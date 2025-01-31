Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump administration moving to fire FBI agents involved in investigations of Trump, AP sources say

Jan 31, 2025, 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:02 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration officials are moving to fire FBI agents engaged in investigations involving President Donald Trump in the coming days, two people familiar with the plans said Friday.

It was not clear how many agents might be affected, but officials acting at the direction of the administration were working to identify individual agents who could be terminated, said the people who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Among the politically explosive investigations involving Trump over the last four years are inquiries into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his hoarding of classified documents, as well as hundreds of criminal cases against rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment, and an FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The terminations would be a major blow to the historic independence of the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency and would reflect Trump’s determination to bend the law enforcement and intelligence community to his will.

It’s part of a startling pattern of retribution waged on federal government employees, following the forced ousters of a group of senior executives earlier this week as well as a mass firing by the Justice Department of prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith’s team who investigated Trump.

The firings would be done over the will of the acting FBI director Brian Driscoll, who has indicated that he objects to the idea, the people said.

National News

The air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is pictured, Friday, Jan...

Associated Press

Air traffic controllers were initially offered buyouts and told to consider leaving government

Just a day before a deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., employees at the Federal Aviation Administration were sent an offer to resign with eight months’ pay. The union for air traffic controllers recommended to its members that they not accept Tuesday’s offer, because the FAA had not decided which positions […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - A FOX Sports banner is viewed behind the end zone before an NFL football game between the Ja...

Associated Press

Former Fox Sports reporter Julie Stewart-Binks accuses a top executive of sexual assault

A former Fox Sports reporter and anchor filed a lawsuit Friday against the network and top executive Charlie Dixon, saying he sexually assaulted her after coaxing her up to his hotel room to discuss Super Bowl plans in 2016 and was later pushed out of her job for fighting back. Julie Stewart-Binks said in her […]

36 minutes ago

President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks in the James Brady Press Br...

Associated Press

Pentagon prepares to deploy 1,000 more troops to bolster Trump’s immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is readying orders for the deployment of at least 1,000 additional active duty troops to bolster President Donald Trump’s expanding crackdown on immigration, U.S. officials said Friday. They said roughly 500 more soldiers — largely a headquarters unit from the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in New York — […]

43 minutes ago

Crosses are seen in a makeshift memorial for the victims of the plane crash in the Potomac River ne...

Associated Press

Dozens who died over Washington shared a flight but each had their own story

The moments Grace Maxwell had shared with her grandfather over the years had been “his greatest joy.” And a trip home to Wichita, Kansas, had allowed the 20-year-old to be by his side one final time. Maxwell, a mechanical engineering major, was returning to college just a day after her grandfather’s funeral when she and […]

1 hour ago

This U.S. Department of Education website page is seen on Jan. 24, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Al...

Associated Press

A list of government web pages that have gone dark to comply with Trump orders

A number of U.S. government web pages changed or went dark Friday as agencies scrambled to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive orders declaring his administration would recognize only two genders and ordering an end to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. In a letter sent on Wednesday, the Office of Personnel Management directed agency heads […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority Jeff Lyash listens during a board of dir...

Associated Press

CEO of the nation’s largest public utility plans to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CEO of the nation’s largest public utility will retire no later than September after nearly six years in his position, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Friday. Jeff Lyash’s departure as president and CEO of the federal utility follows a tenure with ups and downs in a seven-state service region growing […]

1 hour ago

Trump administration moving to fire FBI agents involved in investigations of Trump, AP sources say