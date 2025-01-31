Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The Latest: Recovery and investigation underway in deadly aircraft collision over DC

Jan 31, 2025, 5:30 AM | Updated: 3:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Divers are expected to return to the Potomac River as part of the recovery and investigation after the United States’ deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century.

The collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C, late Wednesday killed 67 people, including more than a dozen figure skaters.

Air crash investigations can take months, and federal investigators told reporters Thursday they would not speculate on the cause.

Here’s the latest:

Hegseth says helicopter black box still not recovered

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says investigators have not yet recovered a key recording device from the Army helicopter involved in Wednesday’s fatal collision at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Speaking on Fox News Channel on Friday, Hegseth noted authorities were still looking for the helicopter’s black box. Other factors in the crash, including the helicopter’s altitude and whether the crew was using its night vision goggles, are still under investigation, Hegseth said.

Cockpit voice and flight data recorders have been recovered from the plane

“NTSB investigators recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the Bombardier CRJ700 airplane involved in yesterday’s midair collision at DCA,” National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Peter Knudson said. “The recorders are at the NTSB labs for evaluation.”

2 Chinese nationals were among the victims

The Chinese embassy in the U.S. said two Chinese nationals were among the victims of the crash and would provide consular protection and assistance. It has asked the U.S. side to verify the information, officially inform the Chinese side and provide assistance to the families of the victims.

“The Chinese Embassy extends deepest condolences to all the victims and sympathies to the bereaved families,” an embassy statement said. It did not offer further details on the victims.

Aviation experts have long worried DC’s congested airspace could lead to catastrophe

Even in peak flying conditions, experts said, the airspace around Reagan Airport can challenge the most experienced pilots, who must navigate hundreds of other commercial planes, military aircraft and restricted areas around sensitive sites.

“This was a disaster waiting to happen,” said Ross Aimer, a retired United Airlines captain and chief executive officer of Aero Consulting Experts. “Those of us who have been around a long time have been yelling into a vacuum that something like this would happen because our systems are stretched to extremes.”

A different regional jet had to maneuver around a military helicopter at Reagan Airport just over 24 hours prior to collision

Just over 24 hours before Wednesday’s fatal midair collision, a different regional jet executed a go-around maneuver when descending to land at Reagan Airport due to a military helicopter in the same area.

Flight tracking sites and air traffic control logs show the Embraer E-175 was cleared to land at the airport’s Runway 19 and advised about a helicopter in its vicinity. It executed a go-around after its automated collision avoidance system ordered what is known as a ‘resolution advisory’ to avoid nearby traffic, which put the aircraft out of proper alignment for landing. It landed safely minutes later.

The military helicopter, callsign PAT1, was advised of the descending airplane. Flight tracking sites show the plane flew roughly 1,000 feet (300 meters) above the helicopter, a normally acceptable separation.

Airline pilots are trained to respond immediately to resolution advisories, which are designed to avoid a potential mishap, but occasionally sound alarms for traffic that does not pose an immediate threat to safety.

Other deadly commercial airline crashes in the US

Fatal crashes of commercial aircraft in the U.S. have become a rarity. The deadliest recent crash was in 2009 near Buffalo, New York. All 45 passengers and the four crew members were killed when the Bombardier DHC-8 propeller plane crashed into a house. One person on the ground also was killed.

The collision Wednesday of the Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine plane and UH-60 Blackhawk occurred over the Potomac River and the aircraft fell into the water. In 1982 an Air Florida flight crashed into the Potomac and killed 78.

Pilots union says its accident investigation team is working with the NTSB

Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association said the union’s accident investigation team was on the scene working with the National Transportation Safety Board, and its Critical Incident Response Program was working to support union members and the families involved in the collision.

“We mourn the loss of our friends, colleagues, and members of our ALPA and Association of Flight Attendants union family,” he said.

Ambrosi reiterated in a statement what the NTSB has said — the investigation must have the time to do its work.

“A lot of details and speculation will come out in response to this tragedy, but we must remember to let the investigation run its course,” he said.

Air traffic control staffing was normal, AP source says

One air traffic controller was responsible for coordinating helicopter traffic and arriving and departing planes when the collision happened, according to a report by the Federal Aviation Administration obtained by The Associated Press.

The configuration was “not normal,” the report said, but a person familiar with the matter said the staffing at the air traffic control tower on Wednesday night was at a normal level. The positions are regularly combined when controllers need to step away from the console for breaks, are in the process of a shift change, or air traffic is slow, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal procedures.




National News

Associated Press

Court tosses conviction of NY woman in her boss’ poisoning death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally poisoning her boss had her manslaughter conviction overturned Friday. A New York appeals court said improperly obtained evidence from her cell phone was used against her. Kaitlyn Conley has been serving a 23-year sentence in the 2015 death of chiropractor Dr. Mary Yoder, a case that […]

3 minutes ago

F"ILE - 60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerf...

Associated Press

CBS agrees to hand over ’60 Minutes’ Harris interview transcripts to FCC

CBS says it will turn over an unedited transcript of its October interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission, part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing fight with the network over how it handled a story about his opponent. Trump sued CBS for $10 million over the “60 Minutes” interview, claiming it was deceptively […]

7 minutes ago

The air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is pictured, Friday, Jan...

Associated Press

Air traffic controllers were initially offered buyouts and told to consider leaving government

Just a day before a deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., employees at the Federal Aviation Administration were sent an offer to resign with eight months’ pay. The union for air traffic controllers recommended to its members that they not accept Tuesday’s offer, because the FAA had not decided which positions […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - A FOX Sports banner is viewed behind the end zone before an NFL football game between the Ja...

Associated Press

Former Fox Sports reporter Julie Stewart-Binks accuses a top executive of sexual assault

A former Fox Sports reporter and anchor filed a lawsuit Friday against the network and top executive Charlie Dixon, saying he sexually assaulted her after coaxing her up to his hotel room to discuss Super Bowl plans in 2016 and was later pushed out of her job for fighting back. Julie Stewart-Binks said in her […]

58 minutes ago

President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks in the James Brady Press Br...

Associated Press

Pentagon prepares to deploy 1,000 more troops to bolster Trump’s immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is readying orders for the deployment of at least 1,000 additional active duty troops to bolster President Donald Trump’s expanding crackdown on immigration, U.S. officials said Friday. They said roughly 500 more soldiers — largely a headquarters unit from the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in New York — […]

1 hour ago

Crosses are seen in a makeshift memorial for the victims of the plane crash in the Potomac River ne...

Associated Press

Dozens who died over Washington shared a flight but each had their own story

The moments Grace Maxwell had shared with her grandfather over the years had been “his greatest joy.” And a trip home to Wichita, Kansas, had allowed the 20-year-old to be by his side one final time. Maxwell, a mechanical engineering major, was returning to college just a day after her grandfather’s funeral when she and […]

1 hour ago

The Latest: Recovery and investigation underway in deadly aircraft collision over DC