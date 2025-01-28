Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The Latest: Trump signs order that likely sets in motion a future ban on transgender troops

Jan 28, 2025, 5:11 AM

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base A...

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


President Donald Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders focused on the military, including one that directs Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to revise the Pentagon’s policy on transgender troops, likely setting in motion a future ban on their military service.

Here’s the latest:

Karoline Leavitt, the new White House press secretary, will hold her first briefing Tuesday

Although Leavitt recently took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One, she hasn’t used the briefing room until Tuesday’s briefing, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, it was the site of clashes between the administration and journalists. It also went unused for long stretches of time. Trump’s third press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, never held a briefing.

It’s unclear how frequently Leavitt, the youngest press secretary at 27, plans to speak from the podium, a role that will make her among the most recognizable members of Trump’s administration.

US places dozens of senior aid officials on leave, citing possible resistance to Trump orders

At least 56 senior officials in the top U.S. aid and development agency were placed on leave Monday amid an investigation into an alleged effort to thwart President Donald Trump’s orders.

A current official and a former official at the U.S. Agency for International Development confirmed the reason given for the move Monday. Both spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Several hundred contractors based in Washington and elsewhere also were laid off, the officials said.

It follows Trump’s executive order last week that directed a sweeping 90-day pause on most U.S. foreign assistance disbursed through the State Department.

As a result of the freeze, thousands of U.S.-funded humanitarian, development and security programs worldwide had stopped work or were preparing to do so. Without funds to pay staff, aid organizations were laying off hundreds of employees.

▶ Read more about the dozens of senior aid officials being put on leave

Netanyahu hopes to meet Trump in Washington as soon as next week, US officials say

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington as early as next week, according to two U.S. officials familiar with preliminary planning for the trip.

Should the trip come together in that timeframe, Netanyahu could be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump at the White House since his inauguration last week. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the planning remains tentative, said details could be arranged when Trump’s special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, travels to Israel this week for talks with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

Trump teased the upcoming visit in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, but didn’t provide scheduling details. “I’m going to be speaking with Bibi Netanyahu in the not too distant future,” he said.

Netanyahu’s plans were first reported by Axios. Netanyahu’s spokesman, Omer Dostri, said Monday on the social platform X that the Israeli leader has not yet received an official invitation to the White House.

An Israeli official, however, said Netanyahu is expected to go to the White House in February but did not have a date. That official spoke on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement.

▶ Read more about Netanyahu and Trump’s potential meeting

Trump’s tariff threat worked on Colombia, but his plans for Canada and Mexico carry higher stakes

Having already forced Colombia to accept deportees by threatening a 25% tariff, President Donald Trump is readying the same move against Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday.

But this time, the stakes are higher and many economists surveying the possible damage doubt Trump would be comfortable with what they say would be self-inflicted wounds from the tariffs.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that tariffs are coming on Canada and Mexico, despite both countries seeking to address his stated concerns about illegal border crossings and the smuggling of fentanyl. But the Republican president is also motivated by the idea that tariffs would force other countries to “respect” the United States.

“We’re going to immediately install massive tariffs,” Trump said in a Monday speech, adding, “Colombia is traditionally a very, very strong-willed country,” but it backed down rather than face import taxes.

▶ Read more about Trump’s tariff plans for Mexico and Canada

National News

FILE - President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he signs an executive orders in t...

Associated Press

Donald Trump sounds the same. His White House — so far — couldn’t be more different

NEW YORK (AP) — The marathon Q&A sessions are back, along with the cream Oval Office rug and the Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk. So, too, are the late-night social media posts that ricochet across the globe and the barrage of executive orders. But in 10 days, Donald Trump has frozen federal spending […]

25 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King makes a statement and answers quest...

Associated Press

Georgia Republicans push to limit lawsuits. But would that keep insurance rates from rising?

ATLANTA (AP) — The pitch from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is simple: Putting limits on lawsuits will halt rising insurance costs. The reality, though, is more complicated. Changes could reduce liability insurance costs for businesses and commercial property owners. The evidence is mixed on whether it would drive large premium reductions for car and other […]

27 minutes ago

Stephen Zicari, an employee of Local Coho salmon fish farm in Auburn, N.Y., nets fish from one of t...

Associated Press

A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The catch? The fish were still alive

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York food bank was offered a huge donation of fresh fish this month — but it came with a catch. LocalCoho, a soon-to-close salmon farm in the small upstate city of Auburn, wanted to give 40,000 pounds (18,100 kilograms) of coho salmon to the Food Bank of Central New […]

29 minutes ago

Tony Lai, left, looks through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property with his wife Eve...

Associated Press

FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here’s how to watch and donate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of the biggest names in music will come together Thursday for the FireAid benefit concert that is raising money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. FireAid will take over two Inglewood, California, venues — the the Kia Forum starting at 6:00pm PST and the Intuit Dome starting at 7:30pm PST. […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, walks between...

Associated Press

Trump’s FBI director pick, Kash Patel, to face skeptical Democrats at Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, will encounter deeply skeptical questioning from Democratic senators Thursday about his loyalty to the president and stated desire to overhaul the bureau as he faces a high-stakes hearing that will help determine his path toward confirmation. Patel, a Trump loyalist who has […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at DC’s Reagan National Airport

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted. Here’s the latest: ‘Tower, did you see that?’ […]

2 hours ago

The Latest: Trump signs order that likely sets in motion a future ban on transgender troops