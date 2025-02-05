Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

VA nurses are in short supply. Unions say Trump’s deferred resignation plan could make things worse

Feb 5, 2025, 11:47 AM | Updated: 1:56 pm

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs,...

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, appears at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


For the federal government’s largest group of employees — nurses caring for military veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs — the Trump administration’s deferred resignation offer and its looming Thursday deadline come amid longstanding staffing shortages, deemed severe at more than half of all facilities.

Unions are discouraging nurses from accepting the offer, and leaders say an exodus would directly and immediately affect the care of its 9.1 million enrolled veterans.

“We’re already facing a staffing crisis in our hospitals,” said Irma Westmoreland, a registered nurse who heads the Veterans Affairs unit for National Nurses United. “We cannot afford to lose any more staff.”

Nurses for the VA — the federal government’s largest employer — comprise the biggest single group of federal workers, numbering more than 100,000 and accounting for 5% of all full-time permanent employees, according to an Associated Press analysis of personnel data.

Union official Mary-Jean Burke said she’s taken calls from nurses and other VA workers from across the country. At first, she said, some thought the buyout plan sounded attractive, but second thoughts have set in.

“Originally, I think people were like, ‘I’m out of here,’” said Burke, a physical therapist and American Federation of Government Employees leader. As more information came from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, it started sounding “a little bit too good to be true and people were hesitant.”

VA nurses are somewhat older than the rest of the workforce, with 16.2% of nurses 55 and older, compared with 14.6% for the rest of the federal workforce, AP’s analysis shows.

Burke said some workers who are retirement eligible have been “on the fence” about the offer, which promises pay through Sept. 30, though there have been broad concerns about the program’s legality.

Nurses were confused at first, and now they’re angry, Westmoreland said.

Official communication on the offer has implied the nurses are not productive, she said, and that’s insulted those she’s talked to. A follow-up question-and-answer email from the Office of Personnel Management encouraged federal employees to find a job in the private sector.

“The way to greater American prosperity is encouraging people to move from lower productivity jobs in the public sector to higher productivity jobs in the private sector,” the email said.

Burke she’s been asked by workers about the flurry of other executive orders, too.

“I can tell you here in Indiana and other places, people are really frightened about the chaos, the chaos they kind of feel around them,” Burke said.

The department’s leadership also has expressed concern about the potential impact on nursing in the VA, she said. More than 80% of facilities are experiencing a severe nursing shortage, according to a 2024 report from the VA Office of Inspector General.

“They’re scared, too,” she said. “They know that they have to follow the president’s orders, per se, but then you hear the caveat, like, ‘Hey, if five nurses take the buyout, we don’t have an OR anymore.’ That’s in the dialogue of conversation.”

The VA did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Burke said she is worried about the federal workforce more broadly.

“I know it’s going to look different,” she said. “A lot of people are stressed out because they kind of feel like the predictability of their mission is a little bit different.”

___

Associated Press data journalist Mary Katherine Wildeman in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report. Johnson reported from Washington state. Witte reported from Annapolis, Maryland.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 20...

Associated Press

What to know about what’s tying up a $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday over insurance issues that are tying up a potential $4 billion settlement over Maui’s catastrophic 2023 wildfire, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The massive inferno decimated the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 100 people, destroying thousands […]

3 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, right, and his girlfriend Nani Hinton, left, pet...

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs player becomes a coach to a mutt named Parsnip for the ‘Puppy Bowl’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Before the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third-straight Super Bowl berth, one player took to coaching a puppy for a different big game. Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani Hinton, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in October to coach Parsnip, a 4-month-old […]

4 hours ago

In this photograph provided by Kathyrn McKee, fellow hiker Beata LeLacheur climbs the Westside trai...

Associated Press

Freezing hikers stuck in waist-deep snow rescued during Mount Washington whiteout

The two friends had hiked New Hampshire’s challenging Mount Washington trail a month ago. They returned and did it again Sunday after trekking through neighboring peaks in the White Mountains. Both veteran hikers, the women were an hour behind schedule on their descent and losing daylight, but they had warm clothing, headlamps and other gear. […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, r...

Associated Press

Things to know about the sports betting case against the ex-interpreter for baseball’s Shohei Ohtani

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is set to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Ippei Mizhuara was supposed to bridge the language gap between the Japanese pitcher — who previously played for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara, center, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player S...

Associated Press

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to appear in court for sentencing in betting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced Thursday for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Ippei Mizuhara, who […]

4 hours ago

Michigan resident Beverly Leaf stands in solidarity with Carol Frazier, mother of Demetrius Frazier...

Associated Press

Alabama set to execute a man with nitrogen gas for 1991 murder and rape

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of murdering a woman after breaking into her apartment is set to be executed Thursday in Alabama in what would be the nation’s fourth execution with nitrogen gas. Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52, was convicted of the 1991 murder of 41-year-old Pauline Brown. Prosecutors said Frazier raped and shot […]

4 hours ago

VA nurses are in short supply. Unions say Trump’s deferred resignation plan could make things worse