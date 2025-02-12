Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Tennessee governor to sign new school voucher program that will exclude some immigrant families

Feb 12, 2025, 11:58 AM | Updated: 3:34 pm

Governor Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn...

Governor Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday will sign legislation designed to drastically expand school voucher access throughout the Volunteer State that will allow families to use taxpayer dollars on private school expenses regardless of income.

However, while the $447 million initiative has been touted as a “universal” program for anyone interested, Republican leaders included a key provision: Students living in the country illegally will be prohibited from participating.

According to the bill, Tennessee’s Department of Education “shall deny” any school voucher application where the family “cannot establish the eligible student’s lawful presence in the United States.” It’s unclear how the state plans on confirming legal residency. The school voucher proposal doesn’t contain instructions on checking immigration status. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

The language comes as Tennessee and other GOP-dominant states are increasingly embracing President Donald Trump’s administration’s aggressive immigration agenda. Much of the focus has been on Trump’s plans for mass deportations of migrants. But some Republican-led states have been open to helping in other areas, such as schools, now that the Trump administration has said it allows federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals.

Lee is scheduled to hold a ceremonial bill signing Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee’s new voucher program would allow 20,000 education vouchers of around $7,000 each to become available in the 2025-26 school year. Half of those would go to students who are lower income, disabled or otherwise able to participate in the new voucher program, but any student entitled to attend a public school could access the remaining 10,000.

Along with banning anyone who can’t prove their legal residency status in the U.S. from participating in the latest school voucher program, Tennessee Republicans have also introduced a separate proposal that would allow local school districts and charter schools to opt out of enrolling a child who is “unlawfully present” in the country.

Sponsors of the bill say they are specifically hoping to challenge a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said states can’t deny students a free public education because of immigration status.

“Tennessee communities should not have to suffer or pay when the federal government fails to secure our borders,” said Rep. William Lamberth, a Republican backing the bill, in a statement. “Our obligation is to ensure a high-quality education for legal residents first.”

It’s a proposal that was previously voted down inside the Tennessee Legislature in 2022. At the time, Tennessee’s Department of Education opposed the bill, testifying that the proposal violated Supreme Court precedent and conflicted with federal law that bans districts and charter schools from requesting citizenship status.

During the initial hearing three years ago, an aide with the education agency told lawmakers that the bill was “legally fraught” and said offering free public education to undocumented students was a “settled matter of law and a settled matter by the Supreme Court.”

So far, the legislation has not advanced very far inside the Statehouse this year.

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Mattise contributed to this report.

