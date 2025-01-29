Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Refugee resettlement agencies scramble after Trump orders them to halt their federally funded work

Jan 29, 2025, 8:10 AM

FILE - Afghan refugees hold placards during a meeting to discuss their situation after President Do...

FILE - Afghan refugees hold placards during a meeting to discuss their situation after President Donald Trump paused U.S. refugee programs, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of recently arrived refugees might lose support for basic necessities like food and rent after a Trump administration order suspended federal funding for resettlement agencies.

There is widespread confusion as agency leaders seek greater clarity from the government. The most pressing question is how they will continue supporting refugees already under their care in the United States.

The suspension of federal funding “paralyzes the program,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Global Refuge, the national Lutheran refugee resettlement agency.

The federal refugee program — a form of legal migration to the U.S. — has been in place for decades and assists those who have escaped war, natural disaster or persecution. Despite longstanding support for accepting refugees, the program has become politicized in recent years.

Religious organizations shoulder the bulk of refugee resettlement work in the United States. Out of the 10 federally funded national agencies that resettle refugees, seven are faith-based.

“We’re not getting any useful guidance from the government right now,” said Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS, the Jewish refugee resettlement agency. Most of the organization’s budget is from federal funding.

“We will fight the government on this,” Hetfield said.

The Trump administration has halted new refugee admissions. But some refugee-agency leaders say last Friday’s “stop work” order goes a step further, and they assume it will affect refugees in the U.S., who rely on federal funds for housing, food and support during their first three months in the country.

This foreign assistance was stopped before the Trump administration tried to pause all federal grants and loans on Tuesday. Both directives are part of an ideological review of government spending.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed Tuesday to at least temporarily keep spending money on “life-saving” humanitarian aid. On Wednesday morning, it was still not clear to refugee agencies whether they would receive such a waiver or whether the government would continue funding their U.S. programs.

Resettlement agencies are trying to honor their commitments — and keep paying their staffs and administrative costs. But their reserves and private donations will have difficulty matching millions in lost federal funding, if indeed it has all stopped.

“Now we’re in a difficult situation with thousands of individuals we have already settled in communities in the United States,” said Matthew Soerens, vice president of advocacy and policy for World Relief, an evangelical resettlement agency.

“Our goal of initial assistance is to get them on a relatively quick path to economic self-sufficiency — working, able to cover their own expenses,” he said.

World Relief has been fundraising to help with rent and other services for new arrivals.

A funding shortage “will actually be harmful to communities that have received these individuals, because they won’t have the support to integrate as quickly as they should,” Soerens said.

What did the stop-work order say?

A Jan. 24 letter sent to one of the resettlement agencies from the State Department stated that its resettlement grant funding is “immediately suspended” pending a review of foreign assistance programs, which President Donald Trump ordered over a 90-day period. The letter — from the department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration — said a decision would then be made on whether the funding would be restored, altered or cut entirely.

The agency must immediately “stop all work” and “not incur any new costs” under the grant. The letter said the agency “must cancel as many outstanding obligations as possible.”

Other agencies reported receiving similarly worded directives.

The same grants also fund the initial resettlement costs of those arriving with Special Immigrant Visas, most of whom are Afghans who helped the U.S. military effort in Afghanistan, along with their families. That’s a different category from refugees, but the same grants fund assistance with both.

Leaders of religious organizations react to the directive

U.S. religious groups have been resettling refugees for more than a hundred years. Today there are national agencies with Catholic, Jewish and Protestant roots.

“For so many of us, welcoming the stranger is a core tenet of why we do this work,” said Vignarajah of Global Refuge, citing biblical mandates.

Church World Service helps to resettle about 12% of refugees nationwide — some 12,000 in the last fiscal year, said its senior vice president, Erol Kekic.

“It really is a bridge to self-sufficiency,” Kekic said of the services for which federal funding is now apparently paused. He estimates about 4,000 refugees served by his organization would be affected.

Refugees undergo an extensive vetting process.

“President Trump has said he will defend persecuted Christians,” said Soerens of World Relief. “And the U.S. refugee resettlement program is one of the primary ways that the U.S. government protects Christians and others fleeing persecution.”

