Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

Feb 3, 2025, 9:05 PM

Visitors pose inside a proportion-distorting room at Paradox Museum Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, ...

Visitors pose inside a proportion-distorting room at Paradox Museum Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — Art gallery, science exhibition and 21st century funhouse, Paradox Museum Miami takes guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared for the age of Instagram.

The 11,000 square-foot (1,000 square-meter) museum, housed in Miami’s trendy Wynwood arts and entertainment district, features more than 70 exhibits that challenge the imagination, executive director Samantha Impellizeri said.

“It ebbs and flows between periods of highly tactile and interactive exhibit pieces and fully immersive photo opportunities where you yourself become the paradox and walk away with some really fun and unique social media content,” Impellizeri said.

Paradox Museum has more than a dozen locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The Miami location, which opened in 2022, was the first in North America, followed by Las Vegas and New Jersey.

“Each paradox is uniquely tied to its community,” Impellizeri said. ”So as you walk throughout the experience, you’ll notice different themes and art installations that directly reflect not only Miami but the Wynwood community specifically.”

Many of the exhibits at Paradox Museum harken back to old carnival funhouses, like the mirror maze, the spinning tunnel and the upside-down room. The difference is that Paradox Museum explains the math and science behind each illusion.

“We’re a top field trip destination for pre-K all the way up through college students,” Impellizeri said. “We have a full curriculum of educational activities to do before, during and after the visit to expand upon that educational scope.”

Like any museum, Paradox Museum plans to update its exhibits to keep visitors coming back.

“We’re not going to be the same space in a year to three years from now,” Impellizeri said. “We’ll be engaging with new technology and layering additional discoveries on top of it.”

Paradox Museum Miami introduced a new Zero Gravity Room this past fall. Guests step into a giant, slowly moving vertical wheel designed to look like the interior of a space station after placing their camera phones on a spinning mount. The spinning camera is synced to the spinning wheel, so the video appears to show the guests walking up the wall and ceiling, like something out of “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Paradox Museum is part of a large trend of immersive art experiences opening all over the world this past decade. Examples include a company called Meow Wolf with several locations in the western United States, as well as an immersive Van Gogh exhibit that has been touring North America, Europe and Asia since 2017. Superblue Miami opened in 2021, featuring interactive and experiential art.

“Immersive experiences around the world are increasing in popularity and popping up more and more,” Impellizeri said. ”And it’s exciting to see that this trend of interactive and immersive experiences taking off that allows guests to become part of the art, part of the installation itself.”

Visitors generally take 60 to 90 minutes to make through way through Paradox Museum. Tickets normally cost $26 for adults and teens and $20 for children.

Facundo Ildarraz, 17, and his family came to Miami from Argentina to catch a cruise and had a few days to check out the city. Ildarraz said his mom found Paradox Museum online, and it turned out to be a great chance to take fun photos with his family.

“I’ve been laughing since I went inside,” Ildarraz said. “It’s really amazing.”

Dennis Speigel, head of a consulting company called International Theme Park Services, Inc., said immersive experiences are a natural progression of location-based entertainment, like go-cart tracks, laser tag, paint ball, indoor skydiving, escape rooms and trampoline parks. They are smaller scale attractions that take visitors a few hours to go through, rather than an all-day activity like visiting an amusement park.

“It’s a lot of little things that we’ve had in the industry for years, heightened by our new technology, like augmented reality and virtual reality, to make the experience new and something people haven’t seen,” Speigel said. “It’s kind of an evolution, everything that’s old is new again.”

Lifestyle

Visitors pose inside a proportion-distorting room at Paradox Museum Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, ...

Associated Press

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — Art gallery, science exhibition and 21st century funhouse, Paradox Museum Miami takes guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared for the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot (1,000 square-meter) museum, housed in Miami’s trendy Wynwood arts and entertainment district, features more than 70 exhibits that challenge the imagination, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A 1714 Stradivarius violin up for auction could become most expensive music instrument ever sold

NEW YORK (AP) — A violin made by the famed Antonio Stradivari in 1714 has the potential to become the most expensive musical instrument ever sold when it goes up for auction on Friday at Sotheby’s in New York. The auction house is estimating the value of the “Joachim-Ma Stradivarius” at $12 million to $18 […]

8 hours ago

A bald eagle named Freedom perches on a branch at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, N.J., Wednesd...

Associated Press

American bald eagles are having a moment, ecologically and culturally

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Along the long road from American icon to endangered species and back again, the bald eagle — the national bird of the United States, often seen against a clear blue sky — is having a moment. The eagles find themselves in an environmental updraft of sorts since the early 2000’s, […]

1 day ago

FILE - Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume, left, places Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognost...

Associated Press

Punxsutawney Phil to emerge with his annual prediction about the end of winter

Punxsutawney Phil’s team of top-hatted associates will issue the woodchuck’s weather verdict as the sun rises on Sunday, telling the world whether he is predicting wintry conditions for the next six weeks or the relief of an early spring. The annual ritual goes back more than a century in western Pennsylvania, with far older roots […]

2 days ago

The graphic above shows the level of price changes in popular Super Bowl party snack foods. (AP Dig...

Associated Press

Winging it for the Super Bowl? Broccoli might be a cheaper party snack this year

The good news? The cost of hosting a Super Bowl party is expected to barely budge this year, with an average increase of about 10 cents from the previous year. The bad news? Consumers might have to use some fancy footwork to ensure their dollars get further down the field. Economists with the Wells Fargo […]

3 days ago

Steve Petersen, left, and his wife Jennifer watch as their daughter Carolynn tries to stand inside ...

Associated Press

With home prices and mortgage rates high, many families find the American dream out of reach

The Petersen family’s two-bedroom apartment in northern California is starting to feel small. Four-year-old Jerrik’s toy monster trucks are everywhere in the 1,100-square-foot unit in Campbell, just outside of San Jose. And it’s only a matter of time before 9-month-old Carolynn starts amassing more toys, adding to the disarray, says her mother, Jenn Petersen. The […]

3 days ago

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions