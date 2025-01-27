Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

What to know about Tuesday’s US House primaries to replace Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz

Jan 27, 2025, 9:01 PM | Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 5:24 pm

FILE - Rep. Randy Fine, R-South Brevard County, closes on a gambling bill during a special session,...

FILE - Rep. Randy Fine, R-South Brevard County, closes on a gambling bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The races to fill the U.S. House seats of former Reps. Mike Waltz and Matt Gaetz begin Tuesday with primaries in reliably conservative districts that solidly back President Donald Trump.

One of the seats up for grabs is northwest Florida’s 1st Congressional District, long represented by Gaetz. He announced he wouldn’t be returning to Congress after he withdrew from consideration to be Trump’s attorney general amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The other race is for the 6th Congressional District, which extends south of Jacksonville and includes Daytona Beach. The seat had been held by Waltz, who is now serving as Trump’s national security adviser, a position that doesn’t require Senate confirmation.

Republicans are expected to hold the seats, which will restore their thin 220-215 majority in the U.S. House as they pursue Trump’s agenda. But the push to implement Trump’s policies could be slowed as Congress waits for the primary winners to be confirmed in general elections scheduled for April 1.

Here’s what to know about Tuesday’s special elections.

Who are the Trump-endorsed candidates?

For the 1st District, Trump chose Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a former state lawmaker from Panama City whose family is well-known in the area for founding Capt. Anderson’s, a local seafood restaurant. Patronis has been a familiar face in Florida politics for decades and is a longtime ally of now-Sen. Rick Scott, who as governor appointed him to be Florida’s chief financial officer in 2017.

In the 6th District, Trump is backing state Sen. Randy Fine, a conservative firebrand known for his support of Israel and his efforts to restrict LGBTQ+ rights. Fine was first elected to the Florida House in 2016, and recently broke with Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the governor of not doing enough to combat antisemitism.

Who’s challenging Trump’s picks?

One of the main Republican challengers running against Patronis in the 1st District is former state Rep. Joel Rudman, a doctor who built his political profile by criticizing mask mandates during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fine faces two other Republicans in the 6th District race, Aaron Baker of Sorrento and Ehsan Joarder of Brooksville, who describes himself as a “young entrepreneur” on his website.

Who are the Democrats?

In the 1st District, Gay Valimont, an activist with Moms Demand Action, challenged Gaetz as a Democrat this past election cycle. She’s running again in the special election after losing in November with just 34% of the vote.

Waltz carried the 6th District by a 30-point margin in November. Now two Democrats are running for his seat — Josh Weil, an Orlando area teacher, and Ges Selmont, a businessman from Elkton. This isn’t Selmont’s first time running for Congress — he challenged Rep. John Rutherford in Florida’s 4th Congressional District in 2018.

What are experts watching?

In both districts, Republican primary winners should have the inside track to join Congress, said Aubrey Jewett, a political scientist at the University of Central Florida.

Both Fine and Patronis had high name recognition even before winning Trump’s endorsement. But they’ve also both faced criticism for not living in the districts they want to represent. Jewett said the Republican primary for Gaetz’s seat in particular could prove competitive.

Jewett said there’s even a chance Democrats could run up the margins in a low turnout scenario, pointing to other recent special elections.

“Democrats might be able to take Waltz’s seat, but it would take a small miracle,” Jewett said. “I think for the Gaetz seat, that would be more than a small miracle. It would be like a very large miracle to take that one.”

___

Matat reported from West Palm Beach, Florida. Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

FILE - President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he signs an executive orders in t...

Associated Press

Donald Trump sounds the same. His White House — so far — couldn’t be more different

NEW YORK (AP) — The marathon Q&A sessions are back, along with the cream Oval Office rug and the Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk. So, too, are the late-night social media posts that ricochet across the globe and the barrage of executive orders. But in 10 days, Donald Trump has frozen federal spending […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King makes a statement and answers quest...

Associated Press

Georgia Republicans push to limit lawsuits. But would that keep insurance rates from rising?

ATLANTA (AP) — The pitch from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is simple: Putting limits on lawsuits will halt rising insurance costs. The reality, though, is more complicated. Changes could reduce liability insurance costs for businesses and commercial property owners. The evidence is mixed on whether it would drive large premium reductions for car and other […]

33 minutes ago

Stephen Zicari, an employee of Local Coho salmon fish farm in Auburn, N.Y., nets fish from one of t...

Associated Press

A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The catch? The fish were still alive

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York food bank was offered a huge donation of fresh fish this month — but it came with a catch. LocalCoho, a soon-to-close salmon farm in the small upstate city of Auburn, wanted to give 40,000 pounds (18,100 kilograms) of coho salmon to the Food Bank of Central New […]

34 minutes ago

Tony Lai, left, looks through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property with his wife Eve...

Associated Press

FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here’s how to watch and donate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of the biggest names in music will come together Thursday for the FireAid benefit concert that is raising money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. FireAid will take over two Inglewood, California, venues — the the Kia Forum starting at 6:00pm PST and the Intuit Dome starting at 7:30pm PST. […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, walks between...

Associated Press

Trump’s FBI director pick, Kash Patel, to face skeptical Democrats at Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, will encounter deeply skeptical questioning from Democratic senators Thursday about his loyalty to the president and stated desire to overhaul the bureau as he faces a high-stakes hearing that will help determine his path toward confirmation. Patel, a Trump loyalist who has […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at DC’s Reagan National Airport

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted. Here’s the latest: ‘Tower, did you see that?’ […]

2 hours ago

What to know about Tuesday’s US House primaries to replace Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz