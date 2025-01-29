Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Japan to halt funding for a UN women’s rights panel over call to end male-only imperial succession

Jan 29, 2025, 8:31 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Wednesday said it will freeze voluntary funding for a United Nations’ women’s rights panel that called for an end to the country’s male-only imperial succession rule.

The unusual step comes in response to a report published in October by the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, or CEDAW, urging Japan to revise the male-only succession rule under the Imperial House Law to allow a female emperor.

The 1947 law, which largely preserves conservative pre-war family values, only allows a male to succeed to the throne and forces female royal members who marry commoners to lose their royal status.

Japan on Monday informed the CEDAW that it will be excluded from a list of recipients of the country’s annual voluntary contributions, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Toshihiro Kitamura said.

The government sought the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which manages CEDAW, not to use Japanese contributions for it activities. Japan will also suspend a visit to Japan by committee members planned by the end of March, Kitamura said.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi in October called the report “regrettable” and “inappropriate,” and said Japan had requested the removal of the reference from the report.

On Wednesday, Kitamura reiterated Japan’s position that the qualifications for the imperial succession is not part of basic rights and that the male-only succession under the Imperial House Law does not violate the basic rights of women and that it is not subject to discrimination against women.

Japan’s rapidly dwindling imperial family currently has only 16 members, including four men. The youngest male member of the imperial family, Prince Hisahito, is currently the last heir apparent, raising a concern for the system.

Still, the conservative government is looking for a way to keep the succession stable without relying on women, such as allowing the family to adopt new male members from former noble families that lost their status after World War II.

Politics

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in the Vice P...

Associated Press

US aid agency is in upheaval during foreign assistance freeze and staff departures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration changes have upended the U.S. agency charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas, with dozens of senior officials put on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and a sweeping freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the pause on foreign assistance […]

32 minutes ago

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ron...

Associated Press

What to know about the NTSB and the investigation into the DC plane cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people brought renewed focus on the federal agency charged with investigating aviation disasters. National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Hommendy described the investigation into the crash Wednesday night as an “all-hands-on-deck event” for the […]

35 minutes ago

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives...

Associated Press

Conspiracies, espionage, an enemies list: Takeaways from a wild day of confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conspiracy theories about vaccines. Secret meetings with dictators. An enemies list. President Donald Trump’ s most controversial Cabinet nominees — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel — flooded the zone Thursday in back-to-back-to-back confirmation hearings that were like nothing the Senate has seen in modern memory. The onslaught of […]

5 hours ago

Former Gov. Doug Burgum, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the the Interior Department ...

Associated Press

Senate confirms Doug Burgum as interior secretary after Trump tasked him to boost drilling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Doug Burgum as interior secretary late Thursday after President Donald Trump tapped the North Dakota billionaire to spearhead the Republican administration’s ambitions to boost fossil fuel production. The vote was 79-18. Burgum, 68, is an ultra-wealthy software industry entrepreneur who came from a small North Dakota farming community, where […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican Mike Rogers to again run for Senate in Michigan, AP sources say

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is gearing up to announce another Republican bid for U.S. Senate in Michigan, just months after he narrowly lost to Democrat Elissa Slotkin, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of his plans. Two sources familiar with Rogers’ plans confirmed his intention to enter the 2026 […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Transgenders rights supporters rally outside of the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, ...

Associated Press

Some hospitals pause gender-affirming care to evaluate Trump’s executive order

Hospitals in Colorado, Virginia and the nation’s capital said Thursday they have paused gender-affirming care for young people as they evaluate President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at cutting federal support for such care. Denver Health in Colorado has stopped providing gender-affirming surgeries for people under age 19, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday, in order to […]

6 hours ago

Japan to halt funding for a UN women’s rights panel over call to end male-only imperial succession