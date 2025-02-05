Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Publishers, a library and others sue over Idaho’s law restricting youth access to ‘harmful’ books

Feb 5, 2025, 11:23 AM | Updated: 2:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several large book publishers, a tiny public library and others are suing Idaho officials over a law that forces libraries to keep some books in an adults-only section if community members believe they are “harmful to minors.”

The Donnelly Library, Penguin Random House and the others suing say the law is overly vague and violates the First Amendment rights of students, librarians and other residents by forcing libraries to sequester literary classics like “Slaughterhouse-Five” and “A Clockwork Orange.”

It’s the second such lawsuit filed in Idaho. A coalition of small private schools and libraries sued last summer, and that case is ongoing. Similar cases have been filed in Arkansas, Iowa, Florida, Texas and other states with laws restricting access to books in libraries or schools.

“Many are first introduced to these books as minors at their schools or local libraries, under the guidance of trained professional educators and librarians,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote in the lawsuit filed in Idaho’s federal court this week. “Not anymore. Idaho now demands that public schools and public libraries either sequester these books — and others like them — away from young people or face the risk of challenge, litigation, and statutory damages for allowing these classic and valuable books to be accessed by minors.”

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Book banning efforts have soared recent years, according to the flooded with complaints about allegedly inappropriate books, and the efforts often organized by conservative groups such as Moms for Liberty.

In some Republican-led states, lawmakers have responded by passing laws creating new punishments — including lawsuits, fines and even imprisonment — for libraries or individuals that distribute books deemed unsuitable. Some Democratic-led states including Washington and Illinois have responded by banning book bans.

Idaho’s law took effect last year, requiring schools and public libraries to move material deemed “harmful to minors” to an adults-only section or face lawsuits. If a community member complains that a book is harmful to minors, the library has 60 days to address it or children or their parents can sue for $250 in damages. The law relies on Idaho’s legal definition of obscene materials, which includes “any act of homosexuality.”

At the time, the Idaho Library Association warned that the law was vague and subjective, and said it would likely lead to significantly limited access to information for the public.

In fact, that’s exactly what happened, according to the lawsuit. The Donnelly Public Library operates the only after-school program in Donnelly, a town of about 250 residents, but it had to bar minors from entering unless a parent or guardian first completed a waiver.

That’s because the library operates out of a small log cabin and a handful of teepees, and there is not enough room to create an adults-only section for some books like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” according to the lawsuit.

Christie Nichols, a librarian in the state’s largest school district and one of the plaintiffs in the case, said she was instructed to pull roughly 30 books from her library at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian and send them back to the West Ada School District headquarters, “even though she believes these books have serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for her students.” That’s because the books were on a list of about 60 the district had deemed problematic.

Two students also joined in the lawsuit, including a 17-year-old from Lewiston who noted that even though he is taking college-level courses through his school’s dual-credit program, he is restricted from accessing books that he feels he needs to foster his learning. An 18-year-old student from Meridian said in the lawsuit that even though she is now old enough to check out the restricted books from her school library, it’s unclear how she can gain that access.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 20...

Associated Press

What to know about what’s tying up a $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday over insurance issues that are tying up a potential $4 billion settlement over Maui’s catastrophic 2023 wildfire, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The massive inferno decimated the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 100 people, destroying thousands […]

3 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, right, and his girlfriend Nani Hinton, left, pet...

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs player becomes a coach to a mutt named Parsnip for the ‘Puppy Bowl’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Before the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third-straight Super Bowl berth, one player took to coaching a puppy for a different big game. Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani Hinton, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in October to coach Parsnip, a 4-month-old […]

4 hours ago

In this photograph provided by Kathyrn McKee, fellow hiker Beata LeLacheur climbs the Westside trai...

Associated Press

Freezing hikers stuck in waist-deep snow rescued during Mount Washington whiteout

The two friends had hiked New Hampshire’s challenging Mount Washington trail a month ago. They returned and did it again Sunday after trekking through neighboring peaks in the White Mountains. Both veteran hikers, the women were an hour behind schedule on their descent and losing daylight, but they had warm clothing, headlamps and other gear. […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, r...

Associated Press

Things to know about the sports betting case against the ex-interpreter for baseball’s Shohei Ohtani

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is set to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Ippei Mizhuara was supposed to bridge the language gap between the Japanese pitcher — who previously played for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara, center, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player S...

Associated Press

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to appear in court for sentencing in betting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced Thursday for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Ippei Mizuhara, who […]

4 hours ago

Michigan resident Beverly Leaf stands in solidarity with Carol Frazier, mother of Demetrius Frazier...

Associated Press

Alabama set to execute a man with nitrogen gas for 1991 murder and rape

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of murdering a woman after breaking into her apartment is set to be executed Thursday in Alabama in what would be the nation’s fourth execution with nitrogen gas. Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52, was convicted of the 1991 murder of 41-year-old Pauline Brown. Prosecutors said Frazier raped and shot […]

4 hours ago

Publishers, a library and others sue over Idaho’s law restricting youth access to ‘harmful’ books