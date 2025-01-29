Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Ontario leader calls for snap election to fight Trump’s threatened tariffs

Jan 29, 2025, 10:07 AM

Ontario Premier Doug Ford dons a toque following a press conference with Chief Sonny Gagnon of Arol...

Ontario Premier Doug Ford dons a toque following a press conference with Chief Sonny Gagnon of Aroland First Nation at Queens Park, the provincial legislature, in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The leader of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, on Wednesday triggered a snap election, saying he needs a strong four-year mandate to fight the tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Doug Ford, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, said the 25% tariffs threatened by Trump would devastate Canada’s economy and cost Ontario thousands of jobs.

“The people of our province, like people across Canada, are facing unprecedented times,” Ford said in Windsor, Ont. “I am asking the people of Ontario for their trust. I’m asking (…) for a strong, stable, four-year mandate to do whatever it takes to protect Ontario.”

The move would send Ontarians to the polls on Feb. 27, more than a year before the June 2026 fixed election date. Ford already has a large majority government, with 79 of the 124 seats in the Ontario legislature.

Trump has threatened to introduce tariffs on Canadian goods starting Saturday. His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the plan was “still on the books” for that day.

“This is a game to the president,” said Ford, who is the equivalent of a U.S. state governor. “He seeks to divide and conquer.”

Ford said the provincial government is prepared to spend “tens of billions of dollars” to protect jobs and the economy of Ontario, Canada’s manufacturing and automobile hub.

“We’ll fight these tariffs with every tool in our toolbox,” he said.

Ford has said there would be a dollar-for-dollar tariff retaliation on American goods entering Canada. He has also said that if Trump applies tariffs, he will instruct Ontario’s liquor control board to pull all American-made alcohol from shelves.

Trump has said that Canada can avoid tariffs if it becomes the 51st state and he has incorrectly claimed that the U.S. has a $200 billion deficit with its major trading partner.

Opposition parties accuse Ford of calling an early election before any potential charges emerge from a police investigation into his now-scrapped plan to develop lands under environmental protection.

Bonnie Crombie, leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, said the $175 million Canadian ($121 million) the election will cost is money better spent on health care and affordable housing.

“This isn’t a necessary election,” Crombie told a news conference on Wednesday. “He is trying to cling to power.”

Daniel Beland, a political science professor at Montreal’s McGill University, said Ford is taking “a calculated risk.”

“The opposition is divided between the Liberals and the New Democratic Party, which is very likely to allow him to stay in power, at least if he runs an effective campaign,” said Beland.

The Ontario election is being held at the same time as the federal Liberal Party is selecting a new leader to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who announced his resignation Jan. 6. Trudeau will remain prime minister until a new Liberal Party leader is chosen on March 9.

The next Liberal leader could be the shortest-tenured prime minister in the country’s history. All three opposition parties have vowed to bring down the Liberals’ minority government in a no-confidence vote after parliament resumes on March 24 which would trigger a spring election.

“We need a strong leadership that is prepared to do whatever lies ahead despite the chaos we now see in Ottawa,” said Ford.

“Trump’s threats are not going away at a time when the federal government has left Canada drifting, exposed and vulnerable. We need a mandate that will outlive and outlast the Trump administration.”

Politics

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in the Vice P...

Associated Press

US aid agency is in upheaval during foreign assistance freeze and staff departures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration changes have upended the U.S. agency charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas, with dozens of senior officials put on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and a sweeping freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the pause on foreign assistance […]

32 minutes ago

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ron...

Associated Press

What to know about the NTSB and the investigation into the DC plane cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people brought renewed focus on the federal agency charged with investigating aviation disasters. National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Hommendy described the investigation into the crash Wednesday night as an “all-hands-on-deck event” for the […]

35 minutes ago

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives...

Associated Press

Conspiracies, espionage, an enemies list: Takeaways from a wild day of confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conspiracy theories about vaccines. Secret meetings with dictators. An enemies list. President Donald Trump’ s most controversial Cabinet nominees — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel — flooded the zone Thursday in back-to-back-to-back confirmation hearings that were like nothing the Senate has seen in modern memory. The onslaught of […]

5 hours ago

Former Gov. Doug Burgum, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the the Interior Department ...

Associated Press

Senate confirms Doug Burgum as interior secretary after Trump tasked him to boost drilling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Doug Burgum as interior secretary late Thursday after President Donald Trump tapped the North Dakota billionaire to spearhead the Republican administration’s ambitions to boost fossil fuel production. The vote was 79-18. Burgum, 68, is an ultra-wealthy software industry entrepreneur who came from a small North Dakota farming community, where […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican Mike Rogers to again run for Senate in Michigan, AP sources say

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is gearing up to announce another Republican bid for U.S. Senate in Michigan, just months after he narrowly lost to Democrat Elissa Slotkin, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of his plans. Two sources familiar with Rogers’ plans confirmed his intention to enter the 2026 […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Transgenders rights supporters rally outside of the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, ...

Associated Press

Some hospitals pause gender-affirming care to evaluate Trump’s executive order

Hospitals in Colorado, Virginia and the nation’s capital said Thursday they have paused gender-affirming care for young people as they evaluate President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at cutting federal support for such care. Denver Health in Colorado has stopped providing gender-affirming surgeries for people under age 19, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday, in order to […]

6 hours ago

Ontario leader calls for snap election to fight Trump’s threatened tariffs