Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

China renews threat to retaliate against US tariffs

Feb 2, 2025, 11:38 PM

FILE - Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting China's President Xi Jinping, l...

FILE - Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting China's President Xi Jinping, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump are on sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada, Mexico and China is ramping up over the production and importation of the opiate fentanyl, along with trade surpluses and illegal border crossings by migrants from across the globe.

Here is what Beijing says about it:

What has been China’s reaction so far?

China has reiterated its threat to take “necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests” following Trump’s decision to impose 10% tariffs on China for allegedly doing too little to stem the production of precursor chemicals for fentanyl.

The Foreign Ministry statement issued Sunday did not mention any specific retaliatory measures, but said “China calls on the United States to correct its wrongdoings, maintain the hard-won positive dynamics in the counternarcotics cooperation, and promote a steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relationship.”

China says the U.S. action violates World Trade Organization rules and has vowed to bring a case before the body that governs global commerce.

The Ministry of Public Security on Sunday made near identical charges and the Commerce Ministry also issued a closely worded statement.

Who does China say is to blame?

Trump accuses China of allowing the production of fentanyl, which is then made into tablets in Mexico and smuggled into and distributed throughout the U.S., which records some 70,000 overdose deaths from the drug annually.

China says the U.S. must hold itself to account instead of “threatening other countries with arbitrary tariff hikes,” the Foreign Ministry said. “The United States needs to view and solve its own fentanyl issue in an objective and rational way … (China is) one of the world’s toughest countries on counternarcotics both in terms of policy and its implementation.”

Experts say China executes an unknown number of people each year for smuggling drugs, but domestic drug use is relatively low.

The Ministry of Public Security statement said the U.S. has not reported any fentanyl precursor seizures originating in China since Beijing began to take legal action.

What other issues may be having an impact on the dispute?

China’s enormous trade deficit with the U.S., which reached nearly $1 trillion last year, has been a constant target of Trump’s complaints. Tariffs would make Chinese goods more expensive for U.S. consumers, who will ultimately have to pay a significant part of the cost of importing everything from toys to clothing.

China’s vital export market could be impacted if U.S. consumers decide to “buy American.” The Chinese domestic economy has failed to respond to a range of government-backed stimuli, while foreign infrastructure projects and other major government initiatives that add to the country’s already high public debt threaten more economic stagnation.

That is already starting to derail Chinese President Xi Jinping’s push to overtake the U.S. in key economic and political indicators, threatening his ultimate ambition to conquer the island republic of Taiwan and assert Chinese primacy in the Indo-Pacific region.

Stopping illegal immigration has also been one of Trump’s core political messages, and was named in tariff actions against U.S. neighbors Mexico and Canada. Illegal arrivals from China are considered a fraction of such numbers, but Trump has put virtually every country on notice that he will hold them accountable for their nationals who enter the U.S. outside the law.

Politics

Chris Wright, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Energy, testifies during a ...

Associated Press

Senate confirms fossil fuel CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary. He vows to ‘unleash’ US resources

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Monday confirmed fossil fuel executive Chris Wright to serve as energy secretary, a key post to promote President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market. Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, has been one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate […]

45 minutes ago

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Ju...

Associated Press

Association representing thousands of FBI agents appeals to Congress to protect their jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The association representing thousands of FBI agents urged congressional leaders Monday to protect the jobs of employees at risk of punishment or possibly termination over their participation in investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The letter from the FBI Agents Association, which represents the interests of more […]

1 hour ago

A national guardsman patrols along a stretch of boarder wall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Brownsvill...

Associated Press

Texas National Guard can now arrest and detain people who illegally enter the US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas National Guard soldiers can arrest and detain people for entering the U.S. illegally from Mexico under an agreement with the Trump administration that expands the military’s role in immigration enforcement. The new authority is a shift for the Guard and the military broadly, which has been limited to a supporting […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Students with the Gaza Solidarity Encampment block the entrance of Hamilton Hall at Columbia...

Associated Press

Trump administration opens antisemitism inquiries at 5 colleges including Columbia and Berkeley

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is opening new investigations into allegations of antisemitism at five U.S. universities including Columbia and the University of California, Berkeley, the Education Department announced Monday. It’s part of President Donald Trump’s promise to take a tougher stance against campus antisemitism and deal out harsher penalties than the Biden administration, […]

2 hours ago

Parent of a school shooting victim, Richard Aspinwall is greeted by lawmakers after a press confere...

Associated Press

Father of Apalachee High School shooting victim backs Georgia push to track students

ATLANTA (AP) — For Richard Aspinwall, supporting legislation to bolster safety in Georgia schools is about carrying on the legacy of his son. Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall, a math teacher and football coach, was one of four people shot to death at Apalachee High School in September as he tried to protect his students. “My son […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A volunteer holds on to a wheelchair as they help Max Hartfelt into his tent after relocatin...

Associated Press

Oregon judge pauses camping ban enforcement in city at heart of Supreme Court homelessness ruling

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Monday ordered the city at the heart of a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling on homeless encampments to temporarily pause enforcement of its camping rules, in response to a lawsuit filed by advocates against the city. Josephine County Circuit Court Judge Brandon Thueson’s temporary restraining order prohibits […]

2 hours ago

China renews threat to retaliate against US tariffs