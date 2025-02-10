Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL & US NEWS

USAID staffers turned away from offices even after court suspends leave order

Feb 10, 2025, 8:34 AM | Updated: 7:24 pm

Priya Kathpal, right, and Taylor Williamson, who work for a company doing contract work for the Uni...

Priya Kathpal, right, and Taylor Williamson, who work for a company doing contract work for the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, carry signs outside the USAID headquarters in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials and federal officers turned away scores of U.S. Agency for International staffers who showed up for work Monday at its Washington headquarters, after a court temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that would have pulled all but a fraction of workers off the job worldwide.

A front desk officer turned away a steady stream of agency staffers— dressed in business clothes or USAID sweatshirts or T-shirts—saying he had a list of no more than 10 names of people allowed to enter the building. Tarps hung over USAID’s interior signs.

A man who earlier identified himself as a USAID official took a harsher tone, telling arriving staffers “just go” and “why are you here?”

Workers embraced who had not seen each other since President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, who runs a cost-cutting taskforce, the Department of Government Efficiency, began dismantling USAID and its aid and development programs worldwide three weeks ago.

The Trump administration also ordered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to stop nearly all its work, effectively shutting down an agency that was created to protect consumers after the 2008 financial crisis and subprime mortgage-lending scandal. Administration officials said its headquarters in Washington would be closed this week without giving a reason.

In Washington, some staffers said they went to the headquarters because they were confused by conflicting agency emails and notices over the weekend about whether they should go in. Others expected they would be turned away but went anyway. Some who asked to go retrieve belongings were denied entrance.

A USAID email sent Sunday night, saying it was “From the office of the administrator,” told employees that what it called “the former USAID headquarters” and other USAID offices in the Washington area were closed until further notice. It told workers to telework unless they are instructed otherwise.

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that would have put thousands of USAID staffers on administrative leave that same day and given those abroad 30 days to get back to the United States at the government’s expense. The temporary restraining order came in a lawsuit by two groups representing federal workers, and another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

While the judge ordered the administration to restore agency email access for staffers, the order said nothing about reopening USAID headquarters. Some staffers and contractors reported having their agency email restored by Monday while others said they did not yet have access.

Department of Homeland Security officers and civilians also blocked USAID staffers and Democratic lawmakers from entering the headquarters last week.

National & US News

FILE - A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of Hurricane Milton, alongside an empt...

Associated Press

Ex-FEMA worker who directed staff to avoid homes with Trump signs violated Hatch Act, agency says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency is seeking disciplinary action against former Federal Emergency Management Agency worker who directed workers helping hurricane survivors to yard signs supporting President Donald Trump, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The complaint with the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board was filed by the Office of Special Counsel, whose leader […]

28 minutes ago

Ian Cramer visits with his attorney on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in a courtroom of the Burleigh Count...

Associated Press

Senator’s son pleads guilty in hospital crash that preceded chase leading to ND deputy’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a crash out of a North Dakota hospital’s ambulance bay that preceded a chase and collision resulting in the death of a sheriff’s deputy. Ian Cramer, who turns 44 Wednesday, pleaded guilty to felony charges […]

35 minutes ago

The gravestone of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg is seen Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Nobleboro, Maine. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Fort Bragg has its old name back, this time with a Yankee twist

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Is it an honor or a cynical end run? When it comes to the former — and apparently future — Fort Bragg, that’s in the eye of the beholder. North Carolina state Rep. John Blust, a Greensboro Republican who served as an enlisted soldier in the 82nd Airborne Division at the […]

35 minutes ago

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez gavels in a special legislative session on immigration at the st...

Associated Press

Florida lawmakers work to settle DeSantis rift as they open a new session on immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Tuesday took a major step toward settling a weekslong standoff between term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans who control the Statehouse, as they gaveled in another special session on immigration aimed at leveraging state and local resources to carry out President Donald Trump ‘s mass deportation agenda. […]

42 minutes ago

Sexual assault survivor Marcus Walker wipes his face as he listens to attorney Jerome Block speakin...

Associated Press

Survivors of child abuse at Illinois youth detention centers file more lawsuits in hopes of change

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Walker said the sexual abuse he experienced two decades ago as a teenager at an Illinois youth detention facility has haunted his life. After a staff member gave him drugs and sexually abused him, he joined a gang hoping it would protect him. It didn’t. For years the now 37-year-old suffered […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - Part of a file from the CIA, dated Oct. 10, 1963, details "a reliable and sensitive source i...

Associated Press

FBI says it found 2,400 new JFK assassination records

DALLAS (AP) — The FBI on Tuesday said it discovered 2,400 new records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy as federal agencies work to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order last month to release thousands of files. The FBI said it’s working to transfer the records to the National Archives […]

1 hour ago

USAID staffers turned away from offices even after court suspends leave order