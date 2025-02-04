Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Recovery work resumes at the site of the deadly plane and chopper collision near Washington

Feb 4, 2025, 7:28 AM

A piece of wreckage is lifted from the water onto a salvage vessel near the site in the Potomac Riv...

A piece of wreckage is lifted from the water onto a salvage vessel near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Crews worked Tuesday to try to recover the plane’s cockpit and the rest of the remains of the 67 people who died in the midair collision between a passenger jet and Army helicopter near the nation’s capital last week.

They say their work might depend upon the wind and tidal conditions in the Potomac River, where the aircraft crashed last Wednesday night after colliding as the American Airlines flight was about to land at nearby Ronald Reagan National Airport. All 67 people on both aircraft were killed.

As of midmorning Tuesday, they were working to raise another large piece of the plane. The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to give a news update later Tuesday.

Authorities have recovered and identified the remains of 55 of the 67 people and have said they are confident they will find all of the victims. They are focusing first on the jet.

Col. Francis B. Pera of the Army Corps of Engineers said salvage crews on Monday were able to pull one of the two jet engines from the river, along with large pieces of the plane’s exterior. They were also working to recover a wing of the plane, which had flown out of Wichita, Kansas.

Sixty passengers and four crew were on the American Airlines flight, including figure skaters returning from the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

The Black Hawk helicopter was on a training mission. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O’Hara, 28, of Lilburn, Georgia; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39, of Great Mills, Maryland; and Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, were aboard.

Federal investigators are trying to piece together the events that led to the collision. Full investigations typically take a year or more, but investigators hope to have a preliminary report within 30 days.

Wednesday’s crash was the deadliest in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001, when a jet slammed into a New York City neighborhood just after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board and five on the ground.

___

Dale reported from Philadelphia.

National and US News from the Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic argues for a call in the first half of an NBA basketball game ag...

Associated Press

Altitude Sports, Comcast end long-running dispute to televise Nuggets and Avalanche games

DENVER (AP) — Reigning MVPs Nikola Jokic and Nathan MacKinnon can be seen on television again by a majority of Colorado fans after Altitude Sports ended a long-running dispute with Comcast, the region’s largest cable provider. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), the owner of Altitude Sports, and Comcast announced Tuesday that Altitude has returned to […]

8 minutes ago

In this image captured from video released the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observator...

Associated Press

Hawaii volcano produces tall lava fountaining in latest episode of Kilauea eruption

HONOLULU (AP) — A fountain of lava was spewing from a Hawaii volcano Tuesday in the latest episode of an eruption that has paused and resumed. Fountains from a vent of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island grew to more than 250 feet (76.2 meters) high Monday night, according to the latest status report […]

30 minutes ago

FILE - A menorah stands outside the entrance to Temple Israel, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Albany, N...

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to federal charges for firing gun outside Jewish temple in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday for firing a shotgun outside an upstate New York synagogue during the early months of the Israel-Hamas war. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader was arrested in December 2023 after shots were fired outside Temple Israel of Albany. The Iraqi-born U.S. citizen said “Free Palestine” when […]

33 minutes ago

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb....

Associated Press

Families and doctors sue over Trump’s order to halt funding for gender-affirming care

A group of families with transgender children filed a lawsuit Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s executive order to halt federal support for gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19. PFLAG, a national group for family of LGBTQ+ people; and GLMA, a doctors organization, are also plaintiffs in the court challenge in U.S. District […]

33 minutes ago

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White Hou...

Associated Press

Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday. Trump’s trip to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles was confirmed Tuesday by a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the president’s plans and spoke on condition of anonymity. It […]

46 minutes ago

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs,...

Associated Press

Doug Collins confirmed as veterans affairs secretary as Trump Cabinet takes shape

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Doug Collins as secretary of veterans affairs, putting the former congressman and Iraq War veteran at the helm of a department that provides crucial care to America’s veterans. Collins, a former Air Force chaplain, was confirmed on a 77-23 vote, becoming the latest addition to President […]

51 minutes ago

Recovery work resumes at the site of the deadly plane and chopper collision near Washington