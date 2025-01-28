Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Voting rights groups are concerned about priorities shifting under Trump’s Justice Department

Jan 28, 2025, 8:54 AM

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general...

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — The Justice Department appears poised to take a very different approach to investigating voting and elections.

Conservative calls to overhaul the department by removing career employees, increasing federal voter fraud cases and investigating the 2020 election are raising concerns among voting rights groups about the future of the agency under Pam Bondi, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump who will face a confirmation vote later this week.

Bondi supported Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the 2020 Pennsylvania election results, has reiterated his false claims about his loss that year and during her Senate confirmation hearing refused to directly state that former President Joe Biden won, saying only that she accepted the results. She pledged to remain independent.

“Nobody should be prosecuted for political purposes,” Bondi told senators.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said after the hearing that he was struggling with Bondi’s responses to key questions.

“Pam Bondi has proved herself loyal to Donald Trump and wealthy special interests — and not the American people,” Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said in a Jan. 15 statement. “The American people deserve an attorney general who will protect their right to vote always, not only when it’s convenient or suits your political party.”

Bondi’s nomination is scheduled for a committee vote Wednesday. If confirmed to head the nation’s top law enforcement agency, Bondi could significantly alter how the department perceives voting rights violations. Project 2025, the governing blueprint conservatives wrote for an incoming Republican administration, provides clues on how that might look.

The Justice Department has historically targeted voter suppression efforts or state laws that could disenfranchise certain groups. But Project 2025’s authors view the agency as having “lost its way,” failing to investigate and prosecute election-related crimes such as voter fraud.

It says the department should have investigated election officials for actions taken during the 2020 election, even though there is no evidence of any widespread fraud and the results were confirmed through multiple recounts, reviews and audits.

The report calls out Pennsylvania’s former chief election official as someone who should have been investigated for potential violations of federal law and envisions the criminal division — rather than the department’s civil division — as handling prosecutions of election-related crimes. Courts across the nation, including in Pennsylvania, turned away dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump allies seeking to overturn the 2020 results.

During her Jan. 15 committee hearing, Bondi was asked whether she would uphold the nation’s voting and civil rights laws. She said she would, but the discussion quickly moved on.

Bondi, a former prosecutor twice elected Florida’s attorney general, also echoed claims by Trump and his allies that the Justice Department has been used for political purposes, pledging to end the “weaponization” of the department under Biden. That also is a key element of Project 2025.

On Monday, the department fired more than a dozen employees who worked on the criminal cases against Trump.

After the 2024 presidential election, Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who previously advised Trump, called for a “reckoning” and said that “every lawyer in the voting section and likely in the in the Civil Rights Division needs to be terminated.” The division was created by Congress in 1957 to enforce federal civil rights laws.

“These are leftwing activists who have come from and should return to their leftwing organization,” Mitchell wrote in a Nov. 13 post on social media.

Legal experts said there are protections to prevent the dismissal of department employees without cause.

“Calling for terminations based on disagreeing with a legal approach or based on disagreements with enforcement choices — it is asking people to break the law, and that should be treated just as seriously as if they were asking DOJ to knock over a bank,” said Justin Levitt, a former department attorney and White House senior policy adviser under Biden.

Voting and legal experts have said the authors behind Project 2025 have a misunderstanding of the law and how the department operates. Adopting the report’s approach, experts said, would likely result in a decrease in enforcement of federal civil rights and voting laws and could drive career department employees to leave.

The Legal Defense Fund issued a report opposing Bondi’s nomination, saying she has worked “to undermine key protections for vulnerable and historically marginalized communities.” The group cited her involvement in drafting a rule in Florida that requires formerly incarcerated people to wait five years before they can ask to have their voting rights restored and in a Georgia lawsuit last year over whether a local official could refuse to certify an election.

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights also opposes Bondi’s nomination, writing a letter to senators that said Bondi’s “active participation in and support of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election ought to be disqualifying in itself.”

One early test of how the department will approach voting rights is a lawsuit filed over the right of private citizens to sue under the Voting Rights Act. Most experts agreed it’s unlikely courts would set aside years of legal precedent if the incoming administration changed its position, but the change could send a troubling message nonetheless.

“It does give the impression that these legal positions are susceptible to changing quickly and easily from one administration to the next – and that’s not helpful in the long term,” said John Powers, a former lawyer in the department’s civil rights division who later served as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the division.

National News

FILE - President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he signs an executive orders in t...

Associated Press

Donald Trump sounds the same. His White House — so far — couldn’t be more different

NEW YORK (AP) — The marathon Q&A sessions are back, along with the cream Oval Office rug and the Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk. So, too, are the late-night social media posts that ricochet across the globe and the barrage of executive orders. But in 10 days, Donald Trump has frozen federal spending […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King makes a statement and answers quest...

Associated Press

Georgia Republicans push to limit lawsuits. But would that keep insurance rates from rising?

ATLANTA (AP) — The pitch from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is simple: Putting limits on lawsuits will halt rising insurance costs. The reality, though, is more complicated. Changes could reduce liability insurance costs for businesses and commercial property owners. The evidence is mixed on whether it would drive large premium reductions for car and other […]

31 minutes ago

Stephen Zicari, an employee of Local Coho salmon fish farm in Auburn, N.Y., nets fish from one of t...

Associated Press

A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The catch? The fish were still alive

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York food bank was offered a huge donation of fresh fish this month — but it came with a catch. LocalCoho, a soon-to-close salmon farm in the small upstate city of Auburn, wanted to give 40,000 pounds (18,100 kilograms) of coho salmon to the Food Bank of Central New […]

33 minutes ago

Tony Lai, left, looks through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property with his wife Eve...

Associated Press

FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here’s how to watch and donate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of the biggest names in music will come together Thursday for the FireAid benefit concert that is raising money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. FireAid will take over two Inglewood, California, venues — the the Kia Forum starting at 6:00pm PST and the Intuit Dome starting at 7:30pm PST. […]

37 minutes ago

FILE - Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, walks between...

Associated Press

Trump’s FBI director pick, Kash Patel, to face skeptical Democrats at Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, will encounter deeply skeptical questioning from Democratic senators Thursday about his loyalty to the president and stated desire to overhaul the bureau as he faces a high-stakes hearing that will help determine his path toward confirmation. Patel, a Trump loyalist who has […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at DC’s Reagan National Airport

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted. Here’s the latest: ‘Tower, did you see that?’ […]

2 hours ago

Voting rights groups are concerned about priorities shifting under Trump’s Justice Department