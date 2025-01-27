Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Super Bowl footballs are ready to go within hours of the matchup being set

Jan 27, 2025, 9:09 AM

A machine imprints the names of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs onto a football for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup at the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


As soon as this year’s Super Bowl matchup was set, workers at the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory jumped into action.

The factory in the rural village of Ada, Ohio, makes the game balls used by every NFL team along with many of the nation’s top college programs and high schools.

But this time of year it’s all about the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Here’s a look at the footballs, by the numbers:

How many balls are made for the big game?

The two teams will each get a shipment of 108, plus a dozen more for the kickers, all stamped with the Super Bowl logo and team names. Some of the balls will be for practices, while the best ones will be set aside by the quarterbacks. About 50 of those will be bagged and locked away for each team until it’s time for kickoff.

How are NFL footballs different from other footballs?

Wilson makes five different sizes for players of all levels, from the pros to youth leagues. Some have different patterns. NFL balls are notable for the lack of a stripe on the ends. They’re also embedded with a chip that tracks the ball’s position on the field, how far it travels and its trajectory.

How long does it take to make a football?

Normally it takes three days from start to finish. But the first batch of footballs must be sent to the Super Bowl teams Monday, within about 18 hours, so they have enough time to break them in for practices and the game. That’s why the workers start production right away the night of the conference title games.

How are they made?

It’s a 20-step process, most of it by hand, from cutting out the four leather panels that are sewn together with 250 stitches to putting in the laces. For NFL footballs, the work goes to the factory’s most experienced and skilled workers. “Certain parts of the process require a handmade feel,” said Kevin Murphy, general manager of Wilson Team Sports. “It’s like making a beautiful, sculpted pair of shoes.”

How do they become game ready?

Throughout production the balls are weighed, measured and inspected for flaws. Once finished, they’re checked again. By the time they’re packaged and ready for shipping, each one will have been touched by about 50 workers.

How many does the factory normally produce?

It churns out roughly 500,000 footballs each year, or about 2,500 per day. NFL teams go through several hundred during a season. For the Super Bowl, Wilson will make between 10,000-20,000 commemorative balls that will be sold by retailers nationwide and at the game site. If there’s high demand, the factory will keep producing the souvenir balls well after.

How long has Wilson made footballs for the NFL?

Since 1941, Wilson has made every football used by the league. Its factory in Ada has been making the official game balls since 1955. This year the company opened a new plant in the village that allows for more production and a museum. Fans can tour the factory, too.

