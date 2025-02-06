Close
NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

San Jose State and Penn face inquiries in Trump crackdown on transgender athletes

Feb 6, 2025, 11:12 AM

File - In this June 30, 2011 file photo is an exterior view of San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is investigating potential civil rights violations at two universities and a high school sports league that allowed transgender athletes to compete on women’s teams, the Education Department said Thursday.

The agency is opening reviews at San Jose State University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

It comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The order calls for penalties against schools and leagues, saying competing against transgender athletes deprives female students of equality.

“The previous administration trampled the rights of American women and girls — and ignored the indignities to which they were subjected in bathrooms and locker rooms — to promote a radical transgender ideology,” said Craig Trainor, the department’s acting assistant secretary for civil rights.

The Education Department said it proactively opened the new cases over suspected violation of Title IX, a 1972 law barring sex discrimination in education. Opening an inquiry isn’t meant to indicate a finding of wrongdoing, according to department policy. Additionally, the agency said it is reviewing athletics policies at a number of other schools.

It reflects the Education Department’s shift in civil rights priorities as it aligns with Trump’s agenda to target antisemitism and gender identity issues. The investigations also build on Trump’s anti-transgendercampaign rhetoric, which pledged to end “transgender insanity.”

San Jose State is being investigated over a player’s participation on the women’s volleyball team. A lawsuit filed by players against the Mountain West Conference argued letting her compete poses a safety risk, but San Jose State has not confirmed it has a transgender woman volleyball player.

The investigation at Penn focuses on Lia Thomas, who swam on the school’s women’s team and was the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I title in 2022. Thomas graduated that year.

According to the Education Department, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association allowed a transgender athlete to compete on a girls’ high school basketball team, prompting an opposing team to forfeit after three players were reportedly injured. The department did not identify the schools or give further details.

Athletic associations typically don’t receive federal money from the Education Department, and it was not immediately clear what authority the agency had to investigate the Massachusetts league.

The universities and association did not immediately provide comment.

Advocates for transgender students condemned the executive order Trump signed Wednesday.

“Contrary to what the president wants you to believe, trans students do not pose threats to sports, schools or this country, and they deserve the same opportunities as their peers to learn, play and grow up in safe environments,” said Fatima Goss Graves, CEO of the National Women’s Law Center.

Title IX has been at the center of a political tug-of-war in recent years. Under former President Joe Biden, new federal rules expanded the law to protect transgender and LGBTQ+ students. A federal judge overturned Biden’s rules this year, calling them an overstep.

The Trump administration has been using Title IX to push against schools that provide accommodations for transgender students. Last month the Education Department opened another investigation into Denver public schools after an all-gender restroom replaced a girl’s restroom while leaving another exclusive to boys.

In his order, Trump directed federal agencies to “rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.” The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights can move to cut federal money for institutions that violate civil rights, but only if it’s approved by a judge and if the office fails to negotiate a resolution.

___

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Find the AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

San Jose State and Penn face inquiries in Trump crackdown on transgender athletes