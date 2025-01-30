Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

South Carolina death row inmate maintains his innocence and won’t ask for clemency

Jan 30, 2025, 10:25 AM

South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty Executive Director Hillary Taylor speaks ag...

South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty Executive Director Hillary Taylor speaks against the execution of Marion Bowman Jr. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Columbia, S.C.. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the final appeal of a South Carolina inmate, he decided not to ask the governor for clemency, saying he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life in prison for a murder he has always insisted he did not commit.

Marion Bowman Jr., 44, is scheduled to die Friday evening by lethal injection for a 2001 killing of a friend found dead in her burning car.

About midday Tuesday, justices without comment refused to stop Bowman’s execution until a court could hear more arguments over whether his trial attorney had too much sympathy for the white victim to put on a vigorous defense was turned down without comment.

Five hours later, Bowman’s lawyer issued a statement saying he would not ask for clemency from Gov. Henry McMaster.

“Marion has steadfastly maintained his innocence of Kandee Martin’s murder, yet he has already spent more than half of his life on death row. He cannot in good conscience ask for a supposed mercy that would require him to spend the rest of his life in prison for a crime he did not commit,” attorney Lindsey Vann wrote.

No governor in the previous 45 executions in South Carolina since capital punishment was reinstated in 1976 has provided mercy and reduced a death sentence to life in prison without parole in the modern era of the death penalty.

Bowman will be the third Black man to be executed in South Carolina in four months after the state restarted its death chamber following a 13-year pause in part because prison officials couldn’t obtain lethal injection drugs.

He is scheduled to die at 6 p.m. Friday with a single dose of pentobarbital at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.

“After more than two decades of battling a broken system that has failed him at every turn, Marion’s decision is a powerful refusal to legitimize an unjust process that has already stolen so much of his life,” Vann said.

Bowman was convicted of murder in the killing of 21-year-old Kandee Martin in 2001. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest and said he refused a plea deal guaranteeing a life sentence because he did not do it.

Most of the evidence against Bowman at his trial was testimony from friends and family members. Many of them were offered deals to reduce prison time for related crimes or have charges dropped.

One friend said Bowman was angry because Martin owed him money. A second testified Bowman thought Martin was wearing a recording device to get him arrested on a charge.

Bowman said he sold Martin drugs and sometimes when she didn’t have money they would have sex.

Part of Bowman’s final appeal was that he didn’t get a vigorous defense because his lawyer was racist and worried about what a jury in 2002 South Carolina would think about a Black man and a white woman in a relationship.

The attorney “came to the jail and said, ‘son, you need to plead guilty. You are charged with killing a white girl and you and your family are Black,’ ” Bowman wrote.

The South Carolina Supreme Court also rejected Bowman’s appeal calling it “meritless” and comments from Bowman’s trial attorney suggesting he was extra sympathetic to the victim were taken out of context.

Bowman’s lawyers also challenged South Carolina’s shield law, saying is not fair to inmates because it releases so little information about the drug used to kill inmates and the execution procedures.

An anesthesiologist told Bowman’s lawyers that he fears South Carolina’s lethal injection protocols don’t take into account Bowman’s weight, listed as 389 pounds (176 kilograms) in prison records. It can be difficult to properly get an IV into a blood vessel and determine the dose of the drugs needed in people with obesity.

Lawyers for the state responded that obese people get IVs to have surgery and other procedures thousands of times a day.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued South Carolina this week, saying the privacy law is not fair because before it passed last year, governments released plenty of information on executions from the type of rope used by hangmen to the voltage used by the electric chair.

South Carolina law allows inmates to choose between a new and so far unused firing squad, the electric chair and lethal injection.

The two inmates executed since the death chamber restarted — Freddie Owens on Sept. 20 and Richard Moore on Nov. 1 — chose lethal injection.

National News

This photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows 16-year-old student Dawn Momohara who w...

Associated Press

Grim memories resurface after DNA advances lead to arrest of suspect in Hawaii teen’s 1977 murder

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Hawaii lawmaker Suzanne Chun Oakland remembers arriving at school one morning in 1977 to an eerie buzz. The 15-year-old had met up with girlfriends as usual before class at Honolulu’s McKinley High School when she learned a student named Dawn Momohara had been found dead on the second floor of a […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, officials said, as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot in the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of […]

22 minutes ago

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in the Vice P...

Associated Press

US aid agency is in upheaval during foreign assistance freeze and staff departures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration changes have upended the U.S. agency charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas, with dozens of senior officials put on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and a sweeping freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the pause on foreign assistance […]

26 minutes ago

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ron...

Associated Press

What to know about the NTSB and the investigation into the DC plane cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people brought renewed focus on the federal agency charged with investigating aviation disasters. National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Hommendy described the investigation into the crash Wednesday night as an “all-hands-on-deck event” for the […]

28 minutes ago

In this photo provided by Kaitlin Marie Sells, Sam Lilley, left, pilots a small airplane that took ...

Associated Press

Crews in midair crash included 2nd-generation pilot and flight attendant ‘full of life’

ATLANTA (AP) — Sam Lilley knew he wanted to fly and began training to be a pilot, like his father, right out of college. “You don’t really expect to meet people that find their purpose so early on in life, and Sam found his in flying,” said Kaitlin Sells, who met Lilley while they were […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Gunnar Kaasen and with his dog Balto, the heroic dogsled team leader, sit for a portrait in ...

Associated Press

Mushers and dogs braved a horrific Alaska winter to deliver lifesaving serum 100 years ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Gold Rush town of Nome faced a bleak winter. It was hundreds of miles from anywhere, cut off by the frozen sea and unrelenting blizzards, and under siege from a contagious disease known as the “strangling angel” for the way it suffocated children. Now, 100 years later, Nome is […]

29 minutes ago

South Carolina death row inmate maintains his innocence and won’t ask for clemency