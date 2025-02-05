Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sotomayor is asked about lower trust in Supreme Court. She points to pace of overturned precedents

Feb 5, 2025, 7:25 PM

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor greets people as she attends a ceremony during th...

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor greets people as she attends a ceremony during the opening of the Yonkers Public School District's new Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School on Monday, Sept 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor pointed to her conservative colleagues’ willingness to upend decades-old precedents when asked Wednesday night about sagging public confidence in the court.

“I think my court would probably gather more public support if it went a little more slowly in undoing precedent,” Sotomayor said during an appearance in Louisville.

The conservative-led court — reshaped by three justices nominated by Republican President Donald Trump — overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nationwide protections for abortion rights. And it struck down affirmative action in college admissions, effectively overturning cases reaching back decades.

Sotomayor, a member of the court’s liberal minority, didn’t delve into the precedent-busting cases during the Louisville event, but said the public doesn’t like it when the court “moves too quickly in upheavals.”

“I think that creates instability in the society, in people’s perception of law and people’s perception of whether we’re doing things because of legal analysis or because of partisan views,” she said. “Whether those views are accurate or not, I don’t accuse my colleagues of being partisan.”

She said they “genuinely have a belief in a certain way of looking at the constitution.”

“And I understand, in good faith, that they think that that belief better promotes our democracy,” she said. “But whether that’s true or not is irrelevant if people are feeling insecure in the changes that they’re instituting at a pace that they can’t absorb.”

When the courts go too far too fast, there’s going to be public pushback, Sotomayor said.

“If we continue going in directions that the public is going to find hard to understand, we’re placing the court at risk,” she said. “So I think we have to proceed slowly in overturning precedent.”

Sotomayor defended the judiciary as the most transparent of government institutions.

“Because generally we don’t make backroom deals,” she said. “Meaning our judges are required to explain their rulings. You have to have a written explanation why you think what you’re doing comports with the law.”

Sotomayor spent more than an hour answering questions from the the dean of the University of Louisville law school. Sotomayor was in Louisville to receive the law school’s Brandeis Medal, presented to people in the legal profession for their work advancing public service and their devotion to economic, social or political justice. UofL’s law school is named for Louis D. Brandeis, a former Supreme Court justice from Louisville.

Sotomayor was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Barack Obama in 2009.

Speaking earlier at the Louisville event, Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said the Supreme Court holds “a sacred duty to rule without bias or favor to any person or party.”

Beshear said the justices “make up the backbone of our democracy — that’s the rule of law. This is the very foundation of a functional system of government, one that’s designed to serve the people and not just the powerful.” Beshear, a former state attorney general now in his second term as governor, is widely seen by political commentators as a potential candidate for the White House in 2028.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 20...

Associated Press

What to know about what’s tying up a $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday over insurance issues that are tying up a potential $4 billion settlement over Maui’s catastrophic 2023 wildfire, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The massive inferno decimated the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 100 people, destroying thousands […]

3 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, right, and his girlfriend Nani Hinton, left, pet...

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs player becomes a coach to a mutt named Parsnip for the ‘Puppy Bowl’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Before the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third-straight Super Bowl berth, one player took to coaching a puppy for a different big game. Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani Hinton, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in October to coach Parsnip, a 4-month-old […]

4 hours ago

In this photograph provided by Kathyrn McKee, fellow hiker Beata LeLacheur climbs the Westside trai...

Associated Press

Freezing hikers stuck in waist-deep snow rescued during Mount Washington whiteout

The two friends had hiked New Hampshire’s challenging Mount Washington trail a month ago. They returned and did it again Sunday after trekking through neighboring peaks in the White Mountains. Both veteran hikers, the women were an hour behind schedule on their descent and losing daylight, but they had warm clothing, headlamps and other gear. […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, r...

Associated Press

Things to know about the sports betting case against the ex-interpreter for baseball’s Shohei Ohtani

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is set to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Ippei Mizhuara was supposed to bridge the language gap between the Japanese pitcher — who previously played for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara, center, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player S...

Associated Press

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to appear in court for sentencing in betting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced Thursday for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Ippei Mizuhara, who […]

4 hours ago

Michigan resident Beverly Leaf stands in solidarity with Carol Frazier, mother of Demetrius Frazier...

Associated Press

Alabama set to execute a man with nitrogen gas for 1991 murder and rape

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of murdering a woman after breaking into her apartment is set to be executed Thursday in Alabama in what would be the nation’s fourth execution with nitrogen gas. Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52, was convicted of the 1991 murder of 41-year-old Pauline Brown. Prosecutors said Frazier raped and shot […]

4 hours ago

Sotomayor is asked about lower trust in Supreme Court. She points to pace of overturned precedents