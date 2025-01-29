Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The US Open tennis tournament is adding a 15th day by moving to a Sunday start in 2025

Jan 29, 2025, 11:52 AM

FILE- Banners are displayed on the grounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday...

FILE- Banners are displayed on the grounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The U.S. Open is expanding to 15 days this year, shifting to a Sunday start for the first time in the Open era that began in 1968.

Fans who subscribed for ticket information from the USTA were informed of the change for the season’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament — and its new dates of Aug. 24 to Sept. 7 — via emails sent Wednesday. The U.S. Tennis Association confirmed the additional day of main-draw action for the 2025 tournament in a news release.

The extra day puts the U.S. Open in line with the Australian Open, which switched its start from Monday to Sunday a year ago, and the French Open, which was the first tennis major to make the move when it added a 15th day in 2006.

The first round at Flushing Meadows will once again be spread over three days — Sunday, Monday, Tuesday — but otherwise, the USTA said, “No further adjustments to the singles main draw schedule after the first round are planned.” Under the old 14-day format, the tournament completed the opening round across three days until 2015, when it was cut back to two.

This move leaves Wimbledon as the last Grand Slam event that begins on a Monday and has action on just 14 days. As it is, the grass-court tournament only is that long because the All England Club added play on the middle Sunday in 2022; before that, with that traditionally an off day, there were only 13 days of play at the oldest of the tennis majors.

The U.S. Open’s switch gives it a chance to increase revenue via ticket sales, of course, and to get more exposure for the sport. The just-concluded Australian Open, for example, has set attendance records in both of its 15-day editions.

The USTA said its top event had “record-breaking attendance in 2024.”

By now, players are used to Sunday starts at Slams, but when the French Open started the 15-day trend, some — including Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova, who both played on that initial Sunday in 2006 — were vocal about not loving the switch.

“I asked if I could play later. The answer was, ‘You’re playing Sunday, fourth match,’” Sharapova said at the time.

“How did it make me feel? Well, it doesn’t make you feel great when you know that the French federation, all they’re thinking about is selling tickets, making money and about (French) players,” she said. “I mean, can’t be too happy about that.”

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

National News

This photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows 16-year-old student Dawn Momohara who w...

Associated Press

Grim memories resurface after DNA advances lead to arrest of suspect in Hawaii teen’s 1977 murder

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Hawaii lawmaker Suzanne Chun Oakland remembers arriving at school one morning in 1977 to an eerie buzz. The 15-year-old had met up with girlfriends as usual before class at Honolulu’s McKinley High School when she learned a student named Dawn Momohara had been found dead on the second floor of a […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, officials said, as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot in the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of […]

24 minutes ago

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in the Vice P...

Associated Press

US aid agency is in upheaval during foreign assistance freeze and staff departures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration changes have upended the U.S. agency charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas, with dozens of senior officials put on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and a sweeping freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the pause on foreign assistance […]

28 minutes ago

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ron...

Associated Press

What to know about the NTSB and the investigation into the DC plane cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people brought renewed focus on the federal agency charged with investigating aviation disasters. National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Hommendy described the investigation into the crash Wednesday night as an “all-hands-on-deck event” for the […]

31 minutes ago

In this photo provided by Kaitlin Marie Sells, Sam Lilley, left, pilots a small airplane that took ...

Associated Press

Crews in midair crash included 2nd-generation pilot and flight attendant ‘full of life’

ATLANTA (AP) — Sam Lilley knew he wanted to fly and began training to be a pilot, like his father, right out of college. “You don’t really expect to meet people that find their purpose so early on in life, and Sam found his in flying,” said Kaitlin Sells, who met Lilley while they were […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - Gunnar Kaasen and with his dog Balto, the heroic dogsled team leader, sit for a portrait in ...

Associated Press

Mushers and dogs braved a horrific Alaska winter to deliver lifesaving serum 100 years ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Gold Rush town of Nome faced a bleak winter. It was hundreds of miles from anywhere, cut off by the frozen sea and unrelenting blizzards, and under siege from a contagious disease known as the “strangling angel” for the way it suffocated children. Now, 100 years later, Nome is […]

31 minutes ago

The US Open tennis tournament is adding a 15th day by moving to a Sunday start in 2025