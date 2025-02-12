Close
Brace yourself: Possible snow in Seattle forecast

Feb 12, 2025, 4:50 PM

Snow in Seattle. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It’s definitely cold in Seattle, but will that cold bring snow?

According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, there is a chance for snow on Thursday.

“Precipitation moving in from the south Thursday morning will fall as snow or a rain/snow mix Thursday afternoon and evening,” NWS stated on its website.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday, citing NWS, that there is a 20 to 40% chance of snow on Thursday, with the chances rising to 40 to 70% Thursday evening.

Weather officials also said that additional showers on Thursday may produce more snow or rain/snow mix. NWS meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch told The Seattle Times a system is bringing precipitation north Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

However, NWS stated on its website that the heaviest accumulations are expected over the southern portion of King County heading south and that “little to no” accumulation is expected north of King County.

Wednesday morning, NWS extended its Cold Weather Advisory through Thursday, February 13. Seattle weather could hover near record lows with “very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 degrees,” according to weather officials.

South of King County has higher chance of seeing snow

Southwest Washington will be more impacted by the weather.

NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Hood Canal area and lower Chehalis Valley area, along with the cities of Montesano, Tumwater, Olympia, Shelton, McCleary, Elma and Lacey. Those areas are likely to see up to two inches of wet snow, with the advisory going into effect from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

The same goes for the East Puget Sound Lowlands, including the cities of Covington, Prairie Ridge, Bonney Lake, Monroe, Enumclaw, Woodinville and Maple Valley. NWS added that the lowlands may see wind gusts as high as 45 mph, which may lead to downed tree branches.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” weather officials stated. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.”

NWS also urged drivers to slow down and to prepare for possible power outages throughout the region.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest; KIRO 7

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

