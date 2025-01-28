Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Trump offers all federal workers a buyout with 7 months’ pay in effort to shrink size of government

Jan 28, 2025, 2:59 PM

President Donald Trump greets a Marine Corps honor guard as he disembarks Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Tuesday began offering buyouts worth seven months of salary to all federal employees who opt to leave their jobs by Feb. 6 — part of President Donald Trump’s unprecedented overhaul of the U.S. government.

A memo from the Office of Personnel Management, the government’s human resources agency, lists four directives that it says Trump is mandating for the federal workforce, including that most workers return to their offices full-time.

It includes a “deferred resignation letter” for federal employees wishing to participate.

“If you choose not to continue in your current role in the federal workforce, we thank you for your service to your country and you will be provided with a dignified, fair departure from the federal government utilizing a deferred resignation program,” the email reads. “This program begins effective January 28 and is available to all federal employees until February 6.”

It adds, “If you resign under this program, you will retain all pay and benefits regardless of your daily workload and will be exempted from all applicable in-person work requirements until September 30.”

