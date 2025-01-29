Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

William E. Leuchtenburg, eminent presidential historian and Ken Burns consultant, dies at 102

Jan 29, 2025, 10:56 AM | Updated: 12:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — William E. Leuchtenburg, a prize-winning historian widely admired for his authoritative writings on the U.S. presidency and as the reigning scholar on Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal, has died at 102.

Leuchtenburg died Tuesday at his home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, according to his son, Joshua A. Leuchtenburg, who cited no specific cause of death.

A published author for more than 60 years, William E. Leuchtenburg was praised for his encyclopedic knowledge and rigorous, but accessible style. Leuchtenburg received some of the top awards given to historians, including the Parkman and Bancroft prizes, was a political analyst for CBS and NBC and consulted on several of Ken Burns’ PBS documentaries. In 2008, he was given the Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. Award for “Distinguished Writing” of American history.

Leuchtenburg’s notable books include “Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal” and “The Perils of Prosperity,” a history of the U.S. from World War I to the peak of the Depression. Although politically liberal, his expertise called upon by aides to Lyndon Johnson and other Democratic politicians, he was as willing to point out the New Deal’s disappointments as its successes: His scholarship was closely studied by younger FDR historians, from Jonathan Alter to Burns collaborator Geoffrey Ward, who dedicated the 2014 book “The Roosevelts” to Leuchtenburg. And he was often cited whenever a president was compared to FDR, while otherwise being known for his generosity with Ward and others who sought his expertise.

His most influential work was likely the Bancroft-winning “Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal.” Leuchtenburg found that the New Deal’s impact in relieving the Great Depression was limited by political calculation, especially the reluctance to challenge racial segregation in the South, and that “It never demonstrated that it could achieve prosperity in peacetime.” But he also credited the New Deal with transforming the role of federal government and Roosevelt with reinventing the presidency, using the young medium of radio to convince millions that he knew them personally.

“Nothing is glossed over at all,” The New York Times’ Charles Poore wrote upon the book’s release, in 1964. “You live here through years of tumult and disaster, triumph and ineptitude and daring.”

Leuchtenburg’s books on Roosevelt covered his presidency and beyond. “In the Shadow of FDR,” published in 1983 and periodically updated, demonstrated how presidents from Truman to George W. Bush attempted to shun and/or embrace Roosevelt’s legacy. Leuchtenburg wrote of Roosevelt’s immediate successor, Harry Truman, gesturing in the White House to a portrait of FDR and admitting, “I’m trying to do what he would like.” He noted the frustration of Republican Dwight Eisenhower and Democrat John F. Kennedy in being compared, unfavorably, to Roosevelt, and how Jimmy Carter began his 1976 presidential run with a speech in Warm Springs, Georgia, where FDR often stayed.

The 2005 book “The White House Looks South” featured sections on Roosevelt, Truman and Lyndon Johnson and told of how each embraced or distanced themselves from the South. Roosevelt, a native of New York, spent so much time in Warm Springs that the state’s governor referred to him as our “fellow-Georgian.” Johnson, a Texan, alternately identified himself as a Southerner or a Westerner, depending on the intended audience.

In the prologue, Leuchtenburg fondly noted his own journey, remembering visits to baseball spring training camps in Florida, marching with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Montgomery, Alabama, and never failing on New Year’s Day to partake of black-eyed peas and collard greens, “even if they are eaten with a grimace.”

“In sum, I am in, but not of, the South,” he concluded.

He was a popular and rigorous educator — sometimes referred to as “The Big L” — who taught at Smith College, Harvard University and Columbia University before settling at the University North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the early 1980s. A former president of the American Historical Association and the Organization of American Historians, he held such stature that he contributed to later editions of “The Growth of the American Republic,” a standard college textbook originally written by Henry Steele Commager and Samuel Eliot Morison. Historians studying under him ranged from Allan Brandt to Howard Zinn.

Leuchtenburg was married twice, most recently to Jean Anne Leuchtenburg, and had three children.

A postal clerk’s son born in New York City in 1922, William Edward Leuchtenburg was so fascinated by politics that at age 12, he raised money tutoring neighborhood kids to fund a nine-hour bus ride to Washington, where he would recall his “wide-eyed” tour of the White House and the “brand-new marble palace of the U.S. Supreme Court.”

His affinity for Roosevelt was lifelong and personal. When he was 10, he sat by the radio and counted delegates as FDR was elected to his first term as president. He was able to afford college with help from a job found through a New Deal program, the National Youth Administration.

Leuchtenburg graduated from Cornell University, received a master’s degree and a doctorate from Columbia and worked for a civil rights lobby and other political organizations before deciding to focus on history. His first book, “Flood Control Politics,” came out in 1953, followed five years later by “The Perils of Prosperity.”

In recent years, Leuchtenburg wrote a short, critical biography of FDR’s predecessor, Herbert Hoover, and the 900-page “The American President: From Teddy Roosevelt to Bill Clinton.” He continued to work every morning and, at age 101, completed “Patriot Presidents,” the first of a planned multi-volume history that he acknowledged in the book’s preface “may be too ambitious.”

National News

This photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows 16-year-old student Dawn Momohara who w...

Associated Press

Grim memories resurface after DNA advances lead to arrest of suspect in Hawaii teen’s 1977 murder

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Hawaii lawmaker Suzanne Chun Oakland remembers arriving at school one morning in 1977 to an eerie buzz. The 15-year-old had met up with girlfriends as usual before class at Honolulu’s McKinley High School when she learned a student named Dawn Momohara had been found dead on the second floor of a […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, officials said, as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot in the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of […]

31 minutes ago

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in the Vice P...

Associated Press

US aid agency is in upheaval during foreign assistance freeze and staff departures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration changes have upended the U.S. agency charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas, with dozens of senior officials put on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and a sweeping freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the pause on foreign assistance […]

35 minutes ago

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ron...

Associated Press

What to know about the NTSB and the investigation into the DC plane cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people brought renewed focus on the federal agency charged with investigating aviation disasters. National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Hommendy described the investigation into the crash Wednesday night as an “all-hands-on-deck event” for the […]

38 minutes ago

In this photo provided by Kaitlin Marie Sells, Sam Lilley, left, pilots a small airplane that took ...

Associated Press

Crews in midair crash included 2nd-generation pilot and flight attendant ‘full of life’

ATLANTA (AP) — Sam Lilley knew he wanted to fly and began training to be a pilot, like his father, right out of college. “You don’t really expect to meet people that find their purpose so early on in life, and Sam found his in flying,” said Kaitlin Sells, who met Lilley while they were […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - Gunnar Kaasen and with his dog Balto, the heroic dogsled team leader, sit for a portrait in ...

Associated Press

Mushers and dogs braved a horrific Alaska winter to deliver lifesaving serum 100 years ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Gold Rush town of Nome faced a bleak winter. It was hundreds of miles from anywhere, cut off by the frozen sea and unrelenting blizzards, and under siege from a contagious disease known as the “strangling angel” for the way it suffocated children. Now, 100 years later, Nome is […]

38 minutes ago

William E. Leuchtenburg, eminent presidential historian and Ken Burns consultant, dies at 102