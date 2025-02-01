Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Feb 1, 2025, 7:02 AM

FILE - Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, speaks from the South Court Audi...

FILE - Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover.

Chopra was one of the more important regulators from the previous Democratic administration who was still on the job since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

During Trump’s first term, the Republican had picked Chopra as a Democrat member of the Federal Trade Commission.

Chopra was notified of his firing in an email from the White House, according to a person familiar with the notice who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Chopra is an ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of Trump’s favorite targets, and the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement that the agency under Chopra held “Wall Street accountable for cheating hard-working families” and prevented “the de-banking of Americans across the country, including consumers locked out of the financial system due to overdraft fees, religious organizations, and conservatives.”

Under the law, Chopra was to serve a five-year term, which meant he could have stayed on as the CFPB director. But he had publicly stated that he would leave his post if the new president asked.

National News

FILE - Smoke lingers over a neighborhood devastated by the Eaton Fire, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, C...

Associated Press

As crews clean up from LA wildfires, some residents are furious over hazardous waste

DUARTE, Calif. (AP) — Not far from where Ceci Carroll lives, a rock-mining company has polluted the air with dust across the San Gabriel Valley, she said. Now, as crews clean charred remains from the Los Angeles wildfires, she worries about a new potential source of contamination: a site to process hazardous debris from the […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

US businesses brace for Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to drive up costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — From an ice cream parlor in California to a medical supply business in North Carolina to a T-shirt vendor outside Detroit, U.S. businesses are bracing to take a hit from the taxes President Donald Trump imposed Saturday on imports from Canada, Mexico and China — America’s three biggest trading partners. The levies […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Jan. 20,...

Associated Press

Elon Musk’s DOGE commission gains access to sensitive Treasury payment systems: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Government Efficiency, run by President Donald Trump’s billionaire adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has gained access to sensitive Treasury data including Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems, according to two people familiar with the situation. The move by DOGE, a Trump administration task force assigned to find […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A man walks past boxes of USAID humanitarian aid at a warehouse at the Tienditas Internation...

Associated Press

USAID website goes offline in Trump administration’s 2-week-old freeze on foreign aid worldwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The website of the U.S. Agency for International Development went offline without explanation Saturday as thousands of furloughs, layoffs and program shutdowns continued in President Donald Trump’s freeze on U.S.-funded foreign aid and development worldwide. Congressional Democrats battled the Trump administration increasingly openly, expressing concern that Trump may be headed toward ending […]

6 hours ago

Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, places flowers at a memorial for the 67 victims of a midair collision b...

Associated Press

Army releases name of 3rd soldier who died in helicopter and airliner crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army on Saturday released the name of the third soldier who died Wednesday when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet near Reagan National Airport in D.C. Cpt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, N.C., served as an Army aviation officer since July 2019. Her awards include an Army commendation […]

6 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, ...

Associated Press

Minneapolis will pay $600,000 to settle with woman who says ex-Officer Chauvin knelt on her neck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $600,000 to settle a lawsuit by a woman who alleged that ex-Officer Derek Chauvin hauled her from her minivan and pinned her to the ground with his knee in January 2020, just as he did four months later when he killed George Floyd. Patty […]

6 hours ago

Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau