Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

USAID headquarters blocked in Washington after Musk said Trump agreed to close the aid agency

Feb 3, 2025, 3:29 AM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development were instructed to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters, and yellow police tape and officers blocked the agency’s lobby on Monday, after billionaire Elon Musk announced President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency.

USAID staffers also said more than 600 additional employees had reported being locked out of the agency’s computer systems overnight. Those still in the system received emails saying that “at the direction of Agency leadership” the headquarters building “will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, Feb. 3.” The agency’s website vanished Saturday without explanation.

The fast-moving developments come after thousands of USAID employees already have been laid off and programs shut down in the two weeks since President Donald Trump took office and show the extraordinary power of Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, in the Trump administration. Musk announced closing of the agency early Monday, as Trump’s secretary of state, Marco Rubio, was out of the country on a trip to Central America.

Trump, a Republican, also has ordered a freeze on foreign assistance that has had widespread effects on programs around the world. The moves by the U.S., the world’s largest provider of humanitarian aid, have upended decades of policy that put humanitarian, development and security assistance in the center of efforts to build alliances and counter adversaries including China and Russia.

Democratic lawmakers have protested the moves, saying Trump lacks constitutional authority to shut down USAID without congressional approval and decrying Musk’s accessing sensitive government-held information through his Trump-sanctioned inspections of federal government agencies and programs.

On Monday, two State Department employees who tried to gain access to the USAID offices in the building said they were turned away by security guards, who told them the offices were open but people could not go in. Later in the morning, uniformed Department of Homeland Security officers and security officers blocked the lobby of the USAID’s headquarters using yellow tape with the words “do not cross.”

The white USAID flag still flew on the empty plaza in front of the agency headquarters Monday morning. A State Department staffer stood in front, and he said he just wanted to pay his respects. Staffers said employees earlier Monday had been able to reach other parts of the agency to clear personal belongings from their offices.

The developments come after Musk, who’s leading an extraordinary civilian review of the federal government with Trump’s agreement, said early Monday that he had spoken with Trump about the six-decade U.S. aid and development agency and “he agreed we should shut it down.”

“It became apparent that it’s not an apple with a worm it in,” Musk said in a live session on X Spaces early Monday. “What we have is just a ball of worms. You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair.”

“We’re shutting it down,” he said.

Musk, Trump and some Republican lawmakers have targeted the U.S. aid and development agency, which oversees humanitarian, development and security programs in some 120 countries, in increasingly strident terms, accusing it of promoting liberal causes.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration placed two top security chiefs at USAID on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Musk’s government-inspection teams, a current and a former U.S. official said.

Musk’s DOGE earlier carried out a similar operation at the Treasury Department, gaining access to sensitive information including the Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems. The Washington Post reported that a senior Treasury official had resigned over Musk’s team accessing sensitive information.

USAID, meanwhile, has been one of the federal agencies most targeted by the Trump administration in an escalating crackdown on the federal government and many of its programs.

“It’s been run by a bunch of radical lunatics. And we’re getting them out,” Trump said to reporters about USAID on Sunday night.

The Trump administration and Rubio have imposed an freeze on foreign assistance that has shut down much of USAID’s aid programs worldwide — compelling thousands of layoffs by aid organizations — and ordered furloughs and leaves that have gutted the agency’s leadership and staff in Washington.

Rubio has not spoken publicly about any plans to shut down USAID. Peter Marocco, a returning political appointee from Trump’s first term, was a leader in enforcing the shutdown.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a post on Sunday that Trump was allowing Musk to access people’s personal information and shut down government funding.

“We must do everything in our power to push back and protect people from harm,” the Massachusetts senator said, without giving details.

___

Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon contributed to this report from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - Thomas J. Sobocinski, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Baltimore Field Office, speaks during a n...

Associated Press

Neo-Nazi group leader convicted of plotting Maryland power grid attack

BALTIMORE (AP) — The founder of a Florida-based neo-Nazi group was convicted Monday of conspiring with his former girlfriend to plan an attack on Maryland’s power grid in furtherance of their shared racist beliefs. Brandon Russell, 29, encouraged Sarah Beth Clendaniel to carry out a series of “sniper attacks” on electrical substations around Baltimore that […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - David Lorenz, the Maryland director of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, talks t...

Associated Press

Maryland’s highest court upholds ending statute of limitations on child sex abuse lawsuits

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutionality of a state law that ended the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse lawsuits following a report that exposed widespread wrongdoing within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The court upheld the 2023 law in a 4-3 ruling, saying the Maryland General Assembly had […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Woman’s lawsuits say sci-fi author Neil Gaiman repeatedly sexually assaulted her

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A woman from New Zealand has filed three civil lawsuits against best-selling British author Neil Gaiman and his wife, accusing Gaiman of repeatedly sexually assaulting her while she was working as the couple’s babysitter and nanny. Scarlett Pavlovich filed the lawsuits in federal court in Wisconsin, Massachusetts and New York on […]

30 minutes ago

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Ju...

Associated Press

Association representing thousands of FBI agents appeals to Congress to protect their jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The association representing thousands of FBI agents urged congressional leaders Monday to protect the jobs of employees at risk of punishment or possibly termination over their participation in investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The letter from the FBI Agents Association, which represents the interests of more […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

ACLU sues University of Michigan over campus bans for pro-Palestinian protesters

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jonathan Zou, a second-year student at the University of Michigan, was among the thousands of students who joined pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses nationwide this past year. Although the campus protests have subsided, the repercussions for students like Zou remain. Since his arrest by university police last Oct. 7 after using […]

1 hour ago

A national guardsman patrols along a stretch of boarder wall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Brownsvill...

Associated Press

Texas National Guard can now arrest and detain people who illegally enter the US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas National Guard soldiers can arrest and detain people for entering the U.S. illegally from Mexico under an agreement with the Trump administration that expands the military’s role in immigration enforcement. The new authority is a shift for the Guard and the military broadly, which has been limited to a supporting […]

1 hour ago

USAID headquarters blocked in Washington after Musk said Trump agreed to close the aid agency