Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Latest: Budget director confirmation to ramp up Project 2025 vision

Feb 6, 2025, 6:09 AM | Updated: 9:16 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm a chief architect of Project 2025 as director of the Office of Management and Budget on Thursday, despite round-the-clock speeches by Democrats who lack the votes to stop it. Russ Vought is working closely with Elon Musk to vastly reduce the size and capacity of the federal government, the nation’s largest employer.

While Vought awaits confirmation, Musk has orchestrated an unprecedented financial incentive for people to leave their government jobs, promising several months of pay in return for their resignation. More than 2 million workers face a deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday to decide if they should leave.

Shockwaves continue from Trump’s proposal to take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and redevelop it without its 2.3 million Palestinians. The idea has been roundly rejected by the Palestinians and U.S. allies across the Middle East with the exception of Israel, which said it has begun preparations to move them out by land, sea and air. Human Rights Watch and other groups say it would amount to “ethnic cleansing,” the forced removal of an entire population through violence.

Here’s the latest:

Trump says his Gaza rehab plan can be done without US troops

President Donald Trump says “no soldiers by the U.S. would be needed” to carry out his proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and redevelop the war-torn territory.

The comments come two days after Trump, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side, laid out his vision for relocating Gaza residents and redeveloping the land for people from around the world.

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” Trump said in a posting on his Truth Social platform. He added that Palestinians would be “resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region.”

He added that the U.S. would work “with great development teams from all over the World,” and “slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth.”

Trump reasserted his commitment to his Gaza plan the day after his top diplomat and his chief spokesperson walked back that the president is advocating for the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, after American allies and even Republican lawmakers rejected the U.S. taking “ownership” of the territory.

Senate Democrats pulling an all-nighter to protest Vought

The Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm a chief architect of Project 2025 as director of the Office of Management and Budget on Thursday.

Senate Democrats vowed to give around-the-clock speeches to protest Trump’s nomination of Russ Vought to the influential position, and all 47 of them said they would vote against him. But as the minority party in the Senate, that’s not enough to stop his confirmation.

Vought also is influential in the effort to broadly dismantle the federal government, led by Elon Musk’s DOGE team.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago...

Associated Press

Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on `sanctuary’ cities

CHICAGO (AP) — The Trump administration sued Chicago on Thursday alleging that ‘sanctuary’ laws in the nation’s third-largest city “thwart” federal efforts to enforce immigration laws. The lawsuit, which also names the state of Illinois, is the latest effort to crack down on places that limit cooperation between federal immigration agents and local police. It […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Thousands of Denver-area King Soopers grocery store workers go on strike

Some 10,000 grocery store workers across the greater Denver area went on strike Thursday, claiming unfair and illegal negotiating practices by King Soopers while their union has been negotiating a new contract with the store chain. Striking workers at 77 King Soopers stores in Denver and its suburbs, plus those in nearby Boulder and Louisville, […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire skiers are lowered from a lift by rope after a mechanical problem

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — More than 60 passengers were successfully evacuated from a New Hampshire ski lift after a mechanical failure that came just four days after a chair at a different resort detached and fell. Sixty-four passengers on the Peabody Express Quad at Cannon Mountain were lowered by rope over the course of about […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - The White House is seen, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)Credit: ...

Associated Press

Trump meets with congressional Republicans as GOP lawmakers argue over tax and spending cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting privately with congressional Republicans at the White House on Thursday as his allies on Capitol Hill are arguing with themselves over the size, scope and details of his “big, beautiful bill” to cut taxes, regulations and government spending. The House and Senate GOP leaders are looking to […]

1 hour ago

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appears for an interview with FOX Business Network's Larry Kudlow ...

Associated Press

US sanctions network that helps ship Iranian oil to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on a network of more than a dozen people and firms that are accused of facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China. The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned more than dozen people and companies in China, […]

1 hour ago

Workers with Southern California Edison remove a utility pole damaged by the Eaton Fire in Altadena...

Associated Press

Utility says its equipment likely started a small blaze that erupted during January’s LA firestorm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California utility said Thursday that its equipment likely sparked a wildfire in Los Angeles that broke out the same day as two massive blazes in the area killed at least 29 people and destroyed thousands of homes. The admission by Southern California Edison over its likely role in the Hurst […]

2 hours ago

The Latest: Budget director confirmation to ramp up Project 2025 vision