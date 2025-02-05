Close
NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Scott Turner confirmed as Trump’s HUD secretary after pledging to address housing shortages

Feb 5, 2025, 9:26 AM | Updated: 10:18 am

Eric Scott Turner, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Housing, testifies at ...

Eric Scott Turner, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Housing, testifies at a Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Turner was confirmed Wednesday as the housing secretary, a role central to President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda at a time when most Americans say the cost of living around necessities are a top concern.

The former NFL player, Texas state representative and White House senior aide was confirmed in a 55-44 vote.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is tasked with enforcing and coordinating federal housing law. The vast majority of HUD’s budget goes toward housing assistance for lower-income families, the elderly and disabled as well as community development and homelessness programs. The department will be at the forefront of issues ranging from rising housing costs to spurring economic development in struggling cities and lowering homelessness rates, especially among veterans.

Turner will be the second professional football player to lead HUD, after former Congressman Jack Kemp served in the role under President George H. W. Bush. Turner is the only Black American member of Trump’s Cabinet; Ben Carson, who served as HUD secretary of Trump’s first term, was the only Black American member of that Cabinet.

Trump promised on the campaign trail to lower housing costs through mass deportations of undocumented immigrants and called for the creation of futuristic “freedom cities” built on federal land, proposals that would significantly overlap with Turner’s portfolio.

“As a country, we are not building enough homes. We need millions of homes, all kinds of homes — multifamily, single family, duplex, condo, manufacturing housing, you name it — we need housing in our country for individuals and families to have a roof over their head and to call home,” Turner said during his confirmation hearing last month.

During Trump’s first term, Turner served as the Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, where he helped direct the “opportunity zone” program that aims to boost private investment in struggling cities. Investors who participate can defer taxes on gains made into qualifying low-income neighborhoods until the program expires in late 2026.

The policy was championed by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and enacted in Trump’s 2017 tax cuts law. Turner has said he wants to expand the program’s efforts.

“I saw firsthand the impact of this initiative, as it gave Americans living in underserved communities an opportunity, a foundation to start businesses, to live in better homes, to be self-sustaining, to be confident, and to unleash that promise and potential that the lord has given each of us in our country,” Turner said during his confirmation hearing.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., touted that the program under Turner’s leadership “secured $50 billion in private investments” for struggling communities.

“These investments helped to revitalize many forgotten communities,” Barrasso said. “Scott Turner was instrumental in their success. He is the right man to help ensure opportunity now.”

