Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Latest: Trump challenges bedrocks of American democracy

Feb 5, 2025, 6:42 AM

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take questions during a news c...

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


When Elon Musk debuted the Department of Government Efficiency recently at the Capitol, House Speaker Mike Johnson enthusiastically predicted the coming Trump administration would bring “a lot of change around here.”

Three weeks in, the change President Donald Trump has brought is a disruption of the federal government on an unprecedented scale, dismantling longstanding programs, sparking widespread public outcry and challenging the very role of Congress to create the nation’s laws and pay its bills.

Government workers are being pushed to resign. Entire agencies are being shuttered. Federal funding to states and nonprofits was temporarily frozen. And the most sensitive Treasury Department information of countless Americans was opened to Musk’s DOGE team in an unprecedented breach of privacy and protocol.

An opposition movement is gathering steam online, with plans to protest across the U.S. on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest:

Trump wants USAID workers off the job and out of the field

The Trump administration says it’s pulling almost all U.S. Agency for International Development workers off the job and out of the field, worldwide.

The order takes effect just before midnight Friday and gives agency staff overseas 30 days to return home unless they’re deemed essential.

The notice posted online Tuesday says contractors not determined to be essential also would be fired. The move had been rumored for several days.

Thousands of USAID employees already have been laid off and programs worldwide shut down after the Republican president imposed a sweeping freeze on foreign assistance.

Senators find Trump’s comments ‘crazy,’ if they acknowledge hearing them at all

“He’s completely lost it,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. “He wants a U.S. invasion of Gaza, which would cost thousands of American lives and set the Middle East on fire for 20 years? It’s sick.”

“No wonder Elon Musk is in charge of the government. This guy has no connection to reality,” Murphy added.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said he wasn’t ready to comment on Trump’s remarks.

“I’m not doing any hallway interviews today, none at all – especially if it’s about Gaza,” Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho said Tuesday night. “I haven’t heard it, the statement or anything else, the context.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer decries a ‘hostile takeover’. Elon Musk calls him ‘hysterical’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accompanied by other members of congress, speaks during a rally against Elon Musk outside the Treasury Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Congress is proving little match for DOGE. Lacking the votes as Republicans largely remain silent, they’re supporting a rush of lawsuits demanding court interventions to stop the Republican president’s team from unilaterally gutting government. And protests are erupting outside government agencies and clogging the congressional phone lines.

“Whatever DOGE is doing, it is certainly not — not — what democracy looks like or has ever looked like in the grand history of this country,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

“An unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government,” Schumer posted on Musk’s social media site X.

Musk responded on his platform: “Hysterical reactions like this is how you know that DOGE is doing work that really matters.”

Trump’s administration is pulling almost all USAID workers off the job worldwide

The flag of the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, flies in front of the USAID office in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Trump administration said that it is pulling almost all U.S. Agency for International Development workers off the job and out of the field worldwide, moving to all but end a six-decade mission to shore up American security by fighting starvation, funding education and working to end epidemics.

The administration notified USAID workers in emails and call much of the spending on programs overseas wasteful.

The order takes effect just before midnight Friday and gives direct hires of the agency overseas — many of whom have been frantically packing up households in expectation of the announcement — 30 days to return home unless they are deemed essential. The notice said contractors not determined to be essential also would be fired.

▶ Read more about USAID

Trump and Musk shake foundations of US democracy

When Elon Musk debuted the Department of Government Efficiency, House Speaker Mike Johnson enthusiastically predicted “a lot of change around here.”

Three weeks in, that change is a disruption of the federal government on an unprecedented scale, dismantling longstanding programs, sparking widespread public outcry and challenging the very role of Congress to create the nation’s laws and pay its bills.

Government workers are being pushed to resign. Entire agencies are being shuttered. Federal funding to states and nonprofits was temporarily frozen. And the most sensitive Treasury Department information of countless Americans was opened to Musk’s DOGE team in an unprecedented breach of privacy and protocol.

An opposition movement is gathering steam online, with plans to protest across the U.S. on Wednesday.

▶ Read more about how Trump is dismantling the U.S. government

U.S. allies reject Trump’s musings on Gaza

Trump’s suggestion for the U.S. to “take over” the Gaza strip came at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu smiled several times as the president detailed a plan to build new settlements for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, and for the U.S. to take “ownership” in redeveloping the war-torn territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Saudi Arabia, an important American ally, weighed in quickly on Trump’s idea in a sharply worded statement, noting that its long call for an independent Palestinian state was a “firm, steadfast and unwavering position.”

The prime ministers of Australia and Ireland, foreign ministries from China, New Zealand and Germany, and a Kremlin spokesman all reiterated support for a two-state solution.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 20...

Associated Press

What to know about what’s tying up a $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday over insurance issues that are tying up a potential $4 billion settlement over Maui’s catastrophic 2023 wildfire, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The massive inferno decimated the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 100 people, destroying thousands […]

3 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, right, and his girlfriend Nani Hinton, left, pet...

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs player becomes a coach to a mutt named Parsnip for the ‘Puppy Bowl’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Before the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third-straight Super Bowl berth, one player took to coaching a puppy for a different big game. Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani Hinton, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in October to coach Parsnip, a 4-month-old […]

4 hours ago

In this photograph provided by Kathyrn McKee, fellow hiker Beata LeLacheur climbs the Westside trai...

Associated Press

Freezing hikers stuck in waist-deep snow rescued during Mount Washington whiteout

The two friends had hiked New Hampshire’s challenging Mount Washington trail a month ago. They returned and did it again Sunday after trekking through neighboring peaks in the White Mountains. Both veteran hikers, the women were an hour behind schedule on their descent and losing daylight, but they had warm clothing, headlamps and other gear. […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, r...

Associated Press

Things to know about the sports betting case against the ex-interpreter for baseball’s Shohei Ohtani

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is set to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Ippei Mizhuara was supposed to bridge the language gap between the Japanese pitcher — who previously played for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara, center, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player S...

Associated Press

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to appear in court for sentencing in betting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced Thursday for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Ippei Mizuhara, who […]

4 hours ago

Michigan resident Beverly Leaf stands in solidarity with Carol Frazier, mother of Demetrius Frazier...

Associated Press

Alabama set to execute a man with nitrogen gas for 1991 murder and rape

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of murdering a woman after breaking into her apartment is set to be executed Thursday in Alabama in what would be the nation’s fourth execution with nitrogen gas. Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52, was convicted of the 1991 murder of 41-year-old Pauline Brown. Prosecutors said Frazier raped and shot […]

4 hours ago

The Latest: Trump challenges bedrocks of American democracy