requested in-person mediation between the two sides.

Meanwhile, doctors, nurses and providers at six women’s health clinics ratified their tentative agreement on Tuesday, and they were set to return to work starting Thursday, Providence said.

In its Wednesday news release, Providence said it was grateful for its team members and their “unwavering support and hard work during this period, which has enabled us to provide care for our communities.” Providence recruited 2,000 temporary nurses to care for hospital patients during the strike.

The Oregon Nurses Association said it won’t provide further comment until after the ratification vote closes.

Most of the 5,000 people on strike were nurses, but dozens of doctors at Providence St. Vincent in Portland and at the women’s health clinics also participated. The strike came after more than a year of negotiations failed to produce an agreement over wages, benefits and staffing levels.