Mission Adelante, a World Relief affiliate organization in Kansas City, Kansas, sent a letter Monday seeking to raise $70,000 to meet the basic needs of 22 families it is serving through a program that supports newly arrived refugees. It dubbed the campaign the “Love Mercy Initiative.”

“When the government abandons its commitment to the vulnerable, the church must step in to fill the gap,” wrote Jarrett Meek, the group’s founder and executive director.

How many people could this affect?

This order stands to affect at least 26,494 refugees and recipients of Special Immigrant Visas, and almost certainly more, according to an analysis of government statistics.

The order pertains to grants that fund resettlement of newly arrived refugees within the first three months of their time in the United States.

In November and December — both within the current three-month period — some 19,679 refugees and 6,815 SIV recipients were resettled in the United States, according to the federal Refugee Processing Center. It has not yet provided statistics on January resettlements, who would also be affected. Some arrivals in late October, also within the three-month window, could also be affected.

Refugee program remains politicized, despite longstanding support

Refugee admissions plummeted during the previous Trump administration. The U.S. admitted about 11,000 refugees during the last year of his first term – the fewest in the program’s history. Former President Joe Biden rebuilt the program, admitting nearly 100,000 refugees last year, a three-decade high.

A 2022 Pew Research Center survey showed broad support for refugee resettlement among the U.S. population overall and among evangelicals, a core Trump constituency. About two-thirds of white evangelicals said it was at least “somewhat important” for the U.S. to take in refugees, as did four-fifths of Hispanic evangelicals, according to Pew.

Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic, criticized his church’s role in immigration advocacy on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops helps resettle refugees and has been critical of Trump’s immigration policies. Vance suggested the bishops were in it for the money.

“Are they worried about humanitarian concerns or are they actually worried about their bottom line?” Vance said.

In a brief statement Sunday, while not referring directly to Vance, the USCCB said it has been partnering with the federal government since 1980 on refugee resettlement.

“In our agreements with the government, the USCCB receives funds to do this work; however, these funds are not sufficient to cover the entire cost of these programs,” the statement said. “Nonetheless, this remains a work of mercy and ministry of the Church.”

___

Contributing to this story were AP reporters Giovanna Dell’Orto in Minneapolis and Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas. Smith reported from Pittsburgh.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

National News

This photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows 16-year-old student Dawn Momohara who w...

Associated Press

Grim memories resurface after DNA advances lead to arrest of suspect in Hawaii teen’s 1977 murder

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Hawaii lawmaker Suzanne Chun Oakland remembers arriving at school one morning in 1977 to an eerie buzz. The 15-year-old had met up with girlfriends as usual before class at Honolulu’s McKinley High School when she learned a student named Dawn Momohara had been found dead on the second floor of a […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, officials said, as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot in the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of […]

19 minutes ago

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in the Vice P...

Associated Press

US aid agency is in upheaval during foreign assistance freeze and staff departures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration changes have upended the U.S. agency charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas, with dozens of senior officials put on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and a sweeping freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the pause on foreign assistance […]

23 minutes ago

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ron...

Associated Press

What to know about the NTSB and the investigation into the DC plane cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people brought renewed focus on the federal agency charged with investigating aviation disasters. National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Hommendy described the investigation into the crash Wednesday night as an “all-hands-on-deck event” for the […]

26 minutes ago

In this photo provided by Kaitlin Marie Sells, Sam Lilley, left, pilots a small airplane that took ...

Associated Press

Crews in midair crash included 2nd-generation pilot and flight attendant ‘full of life’

ATLANTA (AP) — Sam Lilley knew he wanted to fly and began training to be a pilot, like his father, right out of college. “You don’t really expect to meet people that find their purpose so early on in life, and Sam found his in flying,” said Kaitlin Sells, who met Lilley while they were […]

26 minutes ago

FILE - Gunnar Kaasen and with his dog Balto, the heroic dogsled team leader, sit for a portrait in ...

Associated Press

Mushers and dogs braved a horrific Alaska winter to deliver lifesaving serum 100 years ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Gold Rush town of Nome faced a bleak winter. It was hundreds of miles from anywhere, cut off by the frozen sea and unrelenting blizzards, and under siege from a contagious disease known as the “strangling angel” for the way it suffocated children. Now, 100 years later, Nome is […]

27 minutes ago

Refugee resettlement agencies scramble after Trump orders them to halt their federally funded work