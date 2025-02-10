Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL & US NEWS

Stricter lobster fishing rules scrapped after complaints from fishermen about harm to industry

Feb 10, 2025, 9:31 AM

FILE - Max Oliver moves a lobster to the banding table aboard his boat while fishing off Spruce Hea...

FILE - Max Oliver moves a lobster to the banding table aboard his boat while fishing off Spruce Head, Maine, on Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishing industry regulators have decided to scrap stricter new lobster fishing standards off New England in the wake of months of protest from lobster fishermen that the rules were unnecessary and would bankrupt harvesters.

The regulators were planning to institute new rules this summer that increased the minimum legal harvest size for lobsters in some of the most important fishing grounds in the world. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Council, which manages the fishery, said the changes were important to preserve the future of a lobster population that has shown recent signs of decline.

Many commercial fishermen adamantly opposed the changes, which would have required them to throw back previously market-ready lobsters. An arm of the commission voted on Feb. 4 to initiate a repeal of the new rules in the face of “fervent industry concerns about the potential economic impacts” of the changes, the commission said in a statement.

The elimination of the new size standards will require the fishing industry to come up with strategies to protect the lobster population, said Patrick Keliher, chair of the commission’s lobster board.

“This action being considered by the board will require the Gulf of Maine lobster industry to develop management strategies to ensure the long-term health of the resource and the coastal communities that it supports,” Keliher said.

The size change was set to apply to the Gulf of Maine, a piece of ocean off New England that is vital to American fisheries and home to some of the world’s most popular seafood species, such as lobster, haddock and clams. The commission adopted rules in 2023 that stated legal harvesting size for lobsters would become more strict if the lobster stock in the gulf showed a decline of 35%.

Officials also said in 2023 that the stock declined by nearly 40% when comparing 2020-22 to 2016-18. The decline took place in an era when the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than most of the world’s oceans. Scientists have said that can affect the health and reproduction of lobsters.

The nation’s haul of lobsters has declined in recent years, though the catch is still high compared to historic data. The catch declined about 11% from 2021 to 2023, federal data state.

One of the reasons many fishermen opposed the size change was because of competitive balance with Canada, which harvests the same species. The lobster industry also “contributes billions to New England’s economy and shapes the character of the region,” said fourth generation lobsterman Dustin Delano, who is chief operation officer at New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association.

“Raising catch sizes at this time would bankrupt many lobstermen and surrender the U.S. market to foreign competitors,” Delano said.

National & US News

FILE - A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of Hurricane Milton, alongside an empt...

Associated Press

Ex-FEMA worker who directed staff to avoid homes with Trump signs violated Hatch Act, agency says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency is seeking disciplinary action against former Federal Emergency Management Agency worker who directed workers helping hurricane survivors to yard signs supporting President Donald Trump, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The complaint with the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board was filed by the Office of Special Counsel, whose leader […]

25 minutes ago

Ian Cramer visits with his attorney on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in a courtroom of the Burleigh Count...

Associated Press

Senator’s son pleads guilty in hospital crash that preceded chase leading to ND deputy’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a crash out of a North Dakota hospital’s ambulance bay that preceded a chase and collision resulting in the death of a sheriff’s deputy. Ian Cramer, who turns 44 Wednesday, pleaded guilty to felony charges […]

31 minutes ago

The gravestone of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg is seen Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Nobleboro, Maine. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Fort Bragg has its old name back, this time with a Yankee twist

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Is it an honor or a cynical end run? When it comes to the former — and apparently future — Fort Bragg, that’s in the eye of the beholder. North Carolina state Rep. John Blust, a Greensboro Republican who served as an enlisted soldier in the 82nd Airborne Division at the […]

32 minutes ago

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez gavels in a special legislative session on immigration at the st...

Associated Press

Florida lawmakers work to settle DeSantis rift as they open a new session on immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Tuesday took a major step toward settling a weekslong standoff between term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans who control the Statehouse, as they gaveled in another special session on immigration aimed at leveraging state and local resources to carry out President Donald Trump ‘s mass deportation agenda. […]

38 minutes ago

Sexual assault survivor Marcus Walker wipes his face as he listens to attorney Jerome Block speakin...

Associated Press

Survivors of child abuse at Illinois youth detention centers file more lawsuits in hopes of change

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Walker said the sexual abuse he experienced two decades ago as a teenager at an Illinois youth detention facility has haunted his life. After a staff member gave him drugs and sexually abused him, he joined a gang hoping it would protect him. It didn’t. For years the now 37-year-old suffered […]

41 minutes ago

FILE - Part of a file from the CIA, dated Oct. 10, 1963, details "a reliable and sensitive source i...

Associated Press

FBI says it found 2,400 new JFK assassination records

DALLAS (AP) — The FBI on Tuesday said it discovered 2,400 new records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy as federal agencies work to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order last month to release thousands of files. The FBI said it’s working to transfer the records to the National Archives […]

57 minutes ago

Stricter lobster fishing rules scrapped after complaints from fishermen about harm to industry