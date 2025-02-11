Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Senator’s son pleads guilty in hospital crash that preceded chase leading to ND deputy’s death

Feb 11, 2025, 1:03 PM

Ian Cramer visits with his attorney on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in a courtroom of the Burleigh Count...

Ian Cramer visits with his attorney on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in a courtroom of the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck, N.D. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jack Dura)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a crash out of a North Dakota hospital’s ambulance bay that preceded a chase and collision resulting in the death of a sheriff’s deputy.

Ian Cramer, who turns 44 Wednesday, pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. He previously pleaded not guilty last year. He will be sentenced at a later time.

Cramer is already serving a 28-year prison sentence for homicide and other charges to which he earlier pleaded guilty in connection with the ensuing chase and crash on Dec. 6, 2023, that killed 53-year-old Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin.

Bismarck police said Cramer’s mother had taken him to a hospital because of mental health concerns. Court documents say he crawled into the driver seat of his parents’ vehicle after his mother got out and smashed in reverse through the closed garage door of the hospital’s ambulance bay. He later fled from deputies when one confronted him in Hazen, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from the state capital of Bismarck, authorities said.

Cramer hit speeds of over 100 mph (160 kph) and kept going even after a spiked device flattened two tires, according to court documents. More spikes were set up, and Cramer swerved and then crashed head-on into Martin’s patrol vehicle and launched him about 100 feet (30 meters), authorities said. Martin was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Cramer is held at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck.

