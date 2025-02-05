Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

US is freezing and La Nina usually eases warming. Earth just set another heat record anyway

Feb 5, 2025, 7:03 PM

FILE - A vendor sleeps on a hot afternoon at her shop at Market 4 in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jan. 17, 2...

FILE - A vendor sleeps on a hot afternoon at her shop at Market 4 in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The world warmed to yet another monthly heat record in January, despite an abnormally chilly United States, a cooling La Nina and predictions of a slightly less hot 2025, according to the European climate service Copernicus.

The surprising January heat record coincides with a new study by a climate science heavyweight, former top NASA scientist James Hansen, and others arguing that global warming is accelerating. It’s a claim that’s dividing the research community.

January 2025 globally was 0.09 degrees Celsius (0.16 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than January 2024, the previous hottest January, and was 1.75 degrees Celsius (3.15 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than it was before industrial times, Copernicus calculated. It was the 18th month of the last 19 that the world hit or passed the internationally agreed upon warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. Scientists won’t regard the limit as breached unless and until global temperatures stay above it for 20 years.

Copernicus records go back to 1940, but other U.S. and British records go back to 1850, and scientists using proxies such as tree rings say this era is the warmest in about 120,000 years or since the start of human civilization.

By far the biggest driver of record heat is greenhouse gas build-up from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, but the natural contributions to temperature change have not been acting quite as expected, said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate for the European weather agency.

The big natural factor in global temperatures is usually the natural cycle of changes in the equatorial Pacific Ocean waters that affect the world’s weather and global temperatures. When the central Pacific is especially warm, it’s an El Nino and global temperatures tend to spike. Last year was a substantial El Nino, though it ended last June and the year was even warmer than initially expected, the hottest on record.

El Nino’s cooler flip side, a La Nina, tends to dampen the effects of global warming a bit, making record temperatures far less likely. A La Nina started in January after brewing for months. Just last month, climate scientists were predicting that 2025 wouldn’t be as hot as 2024 or 2023, with the La Nina a major reason.

“Even though the equatorial Pacific isn’t creating conditions that are warming for our global climate, we’re still seeing record temperatures,” Burgess said, adding much of that is because of record warm water temperatures in the rest of the world’s oceans.

Usually after an El Nino like last year, temperatures come down rapidly, but “we’ve not seen that,” Burgess told The Associated Press.

For Americans, news of a record warm January might seem odd given how cold it was. But the U.S. is just a tiny fraction of the planet’s surface, and “a much larger area of the planet’s surface was much, much warmer than average,” Burgess said.

January was unseasonably mild in the Arctic. Parts of the Canadian Arctic had temperatures 30 degrees Celsius (54 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than average and temperatures got so warm sea ice started melting in places, Burgess said.

Copernicus said the Arctic this month tied the January record for lowest sea ice. The U.S.-based National Snow and Ice Data Center had it as second-lowest, behind 2018.

February has already started cooler than last year, Burgess said.

Don’t count 2025 out in the race for hottest year, said Hansen, the former NASA scientist who has been called the godfather of climate science. He’s now at Columbia University. In a study in the journal Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development, Hansen and colleagues said the last 15 years have warmed at about twice the rate of the previous 40 years.

“I’m confident that this higher rate will continue for at least several years,” Hansen told The Associated Press in an interview. “Over the full year it’s going to be nip-and-tuck between 2024 and 2025.”

There’s been a noticeable temperature rise even when taking out El Nino variations and expected climate change, since 2020, Hansen said. He noted recent shipping regulations that have reduced sulfur pollution that reflects some sunlight away from Earth to effectively reduce warming. And that will continue, he said.

“The persistence of record warmth through 2023, 2024 and now into the first month of 2025 is jarring to say the least,” said University of Michigan environment dean Jonathan Overpeck, who wasn’t part of the Hansen study. “There seems little doubt that global warming and the impacts of climate change are accelerating.”

But Princeton’s Gabe Vecchi and University of Pennsylvania’s Michael Mann said they don’t agree with Hansen on acceleration. Vecchi said there’s not enough data to show that this isn’t random chance. Mann said that temperature increases are still within what climate models forecast.

___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on X at @borenbears

_____

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 20...

Associated Press

What to know about what’s tying up a $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday over insurance issues that are tying up a potential $4 billion settlement over Maui’s catastrophic 2023 wildfire, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The massive inferno decimated the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 100 people, destroying thousands […]

3 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, right, and his girlfriend Nani Hinton, left, pet...

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs player becomes a coach to a mutt named Parsnip for the ‘Puppy Bowl’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Before the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third-straight Super Bowl berth, one player took to coaching a puppy for a different big game. Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani Hinton, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in October to coach Parsnip, a 4-month-old […]

4 hours ago

In this photograph provided by Kathyrn McKee, fellow hiker Beata LeLacheur climbs the Westside trai...

Associated Press

Freezing hikers stuck in waist-deep snow rescued during Mount Washington whiteout

The two friends had hiked New Hampshire’s challenging Mount Washington trail a month ago. They returned and did it again Sunday after trekking through neighboring peaks in the White Mountains. Both veteran hikers, the women were an hour behind schedule on their descent and losing daylight, but they had warm clothing, headlamps and other gear. […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, r...

Associated Press

Things to know about the sports betting case against the ex-interpreter for baseball’s Shohei Ohtani

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is set to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Ippei Mizhuara was supposed to bridge the language gap between the Japanese pitcher — who previously played for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara, center, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player S...

Associated Press

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to appear in court for sentencing in betting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced Thursday for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Ippei Mizuhara, who […]

4 hours ago

Michigan resident Beverly Leaf stands in solidarity with Carol Frazier, mother of Demetrius Frazier...

Associated Press

Alabama set to execute a man with nitrogen gas for 1991 murder and rape

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of murdering a woman after breaking into her apartment is set to be executed Thursday in Alabama in what would be the nation’s fourth execution with nitrogen gas. Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52, was convicted of the 1991 murder of 41-year-old Pauline Brown. Prosecutors said Frazier raped and shot […]

4 hours ago

US is freezing and La Nina usually eases warming. Earth just set another heat record anyway