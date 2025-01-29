Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Wife of 72-year-old veteran beaten to death by a cellmate in Alabama jail sues corrections officers

Jan 29, 2025, 3:48 PM

John Reed at home in Tuskegee, Ala., on an undisclosed date. (Photo courtesy of Chuck James on beha...

John Reed at home in Tuskegee, Ala., on an undisclosed date. (Photo courtesy of Chuck James on behalf of Regene Brantley-Reed)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Photo courtesy of Chuck James on behalf of Regene Brantley-Reed)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The wife of a 72-year-old veteran who was beaten to death by a cellmate in an Alabama jail filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against three deputies working at the jail, alleging that the officers ignored his pleas for help.

Attorneys for the wife of John Reed say the deputies working at the Macon County jail that morning in October were made aware of the assault but ignored his cries and need for medical attention. Reed required a wheelchair and 24-hour oxygen for a lung disease.

The three deputies named as defendants entered the holding cell where Reed was injured and neglected to separate him from the cellmate during the attack, according to the lawsuit.

“This is one of the worst cases of prison neglect that I’ve seen,” said civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers, who is representing Reed’s wife, Regene Brantley-Reed.

Court records did not list attorneys representing the three deputies on Wednesday. The Macon County sheriff did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.

Reed’s cellmate, Daniel Pollard, 24, has been charged with murder in Reed’s death. His attorney, Jennifer Tompkins, said he has severe mental health issues.

“In 17 years of criminal law, this is probably one of the worst cases I’ve ever had in the sense of mental health,” Tompkins said.

Pollard pleaded guilty to attempted murder and burglary in 2022 and was sentenced to a 20-year split sentence, with five to be served in jail or prison, according to his arrest records. He was released on probation in May 2024, according to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

For Brantley-Reed’s Montgomery-based attorney Chuck James, questions remain about why Reed, who had been arrested for alleged drunken driving, was being held with Pollard in the first place.

“These deputies had multiple opportunities to do the right thing and, if they had, John Reed would be alive today,” James said.

The Macon County sheriff’s department did not respond to requests for comment about why Pollard, who was arrested for a misdemeanor, was being held in the county jail.

Tompkins said the problem goes beyond the Macon County jail.

“The mental health system in Alabama is so broken that we’re not getting the mental health treatment quick enough to prevent crime,” Tompkins said. “We’re creating a bad environment for not only other inmates but for the jailers too.”

Brantley-Reed said she was waiting outside the jail with less than $300 to bail her husband out while the beating was happening. She didn’t know anything was wrong until she saw first responders arrive at the jail, she said. She was told by an administrator her husband was dead shortly after.

Reed’s beating was so severe that his wife had to bring photographs of him to the funeral director so that he could reconstruct his face for the funeral.

Brantley-Reed said there wasn’t a day in their 16-year relationship when her husband didn’t make her laugh. Now, his 95-year-old mother has dementia and cries every day when she asks for her son — only to be reminded that he is dead.

“It was just so unexpected and so crazy how it happened that sometimes I can’t even get a grip on it,” Brantley-Reed said.

___

Riddle is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

Tour boat captain gets prison after boat capsizes off NYC, killing woman and child

NEW YORK (AP) — The captain of an unauthorized tour boat that capsized in the Hudson River, killing a woman and a 7-year-old child, was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison, prosecutors said. Richard Cruz, 33, pleaded guilty in October to a misconduct and neglect charge specific to boating. Court papers show he admitted […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Navajo men and a business partner are indicted for illegal marijuana grow operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Navajo man, his father and a business partner on charges that they were running illegal marijuana growing operations in New Mexico and on the Navajo Nation to supply the black market. The indictment was unsealed Thursday, a week after local, state and federal authorities […]

4 hours ago

Police and coast guard boats are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reaga...

Associated Press

Pilots have long worried about DC’s complex airspace contributing to a catastrophe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The airspace around Washington, D.C., is congested and complex — a combination aviation experts have long worried could lead to catastrophe. Those fears materialized Wednesday night when an American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter, taking the lives of 67 people, including three soldiers and more than a dozen figure skaters. […]

4 hours ago

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives...

Associated Press

Conspiracies, espionage, an enemies list: Takeaways from a wild day of confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conspiracy theories about vaccines. Secret meetings with dictators. An enemies list. President Donald Trump’ s most controversial Cabinet nominees — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel — flooded the zone Thursday in back-to-back-to-back confirmation hearings that were like nothing the Senate has seen in modern memory. The onslaught of […]

4 hours ago

FILE - An array of mirrors at the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating site is shown near Primm, Nev.,...

Associated Press

11 years after a celebrated opening, massive solar plant faces a bleak future in the Mojave Desert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What was once the world’s largest solar power plant of its type appears headed for closure just 11 years after opening, under pressure from cheaper green energy sources. Meanwhile, environmentalists continue to blame the Mojave Desert plant for killing thousands of birds and tortoises. The 2014 on roughly 5 square miles […]

5 hours ago

Former Gov. Doug Burgum, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the the Interior Department ...

Associated Press

Senate confirms Doug Burgum as interior secretary after Trump tasked him to boost drilling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Doug Burgum as interior secretary late Thursday after President Donald Trump tapped the North Dakota billionaire to spearhead the Republican administration’s ambitions to boost fossil fuel production. The vote was 79-18. Burgum, 68, is an ultra-wealthy software industry entrepreneur who came from a small North Dakota farming community, where […]

5 hours ago

Wife of 72-year-old veteran beaten to death by a cellmate in Alabama jail sues corrections officers