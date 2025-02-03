Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Transportation secretary says ‘expansive’ impact zone was left by Philadelphia medical plane crash

Feb 3, 2025, 11:38 AM | Updated: 3:02 pm

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and other officials view the aft...

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and other officials view the aftermath of a fatal small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The impact area where a medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia was notably “expansive,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday after viewing the site with investigators and city officials.

Duffy said he was struck by “how expansive it was. And the issues that fire and police were dealing with. Again, this is a very populated area.”

The crash Friday evening killed all six people on the Learjet 55 air ambulance, including a girl who had been receiving medical treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital. A seventh person inside a vehicle was killed on the ground.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said two more people who were hurt on the ground have been identified, bringing the total to 24. Four people remained hospitalized Monday, two in critical condition.

Parker said footage of the crash has made her “think about what could have been, had a gas line been hit.”

The air ambulance was taking Valentina Guzmán Murillo and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, home to Mexico. It plummeted within a minute of taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

Debris from the crash exploded into a fireball, and pieces of the plane were blown into the residential and commercial Castor Gardens neighborhood, severely damaging several businesses and at least 11 homes.

“It was a very steep angle at which that aircraft came down,” Duffy said.

The aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder, recovered about 8 feet (2.4 meters) beneath the ground’s surface, was on its way to be examined in Washington, D.C., Duffy said. He said the plane did not have a data recorder, but investigators are hoping to retrieve flight data from the jet’s ground proximity warning system.

“Information can come off that device, whether it’s the speed or location of the aircraft. We will be able to get some data, hopefully, off that device,” he said.

The Philadelphia crash occurred two days after the deadliest U.S. air disaster in a generation, when an American Airlines jet with 60 passengers and four crew members collided in midair in Washington, D.C., with an Army helicopter carrying three soldiers.

The girl who died in the Philadelphia crash had recently completed treatment for a condition not easily treated in Mexico, hospital officials have said. Others killed in the plane were neonatologist Dr. Raúl Meza of the State of Mexico near Mexico City and copilot Josué Juárez of Veracruz.

Audio recorded by LiveATC captured an air traffic controller at Northeast Philadelphia Airport telling “Medevac Medservice 056” to turn right when departing. About 30 seconds later, the controller repeats the request before asking, “You on frequency?” Minutes later the controller says, “We have a lost aircraft. We’re not exactly sure what happened, so we’re trying to figure it out. For now the field is going to be closed.”

National and US News from the Associated Press

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of state Treasurer Stacy Garrity ...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania governor expected to seek more money for schools and transit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to seek more money for public schools and public transit when he delivers his third budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday. Shapiro is also expected to reprise his support for legalizing marijuana and introducing taxes on skill games viewed as competitors to casinos and lottery contests. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - District of Columbia Councilman Trayon White, center, walks out of the federal courthouse af...

Associated Press

Trayon White channels Marion Barry as he fights corruption charges and expulsion from the DC Council

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trayon White came up in local politics as a direct protege of iconic and infamous former Mayor Marion Barry. Now the D.C. councilmember is openly channeling his mentor’s defiant, populist playbook as he fights for survival in the face of a corruption trial and a looming vote by his own peers to […]

3 hours ago

Demostrators gather at a rally at City Hall to support legislation that gives the mayors extra powe...

Associated Press

San Francisco ready to grant new mayor greater powers to battle fentanyl crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors is poised to grant newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie greater powers and flexibility to expedite the city’s response to a fentanyl crisis that has turned sidewalks into open-air dens of drug consumption and homelessness. The legislation, which supervisors will vote on Tuesday, eliminates competitive bidding requirements […]

3 hours ago

Visitors pose inside a proportion-distorting room at Paradox Museum Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, ...

Associated Press

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — Art gallery, science exhibition and 21st century funhouse, Paradox Museum Miami takes guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared for the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot (1,000 square-meter) museum, housed in Miami’s trendy Wynwood arts and entertainment district, features more than 70 exhibits that challenge the imagination, […]

3 hours ago

FILE- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and President Donald Trump stand as they pre...

Associated Press

Trump and Netanyahu hold talks as US president warns ‘no guarantees’ fragile peace in Gaza will hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet Tuesday as the Israeli prime minister faces competing pressure from his right-wing coalition to end a temporary truce against Hamas militants in Gaza and from war-weary Israelis who want the remaining hostages home and the 15-month conflict to end. Trump is guarded […]

3 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen to California Gov. Gavin Newsom a...

Associated Press

California Assembly approves $50M to defend immigrants and protect state policies from Trump plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic-dominated Assembly endorsed up to $50 million in funding Monday to defend the state’s progressive policies against challenges by the Trump administration. The legislation sets aside $25 million for the state Department of Justice to fight legal battles against the federal government, and another $25 million for legal groups to […]

7 hours ago

Transportation secretary says ‘expansive’ impact zone was left by Philadelphia medical plane crash