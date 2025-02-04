Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republicans running for New Jersey governor swing at one another in first debate

Feb 4, 2025, 7:23 PM

State Sen. Jon Bramnick speaks after the first Republican gubernatorial primary debate Tuesday, Feb...

State Sen. Jon Bramnick speaks after the first Republican gubernatorial primary debate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Four candidates competing in New Jersey’s Republican gubernatorial primary spared few punches Tuesday when they faced off in their first debate ahead of the June 10 vote.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, one-time state Sen. Ed Durr and radio host Bill Spadea sparred for nearly two hours at Rider University in Lawrenceville.

They all frequently talked over each other and faced interruption from the moderators as they continually launched attacks, with some of them at times competing for the mantle of who is the biggest supporter of President Donald Trump. Bramnick was the lone Trump skeptic on the stage.

In one attack, Ciattarelli started in on Spadea, saying Republicans who know Spadea the best endorsed him rather than the former radio host.

Spadea responded by offering sarcastic congratulations: “Jack’s talking about two-time losers,” Bramnick said, alluding to Ciattarelli’s two previous unsuccessful runs for governor.

The race comes during the first year of Trump’s second administration and as the GOP is angling to win back the governorship in a state that has toggled between the parties in gubernatorial elections but leans Democratic in presidential and midterm votes.

Spadea, Durr and Ciattarelli have each embraced the president, while Bramnick has kept his distance, arguing that to win New Jersey, a candidate has to appeal not just to Republican primary voters but to Democrats and independents as well.

Spadea said he has been with Trump since “he came down the escalator in 2015,” a reference to the launch of his presidential campaign that year.

Durr ran for state Senate as a pro-Trump candidate in 2021 and defeated the powerful Democratic Senate president. He lost reelection to a Democrat in 2023.

Each candidate said they oppose or would undo executive orders under current Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy barring local police from working with immigration officials.

Asked whether they would support an amendment enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution — New Jersey law currently establishes that it is legal — Bramnick said yes while Durr and Spadea said no. Ciattarelli said he supports abortion rights but did specify his position on an amendment.

Murphy is barred from seeking a third term. Gubernatorial hopefuls from his party held their first debate Sunday.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with regularly scheduled gubernatorial races this year.

National and US News from the Associated Press

Associated Press

Sweden’s worst mass shooting leaves at least 11 dead at an adult education center

Sweden’s worst mass shooting left at least 11 people dead, including the gunman, at an adult education center west of Stockholm as officials warned the death toll could rise. The gunman’s motive, as well as the number of wounded, had not been determined by early Wednesday as Sweden — where gun violence at schools is […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

5 people wounded in shooting at Ohio cosmetics warehouse

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Five people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, officials said. The victims have been transported to the hospital and the suspect is no longer believed to be at the building, said Josh Poland, a spokesperson for the city of New Albany. The shooting […]

1 hour ago

Police stand during an immigrant rights protest Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Dam...

Associated Press

Protests against Trump and Project 2025 are planned in cities across the US

A movement to oppose the early actions of President Donald Trump’s administration is taking off online, with plans to protest across the U.S. on Wednesday. The movement has organized under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Many of the protests are planned at state capitols, with some […]

2 hours ago

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2015, photo, a woman in Sullivan City, Texas, who said she entered the cou...

Associated Press

Federal judge to hear arguments in suit aiming to stop Trump’s birthright citizenship order

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday is set to hear arguments over temporarily pausing President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for anyone born in the U.S. to someone in the country illegally. Trump’s inauguration week order is currently on temporary hold nationally because of a separate suit brought […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Texas death row inmate Steven Lawayne Nelson poses for a photo in a visiting cage at the Tex...

Associated Press

Texas man set to be executed for killing a pastor in his own church

A Texas man convicted of beating and suffocating a Dallas area pastor in his own church during a robbery was facing execution on Wednesday, the second scheduled execution in the U.S. so far this year. Steven Lawayne Nelson was condemned for the 2011 killing of Rev. Clint Dobson, 28, who was beaten, strangled and suffocated […]

2 hours ago

An aerial photo shows the charred homes of Louise Hamlin, center left, and Chris Wilson, center rig...

Associated Press

LA wildfires highlight nation’s insurance crisis as homeowners try to recover lost homes

The nation’s growing home insurance crisis is in the spotlight as Californians begin the long road to rebuilding after the deadly Eaton and Palisades wildfires. For neighbors Louise Hamlin and Chris Wilson, the difference in insurance coverage on their nearly identical homes in Altadena reveals how unequal that recovery will be. Hamlin was privately insured […]

2 hours ago

Republicans running for New Jersey governor swing at one another in first debate