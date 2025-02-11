The EU vows that US tariffs ‘will not go unanswered’ and will trigger tough countermeasures

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Tuesday that U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum “will not go unanswered,” adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.

“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers,” von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum the previous day.

“Tariffs are taxes — bad for business, worse for consumers,” von der Leyen said. “Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered — they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.”