Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Oregon Zoo welcomes a new baby elephant

Feb 4, 2025, 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:38 am

Thirty-year-old Asian elephant Rose-Tu is seen with her baby after giving birth at the Oregon Zoo i...

Thirty-year-old Asian elephant Rose-Tu is seen with her baby after giving birth at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore. on Feb. 1, 2025. (Oregon Zoo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Oregon Zoo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) —

The Oregon Zoo in Portland has welcomed its newest addition, a baby elephant.

Thirty-year-old Asian elephant Rose-Tu gave birth on Saturday after 20 months of pregnancy, the zoo said in a news release. The calf appeared to be a 200-pound (90-kilogram) female, but zoo staff are giving the pair time to bond before conducting a first checkup to confirm weight and sex.

“We couldn’t be happier with how everything is going so far,” Steve Lefave, who oversees the zoo’s elephant program, said in the release. “This was one of the smoothest births I’ve ever seen. Rose knew just what to do. She helped her baby up right away. The kid was standing on her own within 15 minutes and took her first steps soon after that.”

Rose-Tu and her baby, who is nursing regularly, are doing well, Kelsey Wallace from the zoo’s communications team said Tuesday.

The calf is Rose-Tu’s third baby. Her firstborn, 16-year-old Samudra, also lives at the zoo. Her second calf, Lily, passed away from a virus in 2018, just before she turned 6 years old.

It might be a while before the new baby and Rose-Tu are ready for visitors. Staff want to make sure the calf continues to do well, and that Rose-Tu is calm and comfortable with people around, Lefave said.

“Rose is a fantastic mom,” he said. “She’s so gentle and protective, and the calf is already nursing well. These are signs that they will have a strong bond, which is exactly what we want to see. We’re ready to help if needed, but so far mom and baby are doing just fine on their own.”

The zoo supports a broad range of efforts to help wild elephants, and its elephant care program has spanned over 60 years, according to its statement.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - This undated photo provided by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts in Dec...

Associated Press

Legal challenge over extremely close North Carolina election stays in state court for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An appeals court agreed Tuesday that a federal trial judge acted properly last month in declining to rule on the eligibility of tens of thousands of voters last fall in an unresolved North Carolina Supreme Court election and return it to state court. But the panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper...

Associated Press

Fast fashion, laptops and toys are likely to cost more due to US tariffs on Chinese imports

A sweeping new U.S. tariff on products made in China is expected to increase the Fonto co for a wide array of products, from the ultra-cheap apparel sold on online shopping platforms to toys and electronic devices such as computers and cellphones. An additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods took effect Tuesday, a day […]

7 minutes ago

FILE- The undated file photo shows the Upper Gulch section of the Escalante Canyons within Utah's G...

Associated Press

Trump administration will consider redrawing boundaries of national monuments as part of energy push

WASHINGTON (AP) — As part of the Trump administration’s push to expand U.S. energy production, federal officials will review and consider redrawing the boundaries of national monuments created under previous presidents to protect unique landscapes and cultural resources. The review — laid out in a Monday order from new Interior Secretary Doug Burgum — is […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

In Trump’s quest to close the Education Department, Congress and his own agenda may get in the way

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to gut the U.S. Education Department to the full extent of his power, directing his administration to slash spending while pressuring employees to quit. Yet his promise to close the department is colliding with another reality: Most of its spending — and its very existence — is […]

37 minutes ago

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general...

Associated Press

Senate vote on Pam Bondi as US attorney general could put Trump ally at Justice Department’s helm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was heading towards a confirmation vote for Pam Bondi as U.S. attorney general Tuesday evening, potentially putting a longtime ally of Donald Trump at the helm of a Justice Department that has already been rattled by the firings of career employees seen as disloyal to the Republican president. Bondi, a […]

38 minutes ago

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office at the 60th Pres...

Associated Press

Treasury tells Congress that DOGE had ‘Read Only’ access to payment systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Treasury Department official wrote a letter Tuesday to federal lawmakers saying that a tech executive working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency will have “read-only access” to the government’s payment system. The official sent the letter out of concerns from members of Congress that DOGE’s involvement with the payment system […]

57 minutes ago

The Oregon Zoo welcomes a new baby elephant