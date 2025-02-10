Close
NATIONAL & US NEWS

Trump is expected to pardon ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich 5 years after commuting his sentence

Feb 10, 2025, 11:02 AM

FILE - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, speaks, Oct. 21, 2020, during a news conference...

FILE - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, speaks, Oct. 21, 2020, during a news conference in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday will pardon Democratic former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence for political corruption charges during his first term. He planned to sign the pardon on Monday afternoon, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the planned pardon publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Blagojevich, a Democrat who appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice,” was convicted in 2011 and sentenced for 14 years. He served eight years before Trump, a Republican, cut short his term.

Blagojevich appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010, before his first corruption trial started, drawing praise from Trump at the time when he “fired” him as a contestant.

Later as president, Trump drew links between investigations of his own behavior in his first term and Blagojevich’s case.

Patrick Fitzgerald, the former U.S. attorney who prosecuted Blagojevich, represented former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired from the agency in 2017.

Comey was working in the private sector during the Blagojevich investigation and indictment.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, who oversaw the investigation into ties between between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign, was FBI director during the investigation into Blagojevich.

Blagojevich was convicted on 18 counts. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago in 2015 tossed out five of the convictions, including ones in which he offered to appoint someone to a high-paying job in the Senate.

Axios first reported the news of the expected pardon on Monday afternoon.

___

Price reported from New York.

