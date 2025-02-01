Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The Taliban have no legal right to multibillion dollar Afghan fund, says US watchdog

Feb 1, 2025, 1:12 AM | Updated: 6:50 am

FILE - A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humani...

FILE - A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The watchdog for U.S. assistance to Afghanistan said the Taliban have no legal right to billions of dollars in funding set aside for the country because they are not recognized as its government and are under sanctions.

In its latest report issued Friday, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction also said President Donald Trump’s administration and Congress may want to examine returning nearly $4 billion earmarked for Afghanistan to the “custody and control” of the U.S. government.

In 2022, the U.S. transferred $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets previously frozen in America to the Swiss-based Fund for the Afghan People. The fund has grown to nearly $4 billion since then, according to the inspector general.

Although no payments benefitting Afghans have been made, the fund is aimed at protecting and stabilizing the economy on their behalf.

“The Taliban want these funds even though they have no legal right to them since they are not recognized by the United States as the government of Afghanistan, are on the U.S. Specially Designated Global Terrorist list, and are under U.S. and U.N. sanctions,” the report said.

The report follows Trump’s decision to freeze foreign aid for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they align with his policy goals.

According to the report, the U.S. has spent nearly $3.71 billion in Afghanistan since withdrawing from the country in 2021. Most of that has gone to U.N. agencies.

Another $1.2 billion remains available in the pipeline for possible disbursement, the report said.

U.S. humanitarian assistance may have “staved off famine” in the face of economic collapse, but it has not dissuaded the Taliban from taking Americans hostage, dismantling the rights of women and girls, censoring the media, allowing the country to become a “terrorist safe haven,” and targeting former Afghan government officials, added the watchdog.

The U.S. remains the largest donor to Afghanistan, but the report said a lot of the money is taxed or diverted.

“The further the cash gets away from the source, the less transparency there is,” Chris Borgeson, the deputy inspector general for audits and inspections at the watchdog, told The Associated Press last August.

National News

FILE - Republican State Sen. Nicole Akins Boyd of Oxford, stares at a projected slide bearing fisca...

Associated Press

Women represent half of the US. But they sometimes lack clout in budget and tax talks

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Women represent half of the U.S. population but it’s still rare for them to have leading roles in setting taxes or budgets in some states. Take Mississippi, for example. Only one woman currently serves on the 14-member Joint Legislative Budget Committee. The elite group makes the first recommendations on how much […]

23 minutes ago

Cord Coffey, of Cogar, Okla., guides cattle toward a holding pen at the Oklahoma National Stockyard...

Associated Press

America’s last big-city stockyard in downtown Oklahoma City is up for sale

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — On the edge of a thriving downtown dotted with luxury hotels and trendy restaurants is a more than 100-year-old relic of Oklahoma City’s western heritage: One of the world’s largest cattle stockyards. But maybe not for much longer. The Oklahoma National Stockyards — the last big-city stockyard in the U.S. — […]

27 minutes ago

FILE - Smoke lingers over a neighborhood devastated by the Eaton Fire, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, C...

Associated Press

As crews clean up from LA wildfires, some residents are furious over hazardous waste

DUARTE, Calif. (AP) — Not far from where Ceci Carroll lives, a rock-mining company has polluted the air with dust across the San Gabriel Valley, she said. Now, as crews clean charred remains from the Los Angeles wildfires, she worries about a new potential source of contamination: a site to process hazardous debris from the […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

US businesses brace for Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to drive up costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — From an ice cream parlor in California to a medical supply business in North Carolina to a T-shirt vendor outside Detroit, U.S. businesses are bracing to take a hit from the taxes President Donald Trump imposed Saturday on imports from Canada, Mexico and China — America’s three biggest trading partners. The levies […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Jan. 20,...

Associated Press

Elon Musk’s DOGE commission gains access to sensitive Treasury payment systems: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Government Efficiency, run by President Donald Trump’s billionaire adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has gained access to sensitive Treasury data including Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems, according to two people familiar with the situation. The move by DOGE, a Trump administration task force assigned to find […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A man walks past boxes of USAID humanitarian aid at a warehouse at the Tienditas Internation...

Associated Press

USAID website goes offline in Trump administration’s 2-week-old freeze on foreign aid worldwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The website of the U.S. Agency for International Development went offline without explanation Saturday as thousands of furloughs, layoffs and program shutdowns continued in President Donald Trump’s freeze on U.S.-funded foreign aid and development worldwide. Congressional Democrats battled the Trump administration increasingly openly, expressing concern that Trump may be headed toward ending […]

6 hours ago

The Taliban have no legal right to multibillion dollar Afghan fund, says US watchdog