Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Remains recovered from Utah reservoir confirmed to be man missing since 2004

Feb 12, 2025, 10:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The remains of a man who disappeared more than 20 years ago when he was on his way to his family’s cabin have been found inside a submerged car in a Utah reservoir.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that human remains recovered last year from a reservoir in Duchesne County have been identified as Steven Willard Anderson, 46, who went missing in 2004.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and a private lab used DNA testing to identify Anderson’s remains. No foul play is suspected in his death, and the case was officially closed Tuesday after decades of uncertainty for the family, the sheriff’s office said.

“Just been a wound that, you know, has continuously been opened over the past 20 years just not knowing,” Anderson’s son, Axel, told FOX 13 News. “It’s good to have some closure for the family, and I’m excited for the future now.”

Anderson’s relatives said he was driving a leased vehicle to a family cabin in Flaming Gorge to do some painting but never arrived, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The former cold case had caught the attention of Doug Bishop from United Search Corps, a nonprofit that specializes in missing person cases, and Dave Sparks, a Utah entrepreneur and internet personality. The pair chronicled their search efforts in videos posted to YouTube and began working with law enforcement last spring.

On Sept. 29, 2024, United Search Corps discovered a submerged SUV around 50 feet deep in Starvation Reservoir. Law enforcement extracted the 2001 Toyota Sequoia and later identified it as the vehicle Anderson had leased. His family says the positive ID, and the knowledge that no foul play is suspected, will finally allow them to heal.

National News

Associated Press

California’s burn scars brace for flooding as freezing rain and snow head for Oregon

Officials in California distributed sandbags, prepositioned rescue swimmers and told residents to have their go-bags ready as the state prepares for an atmospheric river that could bring heavy rain, winds and flooding Thursday to areas ravaged by wildfires. Meanwhile, Portland coated its streets with 2,000 gallons of liquid anti-icer while officials in Oregon and Idaho […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Stateville Correctional Center, a historic but dilapidated prison set to close and a replace...

Associated Press

Illinois data shows inmates with violent records from shuttered prison sent to medium-security sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Among the approximately 400 inmates transferred when Illinois’ decrepit Stateville prison closed over the summer, 278 were convicted of murder and 100 more are serving time for other violent offenses. Yet, nearly four in five of the offenders formerly housed at the suburban Chicago lockup were not shipped to top-level maximum-security […]

2 hours ago

A snowy owl named Ghost eats a frozen rat at the Bird Treatment and Learning Center on Feb. 6, 2025...

Associated Press

Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Feel like dissing instead of kissing your former lover this Valentine’s Day? Think your ex is more like a rat than a prince? Do you believe your former paramour should never procreate? Animal shelters and zoos around the country are encouraging little cathartic avenues for revenge this holiday — and raising […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A woman holds the hand of a sick relative lying on the floor of the overcrowded Lilongwe Cen...

Associated Press

This is what happens to the body when HIV drugs are stopped for millions of people

A generation has passed since the world saw the peak in AIDS-related deaths. Those deaths — agonizing, from diseases the body might otherwise fight off — sent loved ones into the streets, pressuring governments to act. The United States eventually did, creating PEPFAR, arguably the most successful foreign aid program in history. HIV, which causes […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human ...

Associated Press

Senate to vote on vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid to become nation’s health secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent lawyer and vocal vaccine critic, as the nation’s health secretary, controlling $1.7 trillion in spending for vaccines, food safety and health insurance programs for roughly half the country. Despite several Republicans expressing deep skepticism about […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Leavitt's Country Bakery is seen in this April 12, 2023 file photo, in Conway, N.H. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

A free speech case over a pastry shop painting goes to trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A First Amendment dispute over a bright painting that shows sunbeams shining down on a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry doughnuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries is scheduled for trial Thursday. A federal judge in New Hampshire will consider whether a town is infringing […]

3 hours ago

Remains recovered from Utah reservoir confirmed to be man missing since 2004