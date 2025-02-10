Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Asian stocks down after Trump imposes tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum

Feb 10, 2025, 8:16 PM | Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 6:38 am

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquart...

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONG KONG (AP) — Stocks in Asia were mostly down Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all U.S. imports of steel and aluminum.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.62% to 21,388.49, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.16% to 3,316.83. Japan markets were closed for a national holiday. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia remained largely unchanged and South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.41% to 2,530.78.

Trump said over the weekend he would announce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, with more import duties to come later in the week.

Fear around tariffs has been at the center of Wall Street’s moves recently, and experts say the market likely has more swings ahead. The price of gold, which often rises when investors are feeling nervous, climbed again Monday to top $2,930 per ounce and set another record.

But Trump has shown he can be just as quick to pull back on threats, like he did with 25% tariffs he had announced on Canada and Mexico, suggesting they may be merely a negotiating chip rather than a true long-term policy.

In China, Trump has pressed ahead with 10% tariffs on Chinese goods, while China has retaliated by imposing tariffs on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas products as well as crude oil, agriculture machinery and large-engine cars.

“Equally, Beijing’s restraint in targeting only a small sliver of US goods is deemed to be a deliberately less than proportionate response to avert an escalatory tit-for-tat spiral,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of macro research at Mizuho.

“Nonetheless, the reality is that US-China trade tensions are set to structurally ramp-up, even if a negotiated compromise is the end-game for Trump 2.0 tariffs,” Varathan added.

The S&P 500 rose 40.45 points to 6,066.44 on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 167.01 to 44,4701.41, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 190.87 to 19,714.27.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 4.50%, where it was late Friday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do with short-term interest rates, fell to 4.27% from 4.29%.

The Fed cut its main interest rate several times through the end of last year, but traders have been sharply curtailing their expectations for more reductions in 2025, in part because of fears about potentially higher inflation from tariffs. While lower rates can give a boost to the economy and investment prices, they can also give inflation more fuel.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be offering testimony before Congress later this week, where he could offer more hints about what the Fed is thinking. In December, Fed officials sent financial markets sharply lower after indicating they may cut rates only twice this year.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S crude added 16 cents to $72.48 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 21 cents to $76.08 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar remained largely unchanged at about 152.02 Japanese yen. The euro cost $1.03, also largely unchanged.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

World

Associated Press

Lawsuit accuses owners of Puerto Rico-based international bank of a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An international bank based in Puerto Rico has been sued for fraud over an alleged scheme that attorneys say led to the loss of more than $90 million in deposits, affecting hundreds of clients in the U.S., Venezuela and elsewhere. One of the owners of Nodus International Bank, Juan […]

42 minutes ago

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, at Station F, during an event on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelli...

Associated Press

How Elon Musk $97.4 billion bid complicates matters for OpenAI

PARIS (AP) — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has dismissed a $97.4 billion takeover bid led by rival Elon Musk, but the unsolicited offer could complicate Altman’s push to transform the maker of ChatGPT into a for-profit company. “We are not for sale,” Altman said Tuesday at an artificial intelligence summit in Paris. Musk’s bid, announced […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Greenpeace files an anti-intimidation case against an American fossil fuel pipeline company

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Greenpeace filed on Monday an anti-intimidation court case against a U.S. energy company suing the environmental organization for hundreds of millions, testing for the first time a new European Union directive to counter manifestly unfounded cases aimed at harassing civil society. The European Commission brought in extraterritorial safeguards to curb […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

UN announces death in Yemeni prison of aid worker detained by Houthis

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations World Food Programme said Tuesday that an aid worker has died in a Yemeni prison three weeks after his detention by Houthi rebels. The announcement came a day after the U.N. suspended its operations in the rebel’s stronghold in northern Yemen. The World Food Program said in a statement […]

9 hours ago

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responds to a reporter's question before the start of a meeting w...

Associated Press

NATO allies await US defense secretary’s visit, the first by a member of the Trump administration

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will on Wednesday become the first member of the new Trump administration to visit NATO, where the allies are keen to understand how America now plans to influence the course of the war in Ukraine. Hegseth’s trip comes just ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale […]

9 hours ago

Pope Francis touches his eyes as he presides over a mass for the jubilee of the armed forces in St....

Associated Press

Pope rebukes Trump administration over migrant deportations, warns ‘it will end badly’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis issued a major rebuke Tuesday to the Trump administration’s mass deportation of migrants, warning that the program to forcefully deport people purely because of their illegal status deprives them of their inherent dignity and “will end badly.” Francis took the remarkable step of addressing the U.S. migrant crackdown in a […]

10 hours ago

Stock market today: Asian stocks down after Trump imposes tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum