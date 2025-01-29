Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Asia shares mostly rise while some regional markets stay closed for holidays

Jan 29, 2025, 7:59 PM | Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 6:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opted not to cut interest rates for the first time since it began trying to help the economy through easier rates in September.

Some Asia-Pacific markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Investors remain uncertain over the outlook for the U.S. economy and over what’s ahead from the administration of President Donald Trump.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 39,570.73. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% to 8,508.30.

SoftBank Group’s stock dipped 1% after reports it was in talks to possibly invest in OpenAI, while Nissan Motor’s shares gained 2.2% after the Japanese automaker confirmed plans to reduce production in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 6,039.31 following the Fed’s widely expected decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3% to 44,713.52, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5% to 19,632.32.

The Fed’s decision could hint at rates staying on hold for a while following their swift drop at the end of 2024. Lower rates would help the economy by making it cheaper for U.S. households and companies to borrow, but the downside is they could also fuel more inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 4.53%, where it was late Tuesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could cut rates if inflation slows further or if the job market suddenly weakens. But “right now, we don’t see that, and we see things as in a really good place for policy and for the economy, and so we feel like we don’t need to be in a hurry to make any adjustments.”

While Wall Street would almost always prefer lower interest rates, “we would continue to focus on why the Fed won’t cut anytime soon, specifically a strong economy and labor, which bodes well for solid corporate earnings growth,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Wednesday’s relative calm offered some respite following two days of disruption driven by doubts about the artificial-intelligence boom.

A Chinese upstart, DeepSeek, has raised nearly existential questions for some of the AI industry after saying it developed a large-language model that can compete with the world’s best without having to use top-flight chips.

That casts doubt about whether AI development broadly will require as much spending on chips, vast data centers and electricity as Wall Street and Big Tech had assumed.

Nvidia,, whose stock has almost become a symbol of the AI bonanza, fell 4% Wednesday after plunging nearly 17% Monday and then jumping nearly 9% Tuesday. It was the single heaviest weight dragging the S&P 500 lower, by far.

Big gains for Nvidia and other Big Tech companies were instrumental in the S&P 500’s rallying to back-to-back yearly gains of more than 20% for the first time since before the millennium. Nvidia alone accounted for more than a fifth of all of the S&P 500’s total return last year.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Starbucks rose 8.1% after delivering a better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. T-Mobile US rallied 6.3% after topping Wall Street’s expectations for both profit and revenue in the last three months of 2024. It also said it expects to add between a net 5.5 million and 6 million in postpaid customers this year.

Trump Media & Technology Group rose after announcing it would be getting into the financial services business via a partnership with Charles Schwab. TMTG said more details would be released later this year, and what had been a double-digit gain for the notoriously volatile stock shrank to an increase of 6.8%.

In other dealings early Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude rose 4 cents to $72.66 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 5 cents to $76.56 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar cost 154.52 Japanese yen, down from 155.24 yen. The euro inched rose to $1.0426 from $1.0423.

___

AP Writer Stan Choe contributed.

World

CORRECTS ID - Thai hostages who were freed from Hamas, from left to right, Surasak Rumnao, Sathian ...

Associated Press

Israeli doctors say five released Thai hostages in “fair” health after 15 months of captivity

BEER YAAKOV, Israel (AP) — When the mother of one of the Thai hostages held in the Gaza Strip for over a year caught sight of her son on a Facebook livestream after his release Thursday, he had changed so much that she didn’t recognize him at first. Surasak Rumnao, 32, who was kidnapped from […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Cargo ships wait to transit the Panama Canal in Panama City, on June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Mat...

Associated Press

Panama’s president says there will be no negotiation about ownership of canal

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama President José Raúl Mulino said Thursday there will be no negotiation with the United States over ownership of the Panama Canal, and he hopes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit will allow them to focus on shared interests including migration and combating drug trafficking. Being the destination for […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Philippine president offers a deal to China: Stop sea aggression and I’ll return missiles to US

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. offered on Friday to remove a U.S. missile system from the Philippines if China halts what he called its “aggressive and coercive behavior” in the disputed South China Sea. The U.S. Army installed the Typhon mid-range missile system in the northern Philippines in April last year […]

19 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers search for civilians who were k...

Associated Press

A Russian drone strikes an apartment building in Ukraine, killing at least 4

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian drone blasted a hole in an apartment building in northeastern Ukraine during a nighttime attack, killing at least four people and injuring nine others, officials said Thursday. The Shahed drone blew out a wall and surrounding windows in the apartment block in Sumy, a major city, just after 1 […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asia shares mostly rise while some regional markets stay closed for holidays

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opted not to cut interest rates for the first time since it began trying to help the economy through easier rates in September. Some Asia-Pacific markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Investors remain uncertain over the outlook for the […]

1 day ago

Palestinians gather outside of a health clinic run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian ref...

Associated Press

Fear hits east Jerusalem as Israel moves to close UN Palestinian refugee agency

JERUSALEM (AP) — In the Shuafat refugee camp, a hardscrabble district in east Jerusalem surrounded by a concrete wall, cars inched their way toward an Israeli checkpoint. Intense security makes venturing out of the camp exasperating. But 42-year-old Areej Taha didn’t need to leave for medical treatment Monday. She had her toothache treated and picked […]

1 day ago

Stock market today: Asia shares mostly rise while some regional markets stay closed for holidays