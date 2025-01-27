Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Canada’s PM hopeful lays out plan to fight Trump’s tariff threats ‘where it hurts’

Jan 27, 2025, 1:46 PM

Canada's former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Sunda...

Canada's former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Sunday Jan. 19, 2025, as she kicks off her campaign to become the next Liberal party leader. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Chrystia Freeland, the former finance minister who is running to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister, said Monday Canada needs to release a “retaliation list” of goods the country would target if U.S. President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to slap 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

A list of products worth $200 billion Canadian dollars (US$139 billion) would send a message to U.S. exporters about the harm tariffs would cause them, Freeland said in a statement.

“Being smart means retaliating where it hurts,” she said. “Our counterpunch must be dollar-for-dollar — and it must be precisely and painfully targeted: Florida orange growers, Wisconsin dairy farmers, Michigan dishwasher manufacturers, and much more.”

“Now is the moment when Canada must make clear to Americans the specific costs that will accompany any tariff measures by the Trump administration.”

Trump has said he will use economic coercion to pressure Canada to become the nation’s 51st state. He continues to erroneously cast the U.S. trade deficit with Canada — a natural resource-rich nation that provides the U.S. with commodities like oil — as a subsidy.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states. Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day.

John Ries, senior associate dean at the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business, said Canada should retaliate against any tariffs but warned against publicizing a list in advance, citing the risk of antagonizing Trump — and making it harder for him to back off on his threats.

“He always wants to win,” said Ries. “He doesn’t want to show any weakness.”

Freeland said Monday that if she wins the leadership race and become prime minister she would also prohibit American companies from bidding on Canadian federal procurement (excluding defense).

She also said she would convene an international summit with the leaders of Mexico, Denmark, Panama, and the president of the European Union to “coordinate a joint response to challenges to our sovereignty and our economies.”

Some lawmakers have suggested Canada could stop energy shipments to the United States, a move opposed by Daniele Smith, the premier of Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta.

Former central banker Mark Carney, who is also running for the Liberal leadership, said over the weekend that cutting off Quebec’s hydro exports to the U.S. should remain an option on the table in a trade fight with Trump.

It was Freeland’s abrupt resignation as finance minister last month that forced Trudeau to say he is resigning as prime minister and party leader.

Trudeau is to remain prime minister until a new Liberal Party leader is chosen on March 9.

The next Liberal leader could be the shortest-tenured prime minister in the country’s history. All three opposition parties have vowed to bring down the Liberals’ minority government in a no-confidence vote after parliament resumes on March 24. An election is expected this spring.

Politics

FILE - President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he signs an executive orders in t...

Associated Press

Donald Trump sounds the same. His White House — so far — couldn’t be more different

NEW YORK (AP) — The marathon Q&A sessions are back, along with the cream Oval Office rug and the Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk. So, too, are the late-night social media posts that ricochet across the globe and the barrage of executive orders. But in 10 days, Donald Trump has frozen federal spending […]

25 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King makes a statement and answers quest...

Associated Press

Georgia Republicans push to limit lawsuits. But would that keep insurance rates from rising?

ATLANTA (AP) — The pitch from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is simple: Putting limits on lawsuits will halt rising insurance costs. The reality, though, is more complicated. Changes could reduce liability insurance costs for businesses and commercial property owners. The evidence is mixed on whether it would drive large premium reductions for car and other […]

27 minutes ago

FILE - Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, walks between...

Associated Press

Trump’s FBI director pick, Kash Patel, to face skeptical Democrats at Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, will encounter deeply skeptical questioning from Democratic senators Thursday about his loyalty to the president and stated desire to overhaul the bureau as he faces a high-stakes hearing that will help determine his path toward confirmation. Patel, a Trump loyalist who has […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - Joy Banner speaks out at a public hearing on the St. Charles Clean Fuels' coastal use permit...

Associated Press

Louisiana environmental activist loses freedom of speech lawsuit against parish officials

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana parish officials who threatened to arrest and imprison an environmental activist as she attempted to speak during a public meeting did not violate her right to freedom of speech, a unanimous civil jury ruled Wednesday. Joy Banner had sought more than $2 million in damages from two St. John the […]

3 hours ago

President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White Hous...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: No evidence that $50 million was designated by the US to buy condoms for Hamas

During a signing ceremony Wednesday for the Laken Riley Act, President Donald Trump claimed that his administration had “identified and stopped $50 million being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas.” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, made a similar claim on Tuesday during her debut press briefing, stating that the Department of […]

6 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at ...

Associated Press

Texas man pardoned over Jan. 6 attack is wanted by prosecutors over 2016 charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man released from prison under President Donald Trump’s sweeping pardons over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is wanted by authorities on a 2016 charge of soliciting a minor online, prosecutors say. Andrew Taake, 36, was accused of attacking police officers with bear spray and a metal […]

7 hours ago

Canada’s PM hopeful lays out plan to fight Trump’s tariff threats ‘where it hurts’