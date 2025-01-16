Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Former newspaper editor sentenced for paying girls to send him explicit videos

Jan 16, 2025, 3:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington state newspaper editor accused of paying girls for sexually explicit images has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Steven Smith, of Spokane, Washington, was sentenced on Wednesday, KREM-TV reported. He was arrested in July 2023 and charged with 11 counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“Though it seems wholly inadequate to say, I am ashamed and I am so sorry,” Smith said at sentencing in the Spokane County Courthouse.

Smith pleaded guilty in November to one count of exploitation of a minor and three counts of first-degree possession of child pornography as part of a plea agreement, KHQ-TV reported at the time.

Smith was executive editor of The Spokesman-Review in Spokane from 2002 to 2008. After leaving the newspaper, he taught journalism ethics at the University of Idaho, retiring in 2020.

Court documents say an account in Smith’s name for a mobile cash payment service was linked to an investigation into children using social media to send sexually explicit images of themselves in exchange for money sent to them via the app.

The victims, 10- to 14-year-old girls, sent images to an Instagram account and received money through a cash app account. Internet activity of those accounts was traced to Smith’s Spokane home, according to the documents. Detectives say the victims shared approximately 30 nude videos of themselves between April 2022 and January 2023.

Chat conversations showed Smith was aware of the victims’ ages, the documents said.

Smith was downloading more of the images when investigators searched his home, the documents said.

train kills person puyallup...

Bill Kaczaraba

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, according to a report from authorities.

2 years ago

FILE - People visit a makeshift memorial honoring the victims and survivors of a human smuggling tr...

Associated Press

Truck driver in Texas smuggling attempt that resulted in the deaths of 53 migrants pleads guilty

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas truck driver charged in the deaths of 53 migrants who rode in a sweltering tractor-trailer with no air conditioning pleaded guilty Thursday over the 2022 tragedy that became the nation’s deadliest smuggling attempt across the U.S.-Mexico border. Homero Zamorano Jr., who lived in Texas, pleaded guilty to three charges […]

9 minutes ago

Image: Guns and gun racks can be seen at Lynnwood Gun in Lynnwood....

Matt Markovich

State Senate bill with new gun-free zones in parks, where kids are present moves ahead

Washington lawmakers revised a gun-free-zones bill that would have prohibited firearms and weapons in most locations where kids are present.

10 minutes ago

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building stands in Washington, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Lui...

Associated Press

FTC sues Greystar, saying the property manager used hidden fees to swindle renters out of millions

DENVER (AP) — U.S. property management company Greystar swindled renters across the country out of hundreds of millions using deceptive advertising and hidden fees, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Colorado. The lawsuit arrive as renters gasp for air in America’s squeezed housing market and federal officials move […]

16 minutes ago

Photo: A man carries a Free TikTok sign in front of the courthouse....

Julia Dallas

With TikTok ban just days away, what will small businesses do?

A potential approaching TikTok ban would impact millions of people who rely on the app for their livelihood.

30 minutes ago

Image: Gregory Emmanuel Ward pleaded not guilty to charges of rape of a child in the second degree ...

Luke Duecy

Ex-tutor charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student pleads not guilty

The ex-tutor charged with assaulting a student inside a Seattle restaurant bathroom and recording it pleaded not guilty to two charges.

59 minutes ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Joe Biden’s presidency is a legacy of failure

Biden’s presidency will be remembered as one of the worst in our nation’s history — a disastrous recipe of economic incompetence, divisive identity politics, a willfully porous border, and rampant crime. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

1 hour ago

Former newspaper editor sentenced for paying girls to send him explicit videos