Three girls are dead after a Wyoming woman shoots her four daughters and herself

A woman in a Wyoming town shot her four young daughters in the head, killing or fatally wounding three of them before shooting herself, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old woman and surviving 7-year-old daughter were hospitalized after the shootings Monday afternoon in Byron, a town of about 600 people 14 miles (23 kilometers) south of the Montana line.

Their conditions weren’t immediately available Tuesday, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s office said in a statement. Neither was reported present at a hospital in nearby Cody and a phone message left at a hospital in nearby Lovell wasn’t immediately returned.

The woman, whose name wasn’t released, had called 911 to report she had shot and killed her four daughters and planned to kill herself, according to the statement.

A dispatcher tried to keep her on the line but was disconnected.

Police arrived at the home within minutes to find the woman alive in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head, and two of the girls, ages 2 and 9, dead in their crib and bed.

A third daughter, also age 2, died soon after police arrived.

The “nightmare” scene found by officers “should be something that no one should have to endure,” Sheriff Ken Blackburn said in the statement.

The statement said the investigation is continuing.