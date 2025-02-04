Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump says he’s given advisers instructions for Iran to be ‘obliterated’ if it assassinates him

Feb 4, 2025, 12:21 PM

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the W...

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s given his advisers instructions to obliterate Iran if it assassinates him.

“If they did that they would be obliterated,” Trump said in an exchange with reporters while signing an executive order calling for the U.S. government to impose maximum pressure on Tehran. “I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left.”

The Justice Department announced in federal charges in November that an Iranian plot to kill Trump before the presidential election had been thwarted..

The department alleged Iranian officials had instructed Farhad Shakeri, 51, in September to focus on surveilling and ultimately assassinating Trump. Shakeri is still at large in Iran.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - This undated photo provided by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts in Dec...

Associated Press

Legal challenge over extremely close North Carolina election stays in state court for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An appeals court agreed Tuesday that a federal trial judge acted properly last month in declining to rule on the eligibility of tens of thousands of voters last fall in an unresolved North Carolina Supreme Court election and return it to state court. But the panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper...

Associated Press

Fast fashion, laptops and toys are likely to cost more due to US tariffs on Chinese imports

A sweeping new U.S. tariff on products made in China is expected to increase the Fonto co for a wide array of products, from the ultra-cheap apparel sold on online shopping platforms to toys and electronic devices such as computers and cellphones. An additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods took effect Tuesday, a day […]

42 minutes ago

FILE- The undated file photo shows the Upper Gulch section of the Escalante Canyons within Utah's G...

Associated Press

Trump administration will consider redrawing boundaries of national monuments as part of energy push

WASHINGTON (AP) — As part of the Trump administration’s push to expand U.S. energy production, federal officials will review and consider redrawing the boundaries of national monuments created under previous presidents to protect unique landscapes and cultural resources. The review — laid out in a Monday order from new Interior Secretary Doug Burgum — is […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

In Trump’s quest to close the Education Department, Congress and his own agenda may get in the way

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to gut the U.S. Education Department to the full extent of his power, directing his administration to slash spending while pressuring employees to quit. Yet his promise to close the department is colliding with another reality: Most of its spending — and its very existence — is […]

1 hour ago

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general...

Associated Press

Senate vote on Pam Bondi as US attorney general could put Trump ally at Justice Department’s helm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was heading towards a confirmation vote for Pam Bondi as U.S. attorney general Tuesday evening, potentially putting a longtime ally of Donald Trump at the helm of a Justice Department that has already been rattled by the firings of career employees seen as disloyal to the Republican president. Bondi, a […]

1 hour ago

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office at the 60th Pres...

Associated Press

Treasury tells Congress that DOGE had ‘Read Only’ access to payment systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Treasury Department official wrote a letter Tuesday to federal lawmakers saying that a tech executive working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency will have “read-only access” to the government’s payment system. The official sent the letter out of concerns from members of Congress that DOGE’s involvement with the payment system […]

2 hours ago

Trump says he’s given advisers instructions for Iran to be ‘obliterated’ if it assassinates him