Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL & US NEWS

US Marine from California identified as one of 4 people killed in Philippines plane crash

Feb 9, 2025, 10:26 AM

The body of a victim is covered with a blanket as members of security forces stand around wreckage ...

The body of a victim is covered with a blanket as members of security forces stand around wreckage of airplane in a rice field in Maguindanao del Sur province, Philippines, after officials say a U.S. military-contracted plane has crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, killing all four people on board, on Thursday Feb. 6, 2025. (Sam Mala/UGC via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Sam Mala/UGC via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine from California was identified by military officials Sunday as one of four people killed when a plane contracted by the U.S. military crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines.

Sgt. Jacob M. Durham died Thursday in the crash of an aircraft that was conducting a routine mission “providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies,” officials at Camp Pendleton, California, said in a statement. Officials said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Durham’s age and the California city where he was from were not included in the statement. Officials did not immediately respond to emails requesting that information.

Three defense contractors also were killed in the crash, military officials have said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed the crash of a light plane in Maguindanao del Sur province. The bodies of the four people were retrieved from the wreckage in Ampatuan town, said Ameer Jehad Tim Ambolodto, a safety officer of Maguindanao del Sur.

U.S. forces have been deployed in a Philippine military camp in the country’s south for decades to help provide training and advice to Filipino forces battling Muslim militants. The region is home to minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic nation.

Windy Beaty, a provincial disaster-mitigation officer, told The Associated Press on Thursday that she received reports that residents saw smoke coming from the plane and heard an explosion before the aircraft plummeted to the ground less than a kilometer (about half a mile) from a cluster of farmhouses.

Durham was trained as an electronic intelligence/electromagnetic warfare analyst assigned to 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, officials said. He joined the Marines in January 2021 and was promoted to his current rank on Feb. 1.

Durham’s awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, a Meritorious Mast, and Naval Aircrew Insignia, officials said.

“Sgt. Durham embodied the highest traditions of the Marine Corps — exemplifying composure, intelligence, and selfless leadership,” Lt. Col. Mabel B. Annunziata, commanding officer of 1st Radio Battalion, said in the statement. “He was deeply respected and loved by his fellow Marines.”

National & US News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fi...

Associated Press

Super Bowl delivers moving tributes, memorable action and a historic presidential visit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 in the first Super Bowl to be held in New Orleans in a dozen years. It was played amid heavy security — and with President Donald Trump in attendance — just 41 days after a man plowed a truck into New Year’s […]

14 hours ago

A Mexican long-nosed bat (Leptonycteris nivalis) feeds on agave nectar in Nuevo León, Mexico, in J...

Associated Press

Mexican long-nosed bats are no strangers to southeastern Arizona. The proof is in the saliva

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Scientists have long suspected that Mexican long-nosed bats migrate through southeastern Arizona, but without capturing and measuring the night-flying creatures, proof has been elusive. Researchers say they now have a way to tell the endangered species apart from other bats by analyzing saliva the nocturnal mammals leave behind when sipping nectar […]

16 hours ago

President Donald Trump gestures to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after being sworn in as...

Associated Press

Supreme Court that Trump helped shape could have the last word on his aggressive executive orders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will need the Supreme Court, with three justices he appointed, to enable the most aggressive of the many actions he has taken in just the first few weeks of his second White House term. But even a conservative majority with a robust view of presidential power might balk at […]

16 hours ago

Hadi Matar, right, charged with severely injuring author Salman Rushdie in a 2022 knife attack, sit...

Associated Press

Opening statements set in trial of man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Lawyers are scheduled to deliver opening statements Monday at the trial of the man charged with trying to fatally stab author Salman Rushdie in front of a lecture audience in western New York. Rushdie, 77, is expected to testify during the trial of Hadi Matar, bringing the writer face-to-face with his […]

16 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass ...

Associated Press

Eagles deny the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat with dominant defense in 40-22 rout

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cooper DeJean, Josh Sweat and the Philadelphia Eagles’ ferocious defense denied Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat. It wasn’t even close. 22nd birthday, Sweat tormented Mahomes and the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday to secure the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship. Jalen […]

18 hours ago

President Donald Trump is pictured before boarding Air Force One at the Naval Air Station Joint Res...

Associated Press

Trump says he has directed Treasury to stop minting new pennies, citing cost

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has directed the Treasury Department to stop minting new pennies, citing the cost of producing the one-cent coin. “For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful!” Trump wrote in a post Sunday night […]

19 hours ago

US Marine from California identified as one of 4 people killed in Philippines plane crash