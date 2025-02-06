Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on `sanctuary’ cities

Feb 6, 2025, 9:47 AM

FILE - Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago...

FILE - Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, FIle)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, FIle)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — The Trump administration sued Chicago on Thursday alleging that ‘sanctuary’ laws in the nation’s third-largest city “thwart” federal efforts to enforce immigration laws.

The lawsuit, which also names the state of Illinois, is the latest effort to crack down on places that limit cooperation between federal immigration agents and local police. It follows the federal government’s threats of criminal charges and federal funding cuts to what are known as sanctuary cities.

“The conduct of officials in Chicago and Illinois minimally enforcing — and oftentimes affirmatively thwarting — federal immigration laws over a period of years has resulted in countless criminals being released into Chicago who should have been held for immigration removal from the United States,” according to the lawsuit filed in Chicago’s federal court.

President Donald Trump has often singled out Chicago and Illinois, which have some of the nation’s strongest protections for immigrants. Top administration officials last month visited the city to launch stepped up immigration enforcement and showcased footage of “border czar” Tom Homan making arrests on live television.

The aggressive approach and harsh rhetoric have been heavily criticized for stoking fears in immigrant communities and feeding false claims about crime among immigrants.

While several high-profile and violent crimes involving people in the U.S. illegally have been in the news in recent months, there is nothing to support the allegation that it happens daily. Studies have found that people living in the U.S. illegally are less likely than native-born Americans to have been arrested for violent, drug and property crimes.

Still, the sentiment is the cornerstone of Trump’s agenda. The first bill he signed of his new administration, named after slain Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, requires the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes.

Hours after new Attorney General Pam Bondi was sworn in Wednesday, she launched the administration’s latest salvo against sanctuary cities, ordering an end to Department of Justice grants for jurisdictions that “unlawfully interfere with federal law enforcement.”

Courts, however, have repeatedly upheld the legality of the range of sanctuary laws. The laws do not allow local law enforcement to actively interfere with federal operations. The first Trump White House also tried to deny public safety grants to sanctuary jurisdictions, but courts also largely rejected those attempts.

This administration, though, has already made clear that legal precedent won’t necessarily stand in its way. Lawyers say that simply filing lawsuits can intimidate jurisdictions to back away from their sanctuary laws.

The lawsuit claims that the local laws run counter to federal laws by restricting “local governments from sharing immigration information with federal law enforcement officials” and preventing immigration agents from identifying “individuals who may be subject to removal.”

Heavily Democratic Chicago has been a sanctuary city for decades and has beefed up its laws several times since the 1980s, including during Trump’s first term in 2017. That same year, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican, signed more statewide sanctuary protections in law, putting him at odds with his party.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who did not immediately respond to request for comment, has defended the city’s sanctuary laws. He and other mayors plan to testify next month at a congressional hearing on sanctuary cities. In recent months, Chicago has helped host trainings for people to learn their rights when it comes to immigration agents and publicized the information at public transit stations citywide.

Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, one of Trump’s most vocal critics, said the state has always complied with the law.

“Unlike Donald Trump, Illinois follows the law,” Pritzker’s office said in a statement. “Instead of working with us to support law enforcement, the Trump Administration is making it more difficult to protect the public, just like they did when Trump pardoned the convicted January 6 violent criminals.”

The lawsuit also names Cook County, where Chicago is located, and its sheriff. Messages left Thursday for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart were not immediately returned.

_____

Associated Press reporter Tim Sullivan in Minneapolis contributed.

National and US News from the Associated Press

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba steps off the plane after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Md....

Associated Press

Japan’s Ishiba makes a whirlwind Washington trip to try to forge a personal connection with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba didn’t skimp on the legwork as he prepared for his first meeting with President Donald Trump. He huddled this week with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, two executives Trump recently hosted at the White House. He sought advice from his immediate predecessor, Fumio […]

22 minutes ago

AP journalist Reid G. Miller speaks on a phone while sitting barefoot in the mud in a U.N. compound...

Associated Press

Reid G. Miller, longtime AP international correspondent and editor, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Reid G. Miller, who traveled the planet as an intrepid international correspondent for The Associated Press and developed a reputation as a supportive editor and unswervingly loyal boss during the toughest of breaking-news moments, has died. He was 90. Miller died early Thursday in his sleep at his home in Sarasota, […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Scout Motors shows off one of its older gasoline powered models at a ceremony to celebrate t...

Associated Press

EV maker Scout Motors wants to sell directly to buyers but can’t do it in its home state

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors is making a massive bet in the electric SUV market with a carefully cultivated experience that will allow some customers to buy the company’s vehicle in minutes on an app and then use it to handle everything after from repairs to updates and upgrades. But without some help […]

7 hours ago

FILE — Judging commences in the Best in Show competition in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog...

Associated Press

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is back for a 149th year — and back at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time since early 2020. It’s a happy homecoming for the United States’ most prestigious canine event, which moved to venues outside Manhattan in recent years because of […]

7 hours ago

Trains arrive and depart from a subway station in the Coney Island section of New York, Thursday, J...

Associated Press

Kids in New York keep dying while ‘subway surfing’ on top of trains. Can they be stopped?

NEW YORK (AP) — Ka’Von Wooden loved trains. The 15-year-old had an encyclopedic knowledge of New York City’s subway system and dreamed of becoming a train operator. Instead, on a December morning in 2022, Ka’Von died after he climbed to the roof of a moving J train in Brooklyn and then fell onto the tracks […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Crews search for missing Alaska plane with 10 onboard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities were searching Thursday evening in rural Alaska for an aircraft that went missing while carrying 10 people onboard. The Bering Air Caravan was reported missing at about 4 p.m. while en route from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot, according to Alaska’s Department of Public Safety. Officials […]

7 hours ago

Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on `sanctuary’ cities